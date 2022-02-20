CalypsoArt/iStock via Getty Images

I’ve written many articles on high-yielding names and own a number of them. Many of them, however, don’t fall into the ‘blue-chip’ category in the classic sense, and therefore, may not be right for everyone. While many blue chips don't carry high yields, they offer the potential for strong total returns with dividend reinvestment.

This brings me to the following pick, which carries moat-worthy attributes and is trading in what I see as value territory at the moment. I highlight the durable characteristics of this company, and why now presents a good buying opportunity for potentially strong total returns.

CCI: Buy The Dip And Start The DRIP

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) is a telecommunications REIT that owns and operates more than 40K cell towers and more than 80K route miles of fiber, supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. Its moat-worthy collection of assets connects populations to essential data, technology, and wireless service.

Unlike its peer, American Tower (AMT), CCI is entirely focused on the attractive U.S. market, and leases its assets to the 4 major carriers, Verizon (VZ), AT&T (T), T-Mobile (TMUS), and DISH Network (DISH). CCI’s strong collection of hard to replicate assets is also well-positioned to benefit from the planned 5G rollouts by the major carriers.

CCI continues to demonstrate strong results, with full-year 2021 AFFO/share growing by 14% YoY to $6.95, and beating analyst estimates by $0.62. Additionally, Q4 revenue landed at $1.65B, representing 11% YoY growth. Management is guiding for respectable AFFO/share growth of 6% for the full year 2022.

Risks to CCI include its increasing focus on fiber and building small cells in recent years, as compared to its legacy tower leasing business (representing 70% of revenue in 2021). Some investors are skeptical as to whether investments in small cells will add significant value to CCI’s existing asset base, and management reiterated their small cell strategy in its recent conference call:

Since the beginning of our small cells and fiber strategy, investors have had 2 primary questions. would small cells be required at scale and would customers co-locate on the same assets to drive attractive returns? Today, I believe these questions have been answered. At a time when our customers have been upgrading a record number of our tower sites for 5G, we secured commitments for more than 50,000 new small cell nodes. This is in addition to the 55,000 small cell nodes we have on air today. Importantly, a significant portion of the 50,000 new nodes will be co-located on existing fiber assets at attractive returns. So clearly, we have very positive answers to these key questions. Small cells are required at scale and will be co-located on existing assets. As these small cells are deployed, they will contribute to network performance, which history has taught us, will attract additional small cells as carriers compete on network quality. This dynamic is similar to our tower experience, where a significant driver of the value created has been from carriers deploying more spectrum on existing towers to keep pace with mobile data demand growth. As a result, I believe this is just the starting point for total small cells needed by wireless networks.

Meanwhile, CCI’s stock price has fallen rather hard since the start of the year, from the $201-level to $162 at present. It now trades well below its 50 and 200-day moving averages, and carries an RSI score of 27.75, putting it in oversold territory.

CCI Stock Technicals (StockCharts)

CCI caries an investment grade rated BBB- balance sheet with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.3x, sitting below 7.98x and 7.66x from the end of 2020 and 2019, respectively. While the leverage ratio is higher than the 6x level that I generally prefer for REITs, this is counterbalanced by the stability of the revenue streams it receives from its top customers.

Notably, the recent price weakness has pushed CCI’s dividend yield to a respectable 3.6%, and it’s covered by a dividend to AFFO payout ratio of 85%. It also comes with a respectable 8.7% 5-year dividend CAGR, and 7 years of consecutive growth.

As shown below, investors who have reinvested the dividend have seen a strong 314% total compounded return over the past decade, despite the recent drop in price. This surpasses the 292% return of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe.

CCI Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

I find CCI to be attractive at the current price of $162 with a forward P/FFO of 21.0, given its moat-worth attributes with durable revenue streams. Sell side analysts expect around 12% FFO/share growth this year, and have a consensus Buy rating on CCI with an average price target of $195.50. This implies a potential one-year 24% total return including dividends.

CCI Stock Ratings (Seeking Alpha)

Investor Takeaway

Crown Castle International has seen material share price weakness since the start of the year, giving value investors an opportunity to layer into this quality name. It continues to post strong top and bottom-line growth and is set to benefit from 5G investments from its top U.S. carrier customers. I see the drop in share price as presenting a good “buy the dip” opportunity for potentially strong total returns.