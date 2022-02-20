Just_Super/E+ via Getty Images

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is slated to release its FQ4'22 earnings card on March 2nd. Snowflake's earnings releases have often intrigued us. Other than its "nosebleed" valuation, it also has some of the best-in-class SaaS metrics among its high-growth SaaS peers that we monitor. Furthermore, Snowflake doesn't even consider itself a SaaS company due to its usage-based revenue model. Therefore, we believe it's another highly-anticipated quarter as Snowflake closes off FY22.

SNOW stock's price action has also been highly volatile. Consequently, it has proffered patient investors several opportunities to enter by taking advantage of those sell-offs. Snowflake stock is one that we don't like to trade on momentum spikes due to its inherent volatility. Nonetheless, we believe that the opportunity has presented itself again due to its recent weakness.

We discuss what investors should look out for in its FQ4 card and why we think they should add SNOW stock now.

SNOW Stock's Valuation Has Fallen, But Still High

Snow stock EV/NTM Revenue trend (Public Comps) Snow stock EV/NTM Revenue Comps (Public Comps)

Readers can glean from the above charts demonstrating Snowflake stock's "breathtaking" valuations. Despite the value compressions seen in the high-growth SaaS space, SNOW stock still trades at an EV/NTM Revenue of 44.6x. It's easily above Datadog's (DDOG) 31.9x and Cloudflare's (NET) 32.8x. Furthermore, we can also glean from the first chart that Snowflake stock is well above its peer median of 12.8x. Therefore, SNOW stock is a true standout among its peers for valuations that have often been hard to accept for many investors.

But, we believe that its excellent execution and its highly competitive product have continued to set it apart. We have also observed more intense competition over the horizon, as its competitors are eyeing Snowflake's success. Notably, Databricks, its one-time partner, now arch-rival, is also keen to encroach on Snowflake's space. Nonetheless, we believe that the market opportunity for Snowflake is massive as more workloads shift to the cloud. One of Snowflake's core advantages is its ability to scale rapidly within a multi-cloud, cloud-agnostic architecture. Furthermore, Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi also emphasized that the opportunities for both companies are massive. He added (edited):

I think Snowflake will be very successful, and I think Databricks will be very successful. You will also see other competitors pop up in the top, I'm sure, over the next three to four years. It's just such a big market and it makes sense that lots of people would focus on going after it. (The Information)

Snowflake Key Metrics Show Best-in-Class Execution

Snowflake mean consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ)

Snowflake guided YoY revenue growth of 104% (mid-point) for FY22. Consensus estimates also concur, so it's pretty clear that management has set itself a very bar to clear. Furthermore, its last-twelve-months (LTM) revenue growth puts Snowflake in the best-in-class 90th percentile of its high-growth SaaS peers that we track. No management in the right mind will guide for >100% growth if they don't see massive opportunities ahead. Therefore, we think readers can probably understand why Snowflake investors place so much faith in CEO Frank Slootman & Team. Nevertheless, we don't expect the company to issue another guidance in FY23 for >100% growth. The law of large numbers means that comps will get more challenging, and that's perfectly understandable. Snowflake projected a 30% revenue CAGR through FY29 in its Analyst/Investor Day last year. Therefore, we think that should be the guide that investors should think about Snowflake's long-term opportunities.

Snowflake net revenue retention % (Company filings)

Furthermore, its net revenue retention (NRR) is also best-in-class. The 90th percentile of its high-growth SaaS peers is 136%. But, Snowflake easily surpassed that bar with its mind-blowing and highly consistent NRR metric seen above. Therefore, Snowflake demonstrates that it has been unfazed by competitive concerns, despite what has been reported in the market.

Furthermore, we believe that Snowflake's rapid expansion into several industry verticals through its industry-leading data-sharing model needs to be watched closely. Snowflake's data-sharing model is riding on the secular tailwinds towards greater consumer privacy. It has also been championed by regulators globally, and also the critical ecosystem owners, Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOGL) (GOOG). Furthermore, Google's announced the phasing out of its Android AdID in the next "two to three years." It should reinvigorate the momentum from Google's move to deprecate its web-based third-party cookies that has somehow stalled.

Slootman also emphasized gaining traction in its media data cloud for publishers, advertisers, and ad tech companies to share data. The company held a conference in January to share deeper insights from its customers. Therefore, we expect Snowflake to discuss the wins that it has gained since its FQ3 earnings card. We believe that Snowflake has a competitive advantage in this aspect, driven by underlying privacy headwinds that will compel the media industry towards greater data-sharing.

Gartner also shared in December 2021 that Snowflake's data-sharing model is one of its core competitiveness. It added (edited):

Snowflake has popularized the concept of data sharing, collaboration and data marketplaces, providing a platform enabling easy monetization of proprietary datasets. A network effect is driving significant traction and adoption of the platform as a result. (Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management System, Databricks)

Disney (DIS) also shared that Snowflake's platform has allowed it to "manipulate insights at scale," as it emphasized (edited):

A clean room solution is a way to allow brands to access insights about their own audiences, and who they want to advertise to with us, without any kind of exchange of data between us. The exciting opportunity with the Snowflake Data Cloud is that it provides all of the safety protection that we have from a data standpoint and allows us to do really interesting things with audience graphs and other datasets, client data, other third-party datasets that we believe the marketplace is very hungry for as it relates to insights, activation, and measurement. The Snowflake solution allows us to manipulate data at scale, in an environment where we feel very comfortable. [CIO]

Paramount Global (PARAA) also emphasized that Snowflake's cloud-agnostic architecture allows its tremendous flexibility in acquiring a unified picture. It added (edited): "We're leveraging Snowflake to collect our data from our multiple properties and bring it all together to unify and solve the challenges that are coming up with all the regulatory changes. Using Snowflake is not just a media-only play for us. It's really a foundational technology that we can leverage effectively across multiple groups."

Therefore, Snowflake is well-positioned to help the media industry alleviate the headwinds caused by the regulatory changes and ecosystem changes. We believe management would likely unveil more details on its recent wins and momentum in its FQ4 card.

Is SNOW Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold Now?

SNOW stock EV/NTM Revenue 1Y trend (TIKR) SNOW stock consensus price targets Vs. stock performance (TIKR)

SNOW stock is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 44.6x. As we explained earlier, it's expensive compared to its peers. But, we have also demonstrated earlier that Snowflake has best-in-class growth metrics and execution. Furthermore, it's also expanding rapidly, attacking new growth vectors, and riding secular tailwinds underpinning its growth momentum.

In addition, it's also trading below its most pessimistic price targets, which have proven to be robust support zones over the past year.

Therefore, avid SNOW stock investors can now consider capitalizing on its weakness to add exposure.

Consequently, we reiterate our Buy rating on SNOW stock.