As we all know, annual stock market returns over the past few years have exceeded 15%, but many investors (myself included) do not believe those general market returns are likely to continue over the next few years. Indeed, some experts believe the markets will yield negative returns in the next few years as the Fed increases interest rates and engages in quantitative tightening to tamp down runaway inflation.

Given the foregoing, I believe picking specific stocks will yield far better returns going forward than index/ETF investing. The holy grail of stock picking, of course, is to find an equity with limited downside risk and substantial upside potential. Generally—but not always—stocks that offer the prospect of outsized annual returns (say 20% or greater) come with a healthy dose of risk—which may turn out to be very unhealthy for your pocketbook. Although I personally invest substantially in those risky stocks (as well as in even riskier private placements), I do not write about those speculative stocks because they are not suitable for the generalist investor to whom I direct my articles.

There are few stocks in the market today which offer a very likely 20%+ one-year return while also presenting little downside risk. This is especially true given that a fair number of current P/E ratios are still stratospheric (despite the recent/ongoing correction) and those stocks may fall further or stagnate going forward. Notwithstanding the foregoing, there are stocks that I believe offer the prospect of much better than a 20% one-year return with very low downside risk.

Energy Transfer (see previous 2021 articles I wrote on ET, when it was $6.75 and $6.79) is one stock that offers 20% upside today (actually, I believe ET offers more like 40% upside potential) with little downside risk, and Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:TTI) is another. TTI is the subject of this article.

I begin by explaining TTI’s unique business mix, followed by my valuation analysis, the risks of investing in TTI and finally a discussion of a good entry point (to give away the punchline up front: $2.76, where TTI closed this past Fri, is an excellent entry point!).

TTI’s Legacy Oil Services Business

Usually, it is simple to describe a company’s business, but TTI defies simple explanation because its business interests are in transition.

Let me begin with what I call TTI’s “legacy business.” TTI has been primarily in the oil/gas services business for years, providing completion fluids and water handling and treatment services essential to oil/gas well drilling and fracking. This “legacy” business—like everything in the oil/gas space—underwent upheaval in 2020 and early 2021. But with the recovery of oil and gas prices and increasing oil/gas rig counts in the past 18 months, TTI’s legacy business is firmly in the recovery phase, as shown by the company’s EBITDA in 2020 and 2021. (NOTE: To make the comparisons below relevant, these EBITDA numbers do not include the compression business which TTI divested in January, 2021).

TTI Adjusted EBITDA in 2020 and 2021 (millions of dollars)

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

2020 $22 $9 $7 $11

2021 $9 $13 $15 to be reported 2/28/22

SOURCE: Table by the author based on TTI’s SEC reporting.

As can be seen above, for Q2, Q3, Q4 of 2020 and Q1 of 2021, quarterly EBITDA averaged about $10 million, and then meaningfully increased in Q2 and Q3 of 2021 to $13 and $15 million, respectively. Although Q3 was positively impacted by likely one-time mark-to-market gains on TTI’s holdings of SLI stock, it is quite likely that Q4 EBITDA will still be close to (or even slightly exceed) Q3’s $15 million due to continuing recovery of the underlying legacy business.

I should add that in addition to its legacy oil/gas services business, TTI also sells about $100 million per year (about ¼ of total revenues) of calcium chloride for various industrial purposes, a business that has stabilized TTI’s financial results over the years because it is not affected by the vicissitudes of the oil/gas space.

Please note that my reference to this as TTI’s “legacy” business is not meant to disparage it. Indeed, the opposite is true given that TTI’s legacy business

Is essentially the sole source of TTI’s EBITDA currently Will be increasing in 2022, and therefore, Will provide downside protection on the stock price, as was the case in the 2015-2017 and 2020-2021 downturns, during both of which TTI remained free cash flow positive, and The legacy business will provide meaningful upside potential in 2022 and beyond even if this were TTI’s only business.

