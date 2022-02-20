Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

I believe shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) have now fallen deeply into value territory. While the market currently seems to have no appetite for fast growing financial services companies, shares of PayPal have fundamental support due to the firm’s extraordinary free cash flow. PayPal will also continue to grow and is, at least for me, one of the best financial services companies in 2022 to bet on for a rebound!

Persistent declines in share price are unrelated to PayPal’s intrinsic value

As is often the case when a stock experiences a steep drop in pricing, investors go out of their way to avoid it. This, however, could be a huge mistake regarding PayPal because the company not only has a very strong market position as a payment processor, but the firm is also generating an incredible amount of free cash flow every quarter. Additionally, PayPal’s free cash flow margins are very high, around 20%, proving that it is a highly profitable financial services business.

Shares of PayPal went into another down-leg after the company submitted what was considered to be a weak revenue and account outlook for FY 2022… and PayPal has made new lows ever since. Shares are down 64% in the last year and are trading at 1-year lows...

Data by YCharts

Short term guidance clouds long term free cash flow value

PayPal's outlook called for only 15-17% year over year net revenue growth this year. Since revenues grew at 17% to $25.4B in FY 2021, this year could potentially be a year of top line deceleration for the firm. Additionally, PayPal expects to add only 15-20M new accounts to its platform in FY 2022 which greatly disappointed shareholders and which makes the long term (2025) goal of reaching a 750M account base unreachable.

PayPal

What the market gets wrong about the firm, however, is that PayPal is now a real value stock, with regard to free cash flow.

Free cash flow was already a good enough reason to buy shares of PayPal before the steep drop in pricing, but PayPal’s FCF has gotten materially cheaper in recent months which makes it appropriate to focus a little bit more on it.

Free cash flow is the ultimate definition of intrinsic value for a company because it quantifies the amount of cash that can be used for dividends or share buybacks. The point about PayPal’s free cash flow is that the firm’s payment ecosystem continues to generate a considerable amount of free cash flow every quarter. In Q4’21, PayPal’s revenues increased 13% to $6.92B, but free cash flow gained 38% year over year to $1.55B due to rising profitability, meaning PayPal’s free cash flow has been growing a lot faster than revenues lately.

I believe this momentum could carry over into FY 2022, in part because of PayPal’s partnership with Amazon (AMZN) that could give total payment volume a shot in the arm. PayPal’s total free cash flow in FY 2021 was $5.4B, showing an increase of 9% year over year. For FY 2022, PayPal expects approximately $6.0B in free cash flow, meaning the firm is looking at least at 11% year over year FCF growth.

A 17% revenue growth rate and $6.0B in free cash flow calculate to a free cash flow margin of around 20% in FY 2022, meaning PayPal will remain a highly profitable payment processor, and profitability, despite moderating top line growth, will not be affected.

PayPal

Because of PayPal’s significant free cash flow, the firm could decide to dedicate a large amount of this FCF to share buybacks, of which PayPal has done many in the past. In FY 2021, PayPal repurchased $3.4B of its shares which is equal to 63% of PayPal’s free cash flow. Applying the same percentage and estimated FY 2022 free cash flow of $6.0B, shareholders are potentially looking at a $3.8B share buyback this year.

Due to the large draw-down in PayPal’s pricing in recent months, a large share buyback package makes now more sense than ever for the company. Additionally, it would throw some support behind PayPal’s bruised stock and instill new confidence in PayPal as an investment.

PayPal

PayPal is now a value stock, based off of free cash flow

Every time there is panic in the market and investors dismiss objective measures of intrinsic value - free cash flow - there is an opportunity to make money. I believe PayPal’s free cash flow is now hugely undervalued, creating an opportunity to engage with the stock. PayPal expects $6.0B in free cash flow in FY 2022, but I believe free cash flow could be up to $500M higher this year due to PayPal being extra careful with guidance and the Venmo-Amazon partnership adding to FCF.

But let’s stay with company FCF guidance for FY 2022 for the moment. With $6.0B in free cash flow expected this year, shares of PayPal now have a price-to-free-cash-flow ratio of 20 X. Considering that PayPal is generating top line growth in the high teens and has stable FCF margins of 20%, this free cash flow ratio undervalues the financial services company. It also undervalues the significant return potential that could come in the form of share buybacks in FY 2022 as PayPal will have to use its free cash flow somehow.

If I were to use $6.5B as a FY 2022 free cash flow estimate, PayPal’s P-FCF ratio would be even lower at 18.6 X.

Risks with PayPal

Moderation in account and top line growth are the two reasons why shares of PayPal have revalued lower in recent months. However, I believe the drop is now exaggerated because investors dismiss the presence of billions of dollars of low risk free cash flow that is generated by PayPal’s payment platform. What I see as a bigger risk than slowing revenue growth, longer term, is a decline in free cash flows, regarding absolute dollar amounts and margins. A decrease in free cash flow and lower profitability could initiate another correction cycle in shares of PayPal.

Final thoughts

PayPal is now a value stock. Due to the drop in pricing, PayPal presents deep value based off of the company’s ability to generate sustainable free cash flow from its ecosystem. PayPal’s free cash flow is also totally unaffected by the falling share price which means the more the market panics and the stock drops, the more valuable this free cash flow becomes. With more than $6.0B in free cash flow expected this year, the P-FCF ratio is now very attractive, and I believe the risk of revenue deceleration is more than fully priced into shares of PayPal!