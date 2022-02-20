Kruck20/iStock via Getty Images

On February 15th NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) repeated delivery of the same outperformance of which their shareholders will never tire. Same store NOI up 14.7%. Core FFO/share up 23.2%. Calculated NAV/share up 21.9% to $98.30 at the mid-point. Raised 2022 Full Year guidance to Core FFO/share of $2.97 at mid-point.

I’ll touch on all those details but you’d do well to read their 4Q Supplement and listen to the always rapid fire earnings call to really understand what they are doing. As a long-term shareholder I have come to anticipate that NXRT is going to deliver sector beating returns. Even if you are not a shareholder, you can anticipate that a NexPoint quarterly report is going to impart valuable, actionable information that a discerning investor can turn to profit. I hinted at this quarter’s wisdom with this article’s title and will discuss it further at the close.

Rising Rents and Same Store NOI

Across the nation, the multifamily sector as a whole has experienced unprecedented inflation in rents. However, with 24.5% and 15.6% rent roll ups on total portfolio new and renewal leases, respectively, NXRT’s revenue growth left their apartment peers in the dust.

Source: NXRT

After notching +14.7% fourth quarter 2021 same store Net Operating Income, NexPoint incorporates +13.0% same store NOI growth into their 2022 full year guidance. The rent and NOI growth are the components driving the 2022 core FFO/share forecast to $2.97, up 22.2% from their impressive 2021 result.

NXRT

The Company forecasts with such confidence because of what they do and where they do it. We’ll get to those details soon.

Net Asset Value Calculation

NexPoint management makes many bold assumptions in formulating their forward-looking guidance and compiling their per share NAV calculations. Impressively, they are completely transparent in the process.

NXRT

Looking at the Cap Rate range of 3.5-3.8% in the table above, it seems an overly aggressive set of assumptions. It would be but those mid-3 cap rates are precisely what NexPoint is seeing in the red-hot sunbelt markets they inhabit and demonstrate through their property dispositions and acquisitions.

NXRT

Source: NXRT

When asked about his outlook and comfort level in making accretive acquisitions in this compressed cap rate environment, Chief Investment Officer Matt McGraner responded:

“When you take a forward look, you use our NAV, the “off-market deals,” would look to be in the high 3s to low 4s. So depending on where you think we're trading as a NAV perspective and what you think we can do with the same-store NOI growth profile in the first year, yes, I think that we'll have a positive OR, especially when and if we're able to pair that with the disposition of Houston in the low 3s, too.”

Deciphering what Matt is saying, I think, is that the real estate they are selling is an entirely different product than what they are buying. The difference is the value-add process that NXRT deploys better than anyone else.

Value-Add and Capital Recycling

As a standard objective of operations, NexPoint Residential first targets the Sunbelt submarkets that demonstrate the most promising job growth and migration metrics. After identifying those markets, they work to acquire “workforce housing” that they will then improve through their value-add programs. Going in, they know the stratification of housing offerings and associated rents in these markets; from their targeted workforce housing, to new, class A garden-style deliveries, to single family rental. They have already calculated how much head room they have to improve rents. Their experience in these efforts make me believe it is not just a plan; it is a system.

They do full interior renovations:

NXRT

Kitchen & Laundry Appliance upgrades:

NXRT

And Smart Home Technology Packages:

NXRT

Source: NXRT

When value-add projects deliver repeatable Return on Investment (ROI) ranging from 22.6% to 72.0%, you can create incredible value even if you sell the property for the same cap rate at which you purchased it. The strong NOI growth profile that McGraner referenced has allowed NXRT to make silk purses out of sow’s ears over and over again.

Where?

NexPoint obviously knows what they want to do and how to do it. The evolving effort is to determine which markets will deliver the maximum results on investment. Based on the 4Q report and earnings webcast, focus continues to be a concentration of resources to the MSAs with the best job growth, household formation, and migratory metrics.

With that, NXRT has made clear their intent to exit Houston, a market whose pace may have begun to slow. Their recent acquisitions demonstrate that they have high expectations for all things North Carolina.

That is the reassuring nugget of wisdom I referenced earlier. In May of last year I wrote about Apple’s (AAPL) new east coast campus development in NC. I identified which REITs already had exposure to the key markets. I tried to determine which companies might benefit the most in such strong economic evolution and I bought those shares.

NexPoint’s expanding presence in Raleigh, Charlotte, and Cary, North Carolina is reassurance that we might be on the right path.

In Conclusion

NXRT shares have looked fully valued for years, but they continue to perform in growing earnings faster than their share count. NexPoint is worth keeping on your radar in hope of picking up cheaper shares in a market pullback. In the interim, you might profit from listening to what successful companies are doing and finding new opportunities on a parallel path.