The following points support my thesis that TTI’s legacy business provides downside protection as well as upside potential:

TTI’s legacy business correlates well with rig counts and rig counts now are about 75% higher than they were at their bottom in 2020, and I expect rig counts to continue climbing this year. Indeed, ten days ago, the rig count blasted upwards by 22 (19 oil rigs, 3 gas rigs), a greater increase in one week than the previous four weeks combined. This, of course, isn’t a big surprise given that front-month WTI has been above $90 for most of February. Rig counts correlate with prices of crude oil and natural gas. As I write this, March ’22 nat gas is $4.49 and WTI is $91.66. There is a debate as to whether WTI can maintain this level (or even go to triple digits) in 2022, but regardless of where one comes out on that debate, almost nobody expects natural gas to go back below $3/mmbtu nor WTI to go meaningfully below $75 anytime soon. The reasons for the foregoing conclusion would take an article of their own and are therefore beyond the scope of this article but suffice it to say that if you believe that nat gas is likely to go below $3 and/or that WTI is likely to go meaningfully below $75 and stay there, then TTI is not for you. The legacy business TTM EBITDA at this time is $48 million but could reasonably reach $80 million in 2022. One way to see that is to note that Q1 2020 EBITDA—before any meaningful COVID impact--came in at $22 million. Annualizing that number yields an annual legacy EBITDA of $88 million. Given that TTI closed at $2.76 this past Friday—at which time TTM EBITDA is $48 million—it seems reasonable to posit that TTI’s stock price should climb 50% to somewhere around $4.00 if TTI’s legacy EBITDA looks like it’s heading to $80 million in 2022, providing reasonable upside (with minimal downside) on the basis of TTI’s legacy business alone. For example, if Q1 2022 EBITDA gets close to $20 million, and TTI issues guidance for full-year 2022 EBITDA around $80 million, that might be enough to push TTI’s stock price to around $4.00 by mid-2022 based on EBITDA expectations from the legacy business alone.

TTI’s Renewable-Energy Business

About a year ago, TTI started publicly discussing their beginning exploration of three renewable energy initiatives, discussed below. Although these initiatives are not producing EBITDA currently (with the exception of about $3-4 million per year that TTI receives from SLI, as explained in more detail below), any one of the three initiatives could add very meaningful EBITDA to TTI’s bottom line in the future with modest capital expenditures by TTI.

1. TTI’S Brine Leases Containing Lithium and Bromine.

TTI has leases to minerals found in underground “brine” aquifers (think of these as mineral-laden underground lakes) in Arkansas. TTI entered into these leases years ago due to the bromine content of the brine. TTI has not tapped these brine bromine resources because TTI has a 20-year agreement with chemical manufacturing company Lanxess, which supplies to TTI the bromine it needs for its current operations at very favorable prices (believed to be meaningfully below market). This bromine-supply agreement has approximately 8 years to go, but it appears likely that in the near future, TTI will need more bromine than is provided via the existing supply agreement. If that happens, TTI will be able to extract bromine from its own brine leases.

Much more interesting for the purposes of our discussion here is the fact that in addition to bromine, TTI’s brine resources also contain commercial quantities of lithium. TTI has had an option agreement with a company (Standard Lithium, SLI) by which SLI has been giving TTI $1 million plus 400,000 shares of SLI stock per year, in exchange for which SLI can extract lithium from a portion of TTI’s brine resource (approximately 27,000 of TTI’s 32,000 mineral-lease acres). If SLI exercises this option in the future, SLI would pay TTI a 2.5% royalty for the lithium SLI extracts from the option acreage.

As noted above, 27,000 out of TTI’s 32,000 acres are subject to the SLI option, but TTI owns all the lithium on the remaining 5,000 gross acres of its brine resource that are not subleased to SLI. In addition, it is important to note that TTI owns all the bromine on all 32,000 acres.

On 10/12/21, SLI published a PEA of its lithium resource from the TTI acreage. The PEA, conducted by third parties, concluded that there is enough lithium in the TTI/SLI acreage to produce 30,000 tpa (tons per annum) of battery-quality lithium hydroxide for 20 years, which is a very substantial production rate (an amount equal to 6% of global 2021 lithium demand of about 491,000 tons). Based on the projection of capex needed to extract the lithium, revenues from the sale of the lithium and the costs of producing it, the PEA calculated that if SLI chose to pursue lithium production from the SLI/TTI acreage, SLI would earn a very respectable after-tax internal rate of return of 32% for that lithium production.

