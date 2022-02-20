Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

If ever there was an industry that could truly be considered boring due its combination of maturity profile, decreasing consumer demand and lack of growth prospects over the long-term, one offering a commodity-type of product, and just sort of plain old dullness, I think the paper would have to be considered a strong candidate, especially copier and printing paper. It is not exactly cutting edge, and digital technologies have quickly replaced many of its uses, a trend magnified by the pandemic with virtual school and work from home. Yet, with all the stars seemingly aligned against it, paper is not going totally away anytime soon, and for a certain type of investor could be an ideal place to look for value.

I became the owner of shares in such a company, Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last fall as a result of being spun out from International Paper (IP), leaving the parent with the containerboard and other businesses that might have some higher growth prospects. Sylvamo has reported results for the third and fourth quarters of 2021, with enough information to start to get a picture of its performance and valuation. In addition to my Sylvamo position, I continue to hold my original long position in International Paper, an investment I wrote about back in the summer of 2020.

The Nuts & Bolts Of Sylvamo, 2021 and 2022

Sylvamo is not in the packaging business for shipping, but rather limited to printer and copies papers under the brands such as Hammermill and Hewlett Packard (HPQ) and more, along with products like envelopes, paper bags, and food-grade paper wrapping to name a few. The company, benefiting from the scale of its former parent, truly does operate world-wide, with production facilities in North America, France, Russia and Brazil, where it also owns some 100,000 hectares of forest for harvesting and preserving. Across the footprint, the company employs some 7,500 people, able to push out 2.8 million tons of uncoated free sheet paper each year, and 0.58 million tons of pulp. The company is led by European Jean-Michel Ribiéras, who has over 30 years of industry experience and came over from senior leadership at International Paper.

Converting some those facts and figures into financial results over the last year really helps things come into deeper focus. For all of 2021, on a stand-alone basis, Sylvamo would have done $3.5 billion in revenue, with gross margins of 66% and net income of $331 million, or EPS of $7.53. More importantly, in my view, is that Sylvamo churned out nearly $0.55 billion in cash from operations for the year and has manageable debt. It ended 2021 with $0.042 billion of debt maturing over the following year, and $1.358 billion in long-term debt, with the bulk of it not due until 2027 and later. In 2021, the company paid down $124 million of its debt during just the 4th quarter, and $130 million overall during 2021, while also converting $400 million from floating rates to fixed rates, a timely move.

For 2022, management is expecting to spend around $180 million on capex, $150 million in one-time expenses related to inventory and transition costs, so $330 million of cash in 2022 is already spoken for. Assuming cash from operations comes in at only $500 million this year due to higher input costs, that would still leave $170 million for debt reduction and distributions to shareholders, and in 2023 those specific one-time costs go away, freeing up more for debt reduction and distributions (or capex as needed), and that isn't counting the $180 million in cash already on the balance sheet.

Valuation and Dividend Growth

In terms of traditional forward earnings valuation, at a 4.5 forward PE, Sylvamo appears quite cheap relative to its International Paper parent, as well as WestRock (WRK) which is comparable to International Paper, and Ennis (EBF), which is not a paper company, but a printing company whose overall health might be seen as a related to the health of the paper industry.

Data by YCharts

As Sylvamo is getting more results in to help the market decide how to fairly value it, the shares have already been on a nice recent run, moving from an initial market price of $33.00 on October 1 and dropping down into the mid $20's and now up to $39; those who bought in at $33 have seen about an 18% gain on paper so far, easily outperforming the S&P 500 index (SPY) over that same timeframe, which is essentially flat.

Guided by management comments from the earnings call for the 4th quarter that made clear shareholder returns are under discussion, we can try to take a stab at where the dividend might start. First of all, management was very clear that they expect to be able to start returning something to shareholders within 2022, so they have set the table for expectations now. Just what that might look like to start with and where it might conceivably go from here is guess work, but educated guess work.

First, I use a starting estimate of $680 million in total cash available to work with in 2022 ($500 million in cash from operations plus $180 million in cash on hand). Net out the $330 million in capex and one-time costs as guided, and that leaves $350 million in cash to allocate for debt reduction and dividends. To be conservative, I assume the company does not want to take the cash balance under $100 million, now leaving $250 million. Using the $130 in debt reduction accomplished in 2021 as a baseline for 2022, there could be as much as $120 million to return to shareholders, although believe that would be the very high end and not at all likely, as I believe the priority through the first half of the year or more will be debt reduction. To be at an annual dividend run rate that would come out to $50 million on 44 million shares would be about $1.14 per share, or $0.285 per quarter. My expectation is that such a return would start by the 4th quarter of 2022, and at the current share price of approximately $40, that is a staring yield of 2.85%.

However, as those one-time costs fade away after 2022 and debt comes down, I believe there will be an unfolding dividend growth story taking place into 2023 and beyond. At a $1.14 payout, that would reflect only a 15% payout ratio relative to 2021's earnings, definitely a conservative figure; while 2022 may come in higher or lower than 2021, even a massive cut in earnings by 50%, hypothetically, would still only put a payout ratio of 30% on a $1.14 dividend. The overall point is not the specific math of this example, but just how conservative it is to start at this level and have room for growth even if earnings take a beating. Of course, there is no dividend policy yet, so any investor at this point in time will have to be willing to be patient for a couple of quarters for a dividend to get started, and accept that although I believe my estimates to be conservative, the dividend could well start out at rate even less than I what I am suggesting.

Final Thoughts

Although paper might not be conceptually all that interesting, from an investment standpoint it as just interesting to analyze as any other opportunity that comes along. While I find plenty to like here, on both a relative valuation and shareholder return basis, there are clearly long-term risks here tied to the underlying industry. The inescapable reality is that the world's need and use for the types of paper goods that Sylvamo specializes are the same ones in slow but steady decline. There will be individual ups and downs on volume sales from quarter to quarter and year to year, and Sylvamo may find stretches or organic growth, but the writing is on the wall, dating back to even before the pandemic times.

Matt Elhart, writing for a blog at Fisher International in April of 2020 (just as the pandemic reality was settling in) noted that uncoated freesheet paper capacity was declining on average 1% per year since 2012, and with more work from home becoming permanent arrangements, demand could fall further faster as people tend to print less at home. Nevertheless, demand came back strong in 2021, and management thinks 2022 will continue to see growth higher than expected, largely due to overall improvements in economic health. When asked to provide some rationale during the recent call for being positive about this year's performance, CEO Ribiéras answered in part by saying:

I think they have more and more demand in uncut freesheet. One of the things which has surprised us is, for example, the direct marketing . . . direct mailing from the USPS numbers, for example, in North America was up more than 40%. So you have an activity on the economy, even with a pandemic or post-pandemic which is very favorable to the use of our product. . . So there are also some specific things like freesheet shifting to uncoated freesheet. We've seen that in quite a few of our customers. . . a lot of work which used to be on coated freesheet has switched to uncoated freesheet and has created incremental demand we had not planned.

In other words, there is a sort of combination of more economic activity overall happening along with a trend towards the uncoated freesheet paper that Sylvamo specializes in.

In spite of the risks, and even with the recent favorable price action on the shares, I think there is real value remaining here. Nevertheless, I realize that Sylvamo is not likely to ever be a multi-bagger type of investment, but a relatively defensive one that is setting up well to paying its shareholders back in the very near future, and be able to scale up those payments to a degree in the coming years.