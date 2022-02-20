EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER/E+ via Getty Images

Earnings of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:BCBP) will likely remain flattish in 2022 as the topline growth will likely get canceled out by the expenses incurred to achieve that growth. Economic recovery in New York and New Jersey and the rising interest-rate environment will help lift the topline. Overall, I'm expecting BCB Bancorp to report earnings of $1.91 per share in 2022, almost unchanged from $1.92 per share in 2021. Since my last report on BCB Bancorp, the stock price has rallied strongly leaving only a small upside from the current market price. As a result, I'm now downgrading BCB Bancorp to a hold rating.

Economic Factors are the Biggest Catalyst

BCB Bancorp's loan growth has remained in the low-single-digit range in the last two years due to the pandemic-driven economic crisis. Further, the company decided to forego growth through the Paycheck Protection Program as it outsourced it to third parties. The company only earned a referral income from the Paycheck Protection Program.

I'm expecting better loan growth in 2022 than in the last two years because of the economic recovery. BCB Bancorp operates in New York and New Jersey, both of which are recovering well from the pandemic. According to official sources, both states had better GDP growth in the third quarter of 2022 relative to most other states. However, both New York and New Jersey are trailing most of the country in terms of the unemployment rate.

Mostly on the back of economic growth, I'm expecting the loan portfolio growth to improve to around 4% in 2022. Meanwhile, deposits and other balance sheet items will likely grow in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Financial Position Net Loans 1,644 2,278 2,178 2,228 2,305 2,399 Growth of Net Loans 10.7% 38.6% (4.4)% 2.3% 3.5% 4.1% Other Earning Assets 233 305 621 360 514 535 Deposits 1,569 2,181 2,362 2,318 2,561 2,665 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 189 282 296 243 122 127 Common equity 163 181 214 223 245 267 Book Value Per Share ($) 13.0 11.5 13.1 13.1 14.2 15.5 Tangible BVPS ($) 13.0 11.2 12.7 12.7 13.9 15.2 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Plenty of Opportunities to Expand the Margin

As deposit growth outpaced loan growth last year, excess liquidity got built up on BCB Bancorp's books. Although the company deployed some of the excess cash in the fourth quarter of 2021, the cash position is still quite high. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $411.6 million at the end of 2021, up from $261.2 million at the end of 2020. This growth bodes well for the margin because these cash equivalents are liquid enough to be deployed into higher-yielding assets as soon as the federal funds rate increases.

Although the excess cash position presents an opportunity to expand the margin, the question remains, can the management seize the opportunity? In my opinion, there will be significant pricing pressure in the coming months as almost all banks have excess liquidity. Therefore, the impact of a rate hike may be experienced with a lag. However, even if BCB Bancorp is unable to successfully move all of the excess cash into higher-yielding securities and loans, the company can still get a better yield on its cash equivalents because of the recent shift in the yield curve. The following chart shows the current yield curve in blue along with historical yield curves.

U.S. Treasury Department

Another positive point is that the company has improved its deposit mix through 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposits made up 23.0% of total deposits at the end of December 2021, up from 17.3% at the end of December 2020. Moreover, BCB Bancorp has an opportunity to further improve its deposit mix. Certificates of deposits (“CD”) made up a whopping 26% of total deposits at the end of last year and carried a high rate of 0.72%. This is much higher than the national average CD rate of 0.28% in January, according to FDIC.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the net interest margin to remain almost unchanged in the first half of 2022 from 3.44% in the last quarter of 2021. For the second half of 2022, I'm expecting the net interest margin to increase by six basis points.

Expecting Earnings to Remain Flat This Year

Loan growth and margin expansion will likely lift earnings in 2022. Moreover, I'm expecting the provision expense for loan losses to decline this year because I'm expecting some recoveries. The allowance level was 249.3% of nonaccrual loans at the end of December 2021, which raises the chances of provision reversals.

On the other hand, the increase in operating costs associated with the growth in balance sheet items will likely cancel out the benefit of topline growth. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $1.91 per share in 2022, 0.5% below the earnings for 2021. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Income Statement Net interest income 62 78 83 80 97 103 Provision for loan losses 2 5 2 9 4 2 Non-interest income 7 8 5 12 9 11 Non-interest expense 47 56 56 54 54 58 Net income - Common Sh. 9 16 20 20 33 33 EPS - Diluted ($) 0.75 1.01 1.20 1.14 1.92 1.91 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified)

My earnings estimate is mostly unchanged from the estimate I gave in my previous report on BCB Bancorp. However, I have slightly increased my non-interest income estimate for the year. This is because fee income and service charges surprised me in the last quarter of 2021, which makes me wonder if I underestimated the management’s capabilities before.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the timing of an interest rate hike.

Downgrading Following the Recent Stock Price Rally

BCB Bancorp is offering a dividend yield of 3.4% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.16 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 34% for 2022, which is below the five-year average of 52%. This shows that there is plenty of room for an increase in the dividend level. Nevertheless, to be on the safe side, I haven’t assumed any change in the dividend level in 2022.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value BCB Bancorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.04 in the past, as shown below.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 13.0 11.2 12.7 12.7 13.9 Average Market Price ($) 14.7 14.4 12.7 10.0 14.2 Historical P/TB 1.13x 1.29x 1.00x 0.79x 1.02x 1.04x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $15.2 gives a target price of $15.9 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 14.7% downside from the February 18 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 0.84x 0.94x 1.04x 1.14x 1.24x TBVPS - Dec 2022 ($) 15.2 15.2 15.2 15.2 15.2 Target Price ($) 12.8 14.3 15.9 17.4 18.9 Market Price ($) 18.6 18.6 18.6 18.6 18.6 Upside/(Downside) (31.0)% (22.8)% (14.7)% (6.5)% 1.7% Source: Author's Estimates

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.2x in the past, as shown below.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average Earnings per Share ($) 0.7 1.01 1.20 1.14 1.92 Average Market Price ($) 14.7 14.4 12.7 10.0 14.2 Historical P/E 19.7x 14.3x 10.6x 8.8x 7.4x 12.2x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.91 gives a target price of $23.2 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 24.9% upside from the February 18 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 10.2x 11.2x 12.2x 13.2x 14.2x EPS 2022 ($) 1.91 1.91 1.91 1.91 1.91 Target Price ($) 19.4 21.3 23.2 25.1 27.0 Market Price ($) 18.6 18.6 18.6 18.6 18.6 Upside/(Downside) 4.3% 14.6% 24.9% 35.1% 45.4% Source: Author's Estimates

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $19.5, which implies a 5.1% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 8.5%.

The stock price has rallied since my last report, wherein I adopted a buy rating on the stock. As the price upside has substantially declined, I'm now downgrading BCB Bancorp to a hold rating. I would consider investing in the stock if its price dipped by more than 5%.