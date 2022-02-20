FilippoBacci/E+ via Getty Images

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) has been a great name to follow, with my last take on the business dating back to the summer of 2020, when I wondered if shares were too cheap.

At the time the company cut the full year guidance in a minor way amidst the impact of the pandemic, yet I still estimated adjusted earnings power to trend around $3 per share, amidst moderate leverage. Shares looked too cheap to ignore, yet I feared the same cheapness as well.

Back To 2020

Collegium was an interesting name to follow since it obtained FDA approval for Xtampza in 2016, starting a two decade long period in which the drug can be commercialized. I was compelled to the pain release mechanism of the drug, which Collegium claimed cannot be manipulated, thereby avoiding potential overdosing and abuse.

This is key as pain administration has basically two options. One is quick pain release mechanisms which are impractical as patients have to take medication multiple times a day. On the other end of the spectrum are so-called extended release pain mechanisms, dominated by OxyContin at the time which has attracted scrutiny, to make a massive understatement.

Xtampza reported debut sales just shy of $2 million in 2016, with revenues up to $24 million in 2017, while revenues were posted at $70 million in 2018. This growth looks compelling, but given the large target market and supposed product superiority (including the FDA labeling to promote anti-abuse qualities of the drug) I was somewhat puzzled behind the modest valuation attached to this drug.

The company entered into a somewhat complicated deal with Depomed in 2017 to commercialize Nucynta tablets, with the deal driven by marketing synergies for the pain release mechanism. With sales of Xtampza running around 100 million at the time, Nucynta was set to add some $200 million in sales.

The business case was furthermore complicated by a big deal at the start of 2020, as the company reached a deal to acquire the Nucynta rights from Assertio (ASRT) in a $375 million deal as well, as shares rose by a speculator 25% to $25 per share at the time, despite little information being provided on the deal.

Based on the deal highlights I pegged a net debt load at $200 million, yet the addition of $100 million in EBITDA and profitability should not cause a major concern. The 33 million shares trading at $25 in combination with the net debt load worked down to a billion valuation, which looked reasonable given the contribution of both products, albeit that the picture was quite ambiguous.

By the summer it was evident that the business was impacted to a smaller extent by the pandemic with full year Xtampza sales seen at $135 million and Nucynta sales seen at $175 million, albeit that adjusted earnings were still seen around $130 million.

With shares trading at $17 per share in the summer and adjusted earnings pegged around $3 per share, the situation looked incredibly appealing, yet study results have attracted some short sellers and industry claims in the past have not always been correct. On the other hand was the extremely compelling valuation. Given this balancing act I held a modest long position, but the uncertainty and puzzles behind the appealing valuation prevented me from taking a huge position.

What Happened?

Since the summer of 2020, shares have traded in a tight range, having traded between $17 and $25 per share, now trading right in the middle of the range. In September 2020, Collegium reached a deal with Teva (TEVA) to grant Teva the right to bring a generic version of Xtampza to the market by 2033, three years earlier than anticipated in 2016.

In February 2021, the company posted annual sales for 2020 at $310 million which is comprised out of $128 million in Xtampza sales (giving it a 25% market share in its relevant market) and $182 million in sales for Nucynta, as total revenues were up modestly from the $297 million combined revenues posted in 2019. The company posted operating profits (GAAP) of $56 million, net earnings of $27 million and earnings of $0.76 per share. Cash flows were far greater as the GAAP earnings included $60 million asset amortization expenses and some other expenses, as that correction alone is worth $1.75 per share.

For 2021, the company guided for a solid year with Xtampza sales seen at a midpoint of $160 million and Nucynta revenues at $180 million, or $340 million in total. Despite the solid outlook, shares were trading flattish, a major reason why management announced a $100 million buyback program over the summer.

Last year worked out a bit different than expected. By the time of the third quarter results in the autumn, the company guided for Xtampza sales at just $130-$135 million which is far below the guidance at the start of the year, yet Nucynta sales are seen at $200-$205 million. This marks a big upside surprise again.

The company ended the quarter with a net debt load of $69 million. The earnings numbers remain quite complex as the company posted adjusted EBITDA of $122 million in the first nine months. Adjusted for $20 million in stock-based compensation expense and some interest expenses, earnings likely trend around $80-$90 million, or $120 million per annum, still working down to adjusted earnings north of $3 per share.

In February 2022, just ahead of the annual results, Collegium announced the acquisition of BioDelivery Sciences (BDSI) in a $5.60 per share deal. With the deal, the company will broaden the pain portfolio with the addition of BELBUCA.

Despite a 54% premium offered, resulting in a $604 million actual price tag, investors seem to like the deal as Collegium guides for $75 million in revenue synergies, to be realized within a year's time!

What Now?

The deal for BioDelivery is huge at more than $600 million as Collegium only supported a roughly $800 million enterprise valuation at $20 ahead of the deal announcement! The deal will add some $160 million in product sales which results in a pro forma revenue number of roughly $500 million in a combination which could post earnings of $150 million, or more than $200 million if we include synergies. The $75 million synergy number looks very aggressive, with BioDelivery adding just $160 million in annualized sales, as quite honestly the target looks perhaps too aggressive.

Nonetheless, the calculations above look quite compelling as the 37 million shares of Collegium value equity at $800 million, or about $1.5 billion if we include pro forma net debt. Net debt will increase to nearly $700 million, yet EBITDA on a combined basis comes in north of $200 million, that is ahead of synergies. Assuming normal interest rates of 4% in such a scenario, interest expense of $30 million would result in earnings between $3 and $5 per share, hugely compelling. The problem is that the company has opted for an exotic financing structure again which involves a 7.5% premium over LIBOR, with a rapid four-year amortization rate.

Still Holding

Having a modest long position, I am happy to hold onto the shares here. The latest deal looks great on paper, yet the dealmaking will complicate earnings for some time, that is four years to be more precise, saddling it with large repayments and higher interest expenses, while the promises upfront are big.

On the other hand, the business enjoys solid earnings power around $4 per share here, while the business becomes more diversified which is encouraging. Nonetheless, it feels as if the situation is similar to various occasions in the past, where the situation looks compelling, but the stock is not delivering. Given all of this I am leaning cautious here, not being in a rush to extend my position.