It is important to note that the SLI PEA on the TTI acreage was based on an initial sales price for the lithium hydroxide of $14,500/ton (escalated at 2% per year for the 20-year production timeframe) whereas current spot market price for lithium hydroxide is above $60,000/ton, and I believe the likely sales price for lithium on a long-term agreement (which is how most lithium is sold) will probably end up being closer to $20,000/ton, than to $14,500/ton. That relatively small, $5500 difference in sales price makes a huge difference to the profitability of a lithium-production operation. The SLI PEA indicated that the royalty payments to TTI based on the above economics (including the $14,500/ton pricing) could amount to $14 million per year for 20 years. At $20,000/ton—a likely scenario if SLI exercises its option—I believe the royalty payments to TTI would probably approach, if not exceed, $20 million per year.

Although the aforementioned PEA conclusions are very exciting, these conclusions are “Preliminary” (that’s what the “P” in “PEA” stands for!). In addition, the lithium won’t be produced until 2025, at the earliest, and therefore the royalties, if any, won’t come to TTI for several years. Despite that fact, on 12/1/21, after the PEA came out, SLI announced that it had received a $100 million investment from Koch Strategic Platforms, suggesting that Koch has confidence that SLI’s lithium project will produce sufficient future returns to justify Koch’s $100 million investment. Not surprisingly, part of the Koch money will be used to accelerate lithium production from the SLI/TTI lithium acreage to which the foregoing PEA applies.

As mentioned above, TTI has approximately 5,000 gross acres which are adjacent to the SLI/TTI acreage (on which the PEA was based) but which are NOT subject to the SLI option. Therefore, if TTI extracts lithium from this acreage, it does not have to share the fruits of that labor with any other partner. In addition, if TTI’s drilling of its acreage over the next few months proves up commercially-exploitable lithium and validates the bromine reserves—which I think is reasonably likely because this acreage is contiguous with the acreage that was drilled for SLI’s PEA—the results of that drilling (plus a few other steps) would convert TTI’s potential “exploratory target” resource into an “inferred” resource, which could meaningfully increase TTI’s stock price by mid-2022.

If TTI develops its 5,000 gross acres, TTI would own both the lithium and bromine resources, which according to TTI’s recent investor presentation are very significant. In addition, it’s likely that much of the same capex that would be used to drill and pump the brine (and later reinject the tail, or leftover, brine) will serve the recovery of both bromine and lithium, thereby in essence using the same capex to generate two valuable products instead of just one.

In concordance with the concept discussed above, if SLI pumps the brine from its 27,000 acres in order to extract the lithium, SLI’s capital investment in pumping the brine is simultaneously bringing bromine to the surface, which bromine is owned by TTI, not SLI. Therefore, if SLI exercises its option to extract lithium from the brine on SLI’s 27,000 acres, that will enable TTI to extract bromine from that brine with relatively little capital expenditure by TTI.

In their Q3 2021 earnings call, TTI indicated that they plan to conduct additional studies to further quantify the amount of lithium and bromine on their acreage. They further indicated that they are targeting completion of a PEA by mid-2022 that will project the internal rate of return of these resources, just as SLI recently did with its own TTI/SLI acreage.

One last point: TTI recently sold 1.6 million shares of SLI stock it had received for the option agreement with SLI, netting $17.6 million on that sale—a meaningful amount of cash for a company with a TTM EBITDA of $48 million. Every year, TTI continues to receive 400,000 shares SLI stock (which closed on Friday at $6.39) and $1 million in cash, currently worth about $3.5 million in total. Again, obtaining $3 to $4 million in cash annually (all of which becomes EBITDA) without having to expend any capex is meaningful for a company whose TTM EBITDA is $48 million.

2. Increased Calcium Chloride Sales for Carbon Capture.

TTI’s second renewable energy initiative has not been well described by TTI and therefore I cannot say much about it. TTI is a major global producer of calcium chloride and has recently invested $5 million in a company called CarbonFree which claims to have a very cost-effective carbon-capture technology called SkyCycle (Our Technologies) which uses calcium chloride as an input. It is not clear to me how soon TTI could sell meaningful quantities of calcium chloride to CarbonFree but hints from TTI’s recent earnings calls suggest the amounts sold could be material to TTI’s revenues and EBITDA, potentially beginning in 2023.

Personally, I have my doubts about whether carbon capture will ever be more than a niche business, but despite that, I believe billions of dollars will go into this space over the next few years and even small amounts of extra calcium chloride sales (say $10 or $20 million per quarter) can meaningfully move the needle for a microcap like TTI that is currently selling about $100 million of calcium chloride per year.

