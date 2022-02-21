DiAnna Paulk/iStock via Getty Images

When it comes to small, diverse companies, one of the most interesting on my radar is a firm called National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK). In addition to selling houseware products, the company also works in the defense segment for the U.S. military. As a smaller operation, the company also has a segment dedicated to the manufacturer of things like fire extinguishers and early warning systems. These three units are quite a departure from one another, but it makes the company an interesting prospect. Another benefit for shareholders is that the company has generally been a fairly stable enterprise in terms of both the revenue it generates and its cash flows. With these cash flows, the company has historically paid out a small, consistent dividend. Plus it has also paid out large special dividends that make the yield for investors quite appealing. Recently, the company has experienced some pains caused by supply chain issues and other factors. And because of this, shares are not priced as attractively as they once were. But even with these temporary issues, the company should make an interesting prospect for long-term, income-seeking, value-oriented investors.

Times have been a bit tough

The last time I wrote an article about National Presto Industries was in September of 2021. At that time, I called the company a reasonably priced firm and I specifically called out its yield as being attractive. Ultimately, I rated the company a bullish prospect, which would convert today to a ‘buy’ rating on Seeking Alpha. Since then, the company has not performed exceptionally well, but it hasn't been awful either. While the S&P 500 has achieved a return of 0.9%, National Presto Industries has experienced a loss of 2.6%.

This modest decline in share price is not without cause. You see, when I last wrote about the business, we only had data through the first half of the company's 2021 fiscal year. At that time, cash flows were marginally lower than they were a year earlier, but revenue for that year-to-date period was up 10.1%. Supply chain issues were affecting the business but the overall picture was robust and the expectation was that these supply chain problems would not persist for an extended time.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Fast forward to today, and we have more data about the company and about the economy more broadly. Revenue for the company has remained strong, totaling $255.37 million for the first nine months of 2021. That is up 3.5% over the $246.71 million generated one year earlier. However, that came as total revenue in the third quarter dropped by 7.1%, falling from $93.94 million to $87.23 million. Not only that, management has provided some details covering the fourth quarter of the year. In that quarter, revenue came in at $100.41 million, representing a year-over-year drop of 5.2% over the $105.92 million achieved in the final quarter of 2020. Although the company claims to have benefited from higher revenue in the Defense segment, the Housewares segment saw a revenue decline driven by the supply chain problems affecting the country. And the nascent Safety segment also was challenged by these problems. To make matters worse, management is anticipating a challenging 2022, but has not provided any detailed guidance on what the year might look like.

The troubles for the business have not just been on the top line. They have also been on the bottom line. Recall that in the first half of 2021, net income for the business was down by 12.4%. For the full 2021 fiscal year, now, that decline is 45.4%. Profits totaled just $4.1 million in the third quarter of the year, down from $12.2 million one year earlier. And they were a paltry $3.3 million in the final quarter compared to the nearly $14 million the company reported one year earlier. Management said that operating profits were down across the board, with COVID-19 policies playing a significant part in the company's issues. Other factors included a less favorable product mix and inefficiencies resulting from labor shortages and delays in securing materials associated with the Defense segment. Other segments also suffered from supply chain issues from a profitability perspective, with inflation negatively affecting the company's ability to operate. All of these problems have caused management to reduce the effective annual distribution the company pays out, inclusive of the special dividend, to just $4.50 per share. That compares to the $6.25 per share the company paid out in 2021.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Based on all this data, investors might consider running for the hills. But that would probably be a mistake. Keep in mind that all of these problems are transitory in nature. Though it may take another year, they will eventually subside. Certainly, on a price-to-earnings basis, the company has suffered. While the price to earnings multiple of the business, using data from 2020, would have been 12.3, that multiple for the 2021 fiscal year would be 22.5. But beyond that, the pricing of the company has not changed radically. The EV to EBITDA multiple for the business has risen some, climbing from 7.7 to 10.8. But even with that move, the multiple is not particularly high. Particularly noteworthy is the fact that the price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple remains flat at 11.8. As a note, while the company has provided detailed earnings data for the full 2021 fiscal year, I extrapolated out operating cash flow and EBITDA for the purpose of evaluating the business. So there could be some variability there if a big surprise pops up in the final quarter that management has not detailed. The other thing to be mindful of is that while the yield of the company is no longer the 7.7% that it was if we used the data from 2021, it is still a respectable 5.6% at current pricing.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I will say that I am rather disappointed with how the second half of the 2021 fiscal year worked out for National Presto Industries. Having said that, it's important to know that these issues are temporary in nature and that the company likely will remain robust for the foreseeable future. The firm has no debt on hand and enjoys cash of $115.52 million. That means that about 19.8% of the company's market value is just in excess cash. Though I would still prefer that management use the distributions it pays out to grow strategically, I have no other problems with the company as a long-term prospect. Shares are not remarkably cheap by any means. But I would say they still are reasonably priced for what investors will receive in return.