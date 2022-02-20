Darren415/iStock via Getty Images

We initiate coverage of Vext Sciences (OTCQX:VEXTF) with a Buy rating and $0.83 price target. Vext is an established operator in Arizona with its Vapen brand holding a leading wholesale position in the state. Vext is one of the industry’s most profitable companies and we anticipate growth in Arizona in the coming years on the on-going buildout of enhanced cultivation capacity and as consumer demand for top brands evolves further. We also expect the company to expand its retail business through the acquisition of smaller challenged Arizona operators by leveraging its long-term standing in the state. Beyond Arizona, Vext has an early presence in California, Nevada, Ohio and Oklahoma (through JVs and MSAs) that can be built-out over time. Ohio is the most actionable and we expect Vext to establish a meaningful presence in the state this year through the conversion of a joint venture agreement and the buildout of assets.Despite the attractive growth outlook and proven track record of outperforming profitability and cash generation, Vext remains one of the cheapest stocks we follow in US cannabis with an EV/EBITDA valuation below that of even similarly sized peers. The discounted valuation is exacerbated by the fact that our forecasts do not consider contributions from non-Arizona operations at this time.

We believe Vext's discounted valuation stems from the lingering bias against predominantly single state operators and a lack of investor awareness for the company. We are confident that both will be reduced overtime and expect outperforming stock returns for Vext and other well-positioned smaller operators to come with continued strong execution and as investors increasingly seek out smaller market cap companies for investment as a source of potential outperformance this year through share gains and M&A.

For its part, we view Vext as a likely takeout with assets that could be attractive to any scaling MSO. Our price target for Vext reflects meaningful upside and an EV/EBITDA multiple in line with the average of the broader peer group. The target reflects a base case scenario as a takeout or broader market gains represent catalysts for significant upside. Based on recent M&A in the state, Vext appears undervalued on Arizona alone before considering growth, profitability or additional state expansion.