3. Extra Zinc Bromide Sales for Stationary Storage "Flow" Batteries.

TTI’s third renewable energy initiative—and the one that is closest to adding meaningful revenue for TTI—involves one of TTI’s core competencies, namely TTI’s deep know-how of aqueous chemistry, especially that involving bromine compounds. It turns out that zinc bromide—which TTI has sold for years—can be used as an electrolyte in “flow batteries,” which are used in long duration stationary battery storage applications.

What is stationary storage, you ask? Well, almost everyone is familiar with electric cars, which have a lithium-based battery that powers the car (a digression—I’ve been driving an electric car for 10 years—love electric cars!). But in addition to lithium batteries used in electric vehicles, there is another major use for large batteries—the storage of electricity that has been generated by solar photovoltaic panels (and to a lesser extent, by wind turbines and other renewable sources).

These long duration stationary batteries, which normally sit next to the solar panel arrays, can be huge—hundreds to thousands of times larger than the biggest batteries you would find in an electric car. Such stationary storage batteries enable intermittent sources of renewable electricity—like solar panels—to keep supplying power even after the sun goes down. If properly sized, the solar array produces enough power during the day to cover the load it is meant to supply during the day AND produces enough extra power while the sun is shining to also fully charge the attached stationary batteries. Once the sun goes down, the target load continues to receive solar-derived power (that was stored in the stationary batteries during the day), with the whole process repeating the next day.

Although it is not well appreciated yet by either the public nor even by the investment community, demand for stationary storage is increasing by leaps and bounds, and is expected to grow tenfold by 2030. In December, 2021, TTI announced that it had entered into an agreement with Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) whereby TTI would supply its high-purity zinc bromide which EOSE would use to construct its Znyth “flow batteries” to be used for stationary storage. Although TTI did not announce when significant volumes of sales would start, TTI did indicate that a small shipment occurred in Q4-2021. TTI also did not report the potential revenue/EBITDA impact to TTI in 2022 and beyond, but perhaps this information will be provided in the upcoming earnings release on 2/28/22. Nevertheless, we can at least guess at the likely ramp in revenues to TTI by looking at information provided by EOSE in its Q3 2021 earnings announcement in which EOSE projected $5 million in 2021 stationary-battery revenue and stated that it had booked stationary battery orders of $175 to $300 million as of 12/31/21. Although we do not know how much of those booked orders EOSE will be able to convert to sales in 2022, even if EOSE only fulfills $50 to $75 million in orders during 2022, obviously that is a huge ramp from just $5 million in 2021.

It is reasonable to posit that if EOSE's stationary battery sales grow from $5 million in 2021 to $50 to $75 million in 2022, EOSE’s demand for zinc bromide will increase 10- to 15-fold. Although we do not know how much those zinc bromide sales could add to TTI’s 2022 bottom line, these sales could be meaningful and are, of course, in addition to existing zinc bromide sales from TTI’s legacy business.

Valuation Analysis of TTI

In deciding whether to invest in a company, I compare the likely return in the next year versus the downside risk. I usually do not bother to look more than a year out because doing so is a fool’s errand due to the numerous variables that will change unpredictably over a period of 12 months. Indeed, even looking six months out is often a challenge.

As discussed above, due to the recovery of the oil/gas business, the downside risk in TTI’s legacy business is very low and there is significant upside potential (at least 20 to 30% increase in stock price over the next six months) from the legacy business alone—if you agree that WTI is likely to remain above $75 this year and that nat gas will remain in the $3+ range. The prospect of very low downside risk combined with 30% 6-month upside potential is by itself quite attractive, especially given the concern that overall market returns may be muted this year.

Determining the amount of upside that may be generated from TTI’s renewable initiatives is a harder call but the way I see it, if you buy TTI at $2.76 (where it closed Friday), you are getting those renewable initiatives completely for free because TTI’s legacy business by itself fully justifies a stock price of $2.76 today.

