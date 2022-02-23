FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

Image: Convenient insulin pump diabetes technology

Investment Thesis

Back in October 2021, with the Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) share price at $308.90, I published article, "Insulet: Heroic Assumptions Required". The share price has since fallen by 24.19% since date of article publication, compared to a fall of 4.90% for the S&P 500 - time to take another look. In my October 2021 article I wrote,

Insulet is a growth stock, and at current share price of $302.20 Insulet will need to grow earnings at a high rate over a long period to meet investor expectations reflected in the share price. The need to achieve high growth rates over many years introduces risks over and above those for a more mature stock with lower growth rate requirements and paying a dividend. On that basis, I believe investors buying shares in Insulet should be expecting an average yearly return of at least 15% and should expect to hold for many years to realize that return... Based on my what if? analyses, I find some highly optimistic assumptions would be required for Insulet shares to return an average of 15% per year through the end of December 2030... Insulet is a wait and watch for both the possibility of a lower share price, and/or emerging outperformance in revenue growth and gross profit and operating profit margin.

I have undertaken an update of my what if? projections as per detailed analysis below. I find, even at the current share price of $234.18, some rather heroic assumptions are still required to justify the current share price. Further falls in share price and achievement of higher incremental revenue growth rates would be required to bring Insulet shares into buy range. Higher period on period revenue growth rates were not achieved for Q3 2021. However, there was a dip in the share price towards end of January to less than $200 ahead of the FDA's decision on Omnipod 5 (possibly due to some betting against approval). The decision was favorable and the share price quickly rebounded. Omnipod 5 is key to Insulet's future and additional details are included below, followed by detailed analysis in support of this investment thesis. I find while the fundamentals do not support a buy rating at current share price, sentiment towards the stock appears highly favorable, and strong sentiment often outweighs fundamentals. On that basis I rate Insulet a hold.

About Omnipod 5

From SA Premium Jan. 28, 2021 news article, "FDA clears Insulet's Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system",

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) has received clearance from the FDA for its Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) for individuals aged six years and older with type 1 diabetes.



Omnipod 5 is designed to make it easier than ever to manage glucose with no multiple daily injections, no tubes, and zero fingersticks to help simplify life with diabetes.



The Omnipod 5 System consists of the tubeless Pod enhanced with SmartAdjust technology, the Dexcom G6 CGM, and the Omnipod 5 mobile app with its integrated SmartBolus Calculator.



Every five minutes, SmartAdjust receives a Dexcom CGM value and trend, and predicts where glucose will be 60 minutes into the future. The system then increases, decreases, or pauses insulin delivery using the user's desired and customized glucose target, helping to protect against highs and lows.



Insulet will provide additional details about today's announcement on its Q4 2021 earnings conference call on February 23, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Detailed Analysis In Support Of Investment Thesis

Table 1 below, from my previous article shows period on period revenue growth performance on a June TTM basis.

Table 1

Table compiled by Robert Honeywill (Data sources: SA Premium and SEC filings)

Since then, Insulet's September quarter 2021 results have become available, but do not change the pattern of declining period on period incremental revenue growth rates. From Insulet's Q3 2021 8-K filing,

Third quarter 2021 revenue of $275.6 million, up 17.8%, or 16.9% in constant currency1, compared to $234.0 million in the prior year, within the guidance range of 11% to 18% on a constant currency basis... Total Omnipod revenue of $260.3 million, an increase of 22.7%, or 21.7% in constant currency... Drug Delivery revenue of $15.3 million, a decrease of 30.1%

It is good to see Q3 2021 Omnipod period on period ("PoP") revenue growth of 22.7% exceeding the 20.6% PoP growth for June 2021 TTM. But the 22.7% is still far short of the 34.0% for June 2020 TTM and is barely above the 21.9% for June 2019 TTM. Despite the higher Omnipod revenue growth, Q3 2021 total revenue PoP growth of 17.8% is lower than June 2021 TTM growth of 20.6%, per Table 1 above.

What if? Projection Out To 2030

Table 2

Table compiled by Robert Honeywill (Data sources: SA Premium and SEC filings)

Table 2 above, incorporates the "what if?" projection from Table 2 of my previous article, with a beginning share price of $302.20 at Oct. 25, 2021. I have added a further three columns to show projected results with the only changes being the lower starting share price of $284.51 at Feb. 18, 2022, and the shorter period to 2030.

