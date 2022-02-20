NexPoint Residential: Carolina In My Mind
Summary
- NXRT knocked the cover off the ball again in 4Q21.
- Guided 2022 FFO higher.
- Raised NAV calculation to $98 at midpoint.
- Recycling capital into submarkets that will maximize value-add strategy ROI.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Portfolio Income Solutions get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
On February 15th NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) repeated delivery of the same outperformance of which their shareholders will never tire. Same store NOI up 14.7%. Core FFO/share up 23.2%. Calculated NAV/share up 21.9% to $98.30 at the mid-point. Raised 2022 Full Year guidance to Core FFO/share of $2.97 at mid-point.
I’ll touch on all those details but you’d do well to read their 4Q Supplement and listen to the always rapid fire earnings call to really understand what they are doing. As a long-term shareholder I have come to anticipate that NXRT is going to deliver sector beating returns. Even if you are not a shareholder, you can anticipate that a NexPoint quarterly report is going to impart valuable, actionable information that a discerning investor can turn to profit. I hinted at this quarter’s wisdom with this article’s title and will discuss it further at the close.
Rising Rents and Same Store NOI
Across the nation, the multifamily sector as a whole has experienced unprecedented inflation in rents. However, with 24.5% and 15.6% rent roll ups on total portfolio new and renewal leases, respectively, NXRT’s revenue growth left their apartment peers in the dust.
After notching +14.7% fourth quarter 2021 same store Net Operating Income, NexPoint incorporates +13.0% same store NOI growth into their 2022 full year guidance. The rent and NOI growth are the components driving the 2022 core FFO/share forecast to $2.97, up 22.2% from their impressive 2021 result.
The Company forecasts with such confidence because of what they do and where they do it. We’ll get to those details soon.
Net Asset Value Calculation
NexPoint management makes many bold assumptions in formulating their forward-looking guidance and compiling their per share NAV calculations. Impressively, they are completely transparent in the process.
Looking at the Cap Rate range of 3.5-3.8% in the table above, it seems an overly aggressive set of assumptions. It would be but those mid-3 cap rates are precisely what NexPoint is seeing in the red-hot sunbelt markets they inhabit and demonstrate through their property dispositions and acquisitions.
Source: NXRT
When asked about his outlook and comfort level in making accretive acquisitions in this compressed cap rate environment, Chief Investment Officer Matt McGraner responded:
“When you take a forward look, you use our NAV, the “off-market deals,” would look to be in the high 3s to low 4s. So depending on where you think we're trading as a NAV perspective and what you think we can do with the same-store NOI growth profile in the first year, yes, I think that we'll have a positive OR, especially when and if we're able to pair that with the disposition of Houston in the low 3s, too.”
Deciphering what Matt is saying, I think, is that the real estate they are selling is an entirely different product than what they are buying. The difference is the value-add process that NXRT deploys better than anyone else.
Value-Add and Capital Recycling
As a standard objective of operations, NexPoint Residential first targets the Sunbelt submarkets that demonstrate the most promising job growth and migration metrics. After identifying those markets, they work to acquire “workforce housing” that they will then improve through their value-add programs. Going in, they know the stratification of housing offerings and associated rents in these markets; from their targeted workforce housing, to new, class A garden-style deliveries, to single family rental. They have already calculated how much head room they have to improve rents. Their experience in these efforts make me believe it is not just a plan; it is a system.
They do full interior renovations:
Kitchen & Laundry Appliance upgrades:
And Smart Home Technology Packages:
Source: NXRT
When value-add projects deliver repeatable Return on Investment (ROI) ranging from 22.6% to 72.0%, you can create incredible value even if you sell the property for the same cap rate at which you purchased it. The strong NOI growth profile that McGraner referenced has allowed NXRT to make silk purses out of sow’s ears over and over again.
Where?
NexPoint obviously knows what they want to do and how to do it. The evolving effort is to determine which markets will deliver the maximum results on investment. Based on the 4Q report and earnings webcast, focus continues to be a concentration of resources to the MSAs with the best job growth, household formation, and migratory metrics.
With that, NXRT has made clear their intent to exit Houston, a market whose pace may have begun to slow. Their recent acquisitions demonstrate that they have high expectations for all things North Carolina.
That is the reassuring nugget of wisdom I referenced earlier. In May of last year I wrote about Apple’s (AAPL) new east coast campus development in NC. I identified which REITs already had exposure to the key markets. I tried to determine which companies might benefit the most in such strong economic evolution and I bought those shares.
NexPoint’s expanding presence in Raleigh, Charlotte, and Cary, North Carolina is reassurance that we might be on the right path.
In Conclusion
NXRT shares have looked fully valued for years, but they continue to perform in growing earnings faster than their share count. NexPoint is worth keeping on your radar in hope of picking up cheaper shares in a market pullback. In the interim, you might profit from listening to what successful companies are doing and finding new opportunities on a parallel path.
For a full toolkit on building a growing stream of dividend income, please consider joining Portfolio Income Solutions. As a member you will get:
- Access to a curated Real Money REIT Portfolio
- Continuous market commentary
- Data sets on every REIT
You will benefit from our team’s decades of collective experience in REIT investing. On Portfolio Income Solutions, we don’t only share our ideas, we also discuss best trading practices and help you become a better investor.
We welcome you to test it out with a free 14-day trial. Lock in our founding member rate of $33.25/month (paid annually) before it expires!
This article was written by
2nd Market Capital Advisory specializes in the analysis and trading of real estate securities. Through a selective process and consideration of market dynamics, we aim to construct portfolios for rising streams of dividend income and capital appreciation. I am an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor along with fellow SA contributors Simon Bowler and Dane Bowler.
Full Disclosure: All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NXRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.
The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles.
It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions.
Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCSC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article.
S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P
2nd Market Capital Services Corporation(2MCSC) provides investment research and consulting services to the financial services industry and the financial media. 2MCSC does not provide investment advice. 2MCSC is a separate entity but related under common ownership to 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC), a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Ross Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.