Personally, to reflect the renewable-initiative potential for TTI, I would add $1.00 to $2.00 on top of my $4.00 legacy-based one-year price target, for a total one-year price target of $5.00 to $6.00—with the midpoint of that range representing a double-bagger from Friday’s price. Obviously, my $1 to $2 add is speculative—the renewable initiatives might not add anything in 2022. On the other hand, if very successful, the renewable initiatives could add more than $2 to the stock price—so I invite you to make your own (similarly speculative) projections as to what TTI’s renewable opportunities might do for its stock price by February, 2023. As TTI achieves its 2022 renewable energy objectives, such as

quantifying its lithium resources,

releasing its Preliminary Economic Assessment,

entering additional EOS-type agreements—possibly with EOS or other companies that could use TTI’s zinc bromide in their own stationary storage batteries (stationary storage is an extremely-fast-growing business at this time and some experts, myself included, expect it to increase 10-fold by 2030)

announcing calcium chloride sales to CarbonFree,

the market could give TTI credit as reflected in the share price before those renewable opportunities actually begin to generate revenue because achieving the foregoing milestones will increase confidence that these initiatives will soon begin generating EBITDA.

As you make your own speculative projections (as I have), keep one last thing in mind: If more than one renewable initiative gets meaningfully monetized—or if only one gets monetized but does so to a large degree—TTI may, over the next year or two, start being thought of as a leading innovator in the renewable space (rather than being thought of just as an oil-and-gas services company), leading its EV-multiple valuation to expand, adding even more value to the stock price on top of a meaningfully-expanding EBITDA.

In fact—and I am totally speculating here because TTI has not mentioned this prospect anywhere—it is possible that if renewably-derived EBITDA starts rivaling the legacy EBITDA of $80 million discussed above, TTI might even sell parts of its legacy business and become a renewable company with some oil/gas businesses rather than an oil/gas company with some renewable businesses. This could happen, for example, if TTI’s lithium resource is proven up later this year and TTI decides to extract the lithium itself or does a joint-venture with another company. In that scenario, obtaining cash by liquidating part of its legacy business and redeploying that cash to (for example) capex directed to producing its lithium resources may be viewed as a wise move by TTI management. Again speculating, such an outcome by itself (without any regard to the other two renewable businesses that TTI is also currently developing) could enhance the prospect of a lithium-derived EBITDA in 2024 or 2025 that is meaningfully greater than the $80 million legacy-business EBITDA that I am projecting for this year.

Demonstrating the seriousness of its lithium initiative, earlier this month, TTI issued a press release that it was adding Sharon Booth McGee, a “lithium and bromides executive” to its board of directors. This is how TTI described Ms. McGee’s addition to its board:

Sharon is an accomplished global specialty chemicals executive with a broad range of experience from global business management to responsibilities over corporate development, sales and marketing, supply chain and logistics, manufacturing operations, R&D and innovation, investor relations, sustainability and governance. Her expertise fits very well with our focus on aqueous chemistry solutions and our low carbon energy initiatives. This is our second addition to our Board in the last year of executives with strong global chemicals experience to support that strategic focus. Last year we added Shawn Williams with significant chemicals and industrial experience, including 22 years in the industrial and materials business at General Electric.”

It is noteworthy that Ms. McGee spent 33 years of her work career at Albemarle Corp.—the largest producer of lithium in the world (per Albermarle’s recent earnings call) and the biggest global provider of lithium for electric cars.

Enhancing TTI’s lithium potential is the fact that due to various geopolitical and supply-chain concerns, there is tremendous governmental and industry support to launch lithium-production and electric-battery-production industries here in the United States. It is noteworthy that most of the global lithium resources are found in Australia, South America and China—and the vast majority of lithium-ion batteries are produced in China. Therefore, the fact that TTI’s resource is located in Arkansas aligns well with the tailwind pushing domestic production of lithium.

Indeed, over the past few years, the US Department of Energy has issued grants totaling hundreds of millions of dollars to support those industries. The government’s subsidy of domestic lithium production is not slowing down—just last week, the Dept. of Energy launched a new round of funding—totaling $2.91 billion (yes, with a “b” not an “m") for a soup-to-nuts overhaul of the domestic lithium supply chain for electric vehicle batteries and stationary storage systems. Interestingly, this money comes from the recently-passed bipartisan infrastructure law, suggesting that incentivizing a domestic lithium industry is a goal shared by both parties—undoubtedly due to both parties’ concern about reliance on China for such essential materials and products.

In summary, given where oil and gas prices are now, and given increasing rig counts, TTI’s legacy business is in recovery mode and EBITDA from TTI’s legacy business should increase very meaningfully in 2022, providing not only downside protection but also a tailwind to TTI’s stock price.

In addition, I believe 2022 will prove up the viability of TTI's renewable initiatives, the prospect of which is likely to add some value to TTI's stock price.