Table 2 starts with TTM June 2021 net income detail as a basis to project FY 2030 net income on a what if? basis. The what if? assumptions are highlighted in blue. These assumptions can be varied by changing the various inputs and the outputs are automatically changed to reflect the new what if? My comments follow:

Revenue growth rate period on period - In this case, I have assumed Omnipod average yearly growth rate over the next 9.5 years will be 17.5%, only slightly below 2021 level of 20.6%. For drug delivery, I have input a what if? growth rate of 11%, which is well below 2021 growth rate but consistent with longer-term average historical growth rate.

Cost of revenue and gross profit - Assumes incremental cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue will be 19.0%. This is lower than historical incremental cost percentages in anticipation of economies of scale as volume grows. This assumption results in estimated gross profit margin for FY 2030 of 77.8%, compared to margin of 66.6% for TTM June 2021.

Operating expenses - It's assumed research and development will need to continue at high rates, resulting in 2030 R&D expense 16.0% of revenue, compared to 15.9% for TTM June 2021. On a purely what if? basis incremental selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expense growth rate is assumed at 33%, resulting in SG&A expense 35.6% of revenue in 2030. Based on these assumptions, total operating expense is estimated at 51.6% of revenue in 2030, compared to 60.7% in 2021 and 55.3% in 2020.

Interest and other income (expense) - It's assumed cash flows will be sufficient to repay all debt by 2030. Other income (expense) is assumed to be net zero in 2030.

Effective income tax rate is assumed to be 20% in 2030.

Outstanding shares are assumed to have increased to 69.70 by 2030 as a result of shares issued for employee stock compensation and for convertible note conversion/redemption, offset in part by repurchases.

Share price growth and rate of return - As mentioned above, the uncertainties of future earnings for Insulet translates to increased risk, warranting an expectation for a higher rate of return of say 15%. Average yearly share price growth equates to rate of return.

At the October 25, 2021 share price of $302.20 and based on the what if? assumptions in Table 2 - 15% share price growth P/E ratio at end of 2030 would still be high at ~85.0. At 10% share price growth/rate of return P/E ratio would be ~56.0, and at 5% share price growth/rate of return P/E ratio would be ~36.0.

At lower Feb. 18, 2022 share price of $234.18 and based on the what if? assumptions in Table 2 - at 15% share price growth/rate of return, P/E ratio at end of 2030 reduces from ~85.0 to around 61.0. At 10% share price growth/rate of return, P/E ratio reduces from ~56.0 to ~ 41.0, and at 5% share price growth/rate of return, P/E ratio reduces from ~36.0 to ~27.0.

Despite the improvement due the lower starting share price, the indicative P/E ratios above of ~27.0 to 61.0 at end of 2030 would need an expectation of continuing high net income growth to be justified. The foregoing is not intended as a forecast, but rather as a what if? projection. The purpose of the what if? projection is to gain an understanding of what hurdles there are for Insulet to achieve EPS levels in the future to justify the current share price. It should be noted SA Premium analysts' consensus estimate of EPS for 2030 is currently $10.77 versus $10.91 in Oct. 2021. This $10.77 is well below the projection of $13.43 in Table 2.1, and would require higher P/E ratios than those projected in Table 2. In Table 3 below, I modify the what if? assumptions to a higher total revenue growth rate of 21% (Table 2 assumes 17.1%) and lower shares outstanding of 65.0 million at end of 2030 (Table 2 assumes 69.7).

Table 3

Table compiled by Robert Honeywill (Data sources: SA Premium and SEC filings)

Table 3 shows at the higher Omnipod revenue incremental growth rate and lower shares outstanding, projected P/E multiples at end of 2030 are coming down to levels that might be within many investors' expectations.

I am sure many readers familiar with Insulet will look at the various what if? assumptions and would tell me I am wrong - too high or too low. It is possible to reflect such opinions in a model such as above to quantify the outcome if such opinions are borne out by Insulet subsequent performance. Insulet is due to report Q4 2021 results post-market on Feb. 23, 2022. and I will plan to update my "what if? guesses" based on those results. I find this more useful than reviewing one quarter's results in isolation.