Risks

It’s always essential to consider “Risks” so as to remind the reader that every investment has its risks—despite my confidence of small downside risk and meaningful upside potential.

The number one risk I am concerned about today—and not just with TTI—is overall market risk. Many experts consider the market overvalued and many are calling for an additional correction of 10-20-30%, and some (Jeremy Grantham comes to mind) are calling for an even greater downdraft. Since I bought my crystal ball at the dollar store, I have no idea as to the likelihood of a meaningful correction in the stock market, but I do know the possibility exists. If the market corrects meaningfully over the next year—and especially if we have a recession that leads to lower oil and gas prices and therefore lower drilling and fracking activities—the legacy-business upside discussed above is unlikely to be realized. Having said that, I do not see much downside risk from today’s stock price (there is strong support at about $2.50) even if the market corrects another 10%, especially if some of the renewable initiatives start producing EBITDA this year. Of course, if Grantham is right and the markets are due to drop 40 or 50%, TTI will likely break through $2.50 and probably through $2.00, unless the renewable initiatives start producing meaningful EBITDA as the market is tanking.

A second risk is that the whole energy field is unloved by investors (although that lack of love has moderated recently, as highflying stocks have come back to earth, leading to a rotation toward energy stocks, a process that may well continue this year) and there is a reasonable “risk” that this may not change even despite TTI’s efforts to be viewed as a company that is transitioning into the renewable space. Therefore, it’s always possible that TTI expands its EBITDA to $80 million in 2022—and the market yawns. This risk obviously increases if oil and gas prices reverse substantially from their current highs.

Expanding on the above risk—although I think it is unlikely, WTI crude could drop below $75 and nat gas might go below $3. For example, if Biden makes a deal with Iran (which appears increasingly likely) and Iran floods the market with 1.5 million barrels per day and OPEC decides not to compensate for that additional Iranian production, while US oil production continues increasing, WTI may drop below $75, especially if consumer confidence keeps tanking, as it has done recently. And if we end up having a warm February and March followed by a very cool summer, nat gas could drop below $3. Although neither of the above scenarios is my base case, both could happen (especially the nat gas scenario that is so weather-dependent).

A final risk is the potential that none of the three renewable initiatives bear fruit, and since I am attaching $1.00 to $2.00 in additional stock price based on at least one of those initiatives succeeding meaningfully in 2022, if none succeed, TTI’s upside in 2022 will be limited (but again, downside is limited as well).

What’s a Good Entry Point?

This is always a very difficult question to answer and everything I am about to say should be taken with a grain (or more than a grain) of salt.

Like many other oil-and-gas-related stocks, TTI recovered nicely in 2020-2021, going from under $1 to as high as $4, partially fueled by their divestiture of CSI Compressco that eliminated the CSI Compressco debt overhang that was consolidated in TTI’s balance sheet. TTI has spent a fair part of 2021 above $3, but dropped to lows around $2.50 on several occasions—for no logical reason which I was able to identify. TTI at $2.50 presented an awesome buying opportunity, one of which I took advantage on several occasions in 2021.

In the last few months, TTI has bounced around from about $2.60 to $3.25, again for no obvious reason. I think that TTI is a bargain anywhere under $3, and I think it’s a decent buy up to $3.25 to $3.50. That does not mean that if you buy it at $3.25, it might not slide back to $2.50. After all, when I bought some shares in the low $3 range a few months ago, I didn’t think I would be able to buy more TTI at $2.50—but TTI did go down to $2.50, whether that makes sense or not, and I bought more at $2.50.

As we all know, timing the market to find the bottom is hard to do, but based on the assumptions I have made above (good oil and gas prices, no recession and no major market reversal), I think buying TTI in the low $3’s or less will give you at least a 30% one-year return and a decent chance (50:50?) at a double-bagger if TTI’s renewable initiatives start adding meaningful EBITDA before the end of 2022. Of course, if TTI announces great earnings and guidance on 2/28/22, and provides encouraging guidance on the renewable initiatives, we may never see the $2 handle again. On the other hand, if earnings and legacy-business guidance are so-so, and nothing exciting is reported on the renewables front, TTI might slide back to the mid-$2’s, especially if the overall market is performing poorly or if nat gas and WTI are retreating from their current highs.

Although one can never know for sure, it seems to me that the reward/risk ratio is very positive for TTI. Time will tell if my projections are correct!

Happy investing to all!