Introduction: a note on retail-driven stocks and their primary driver

Over the last couple of months, we have seen the retail-driven market frenzy create a typical boom and bust in meme stocks. By association, they are also classified along with millennial stocks, yolo stocks, stonks, and moonshot equities. This evokes images of companies associated with space travel, transformational fintech, amazeballs AMC, and GME, alongside visionary fund manager Cathie Woods.

Retail, tech, and meme stock bashing have seen many of such companies plummet past historical lows. However, there is really no clear rationale over the dichotomy of the so-called retail market and institutional market for such stocks, since both institutional fund managers like Cathie Woods and meme market revolutionists were rushing to grab innovative equities at several points in 2021.

Liquidity and sentiment were very strong drivers for retail-driven stocks, but this has subsequently ebbed. In other words, the stock market volatility of late has been driven by institutions, in particular hedge funds, that benefit from both long and short strategies. Institutional funds have followed through by compounding the effect of the Fed’s increasingly aggressive intention to raise rates, although it goes without saying this narrative was hardly a surprise.

Exhibit 1: An increase in institutional participation overwhelms retail trading, shifts market control

So how does this relate to a stock like Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)? First off, DM appears to have done badly due to the shift in control from retail investors to institutional investors. The good news is, the 2020-2021 trading volume appears elevated compared to the last decade, suggesting that retail participation has not completely withdrawn and is a structural part of total volume. The inflation and interest rate narrative has taken so much attention from narratives of growth and transformational technologies, sidelining companies like DM within the Additive Manufacturing and 3D printing space. Therefore, once the bad news on interest rates and inflation ease, interest in disruptive-tech companies such as DM will likely be re-ignited as little has changed on the company’s core business and growth prospects.

Revenues have grown; higher expenses partly due to acquisitions and spending for future growth

Since macro headwinds have emerged and turned less reliable, it is important to consider the business model of DM and whether the company’s high growth prospects remain intact. Oddly, the stock price has fallen in the opposite direction of the company’s growing revenue trends. Revenue troughed in Sep-2020 at $2.5m and increased steadily to $25.4m by Sep-2021. Furthermore, gross profit rose to $4m in Sep-2021, rising from $2.4m in Jun-2021, that is the company’s first gross profit. At least on the topline basis, growth remained intact.

Exhibit 1: Quarterly revenues have been increasing rapidly and the company has recorded two consecutive quarters of gross profit

However, total operating expenses have been rising at the company, which worried investors tracking the quarterly financials. To put this in perspective, trailing 12-months revenue was $64.1m compared to $26.4m in Dec-2019 (+142%), which is not too bad versus total operating expenses of $133.1m versus $84.5m (+58%). Furthermore, this is a sign of growth and expenses are naturally high due to the company’s R&D expenses and acquisitions to evolve its additive manufacturing system in mass production capabilities. Many companies in revolutionary or disruptive technologies tend to incur such heavy investments upfront for the primary objective of growth. Consequently, in 3Q2021, DM acquired ExOne, Aidro and Aerosint:

ExOne: based in North Huntington, PA, US, Exone is a binder jetting (powder and liquid form binder 3D printing process) competitor to DM, and this acquisition helps DM consolidate the market and gain expansion capabilities.

Aidro: based in Taino, VA, Italy, Aidro uses additive manufacturing techniques for hydraulic circuitry, essential to control fluid flows and pressure.

Aerosint: based in Herstal, Belgium, Aerosint uses selective powder deposition technology for building complex composite materials especially multi-metal printing, used in applications such as hip replacements, vibration-dampened materials, fine-tuning of thermal conductivity and aerospace materials.

These acquisitions add to a collection of unique technologies that complement rather than overlap within the individual processes of Additive Manufacturing. Loughborough University provides a useful summary of 7 categories of Additive Manufacturing for our understanding of the unique synergies of Desktop Metal’s acquisitions as part of its business growth plan.

Despite these acquisitions, total liabilities to total assets is 5.8% as at Sep-2021, or 9.4% excluding goodwill and other intangibles. The company is in a net cash position (negative net debt) of $411m.

Industry growth prospects are intact, hence DM’s recent acquisitions

The spending on acquisitions implies that DM has a strategic plan in place and its growth prospects remain intact. Its two-quarters of consecutive gross profits are commendable despite the impact from delays in deliveries due to COVID. Another sign of its growth is its venture to Desktop Health, for dental applications, a market valued at $30b. While DM continues developing advanced applications, Desktop Health provides an opportunity to diversify into recurring revenues from the dental health market. In the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference, DM’s CEO Ric Fulop said:

“And then healthcare is also a key segment, where we’re really excited about our progress, very proud of this team’s execution in the dental and healthcare side, where today, we have over 70 materials, including our Flexera material, which is best selling over 1,000 printers installed globally at labs, doing dental parts.”

Another important point is the potential that Additive Manufacturing has in an era of supply chain disruptions. Essentially, this technology brings "micro-factories" on site, bypassing unwieldy and costly logistics chains. This further enables the technology to be environmentally friendly, lower materials wastage,Sr and allow for granular scalability. The pollution, delays and high cost of traditional logistics will usher in an era whereby globally-distributed and domestic production facilities will rise in importance, accelerating the economic role of Additive Manufacturing.

Overall, the market for additive manufacturing is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25% over the next decade to $146bn (Exhibit 2) and this is reasonable given its broader range of applications as compared to 3D printing. As a comparison, the 3D printing market may grow at a CAGR of 17% over the next 3 years, but has a considerably smaller market at $37.2bn.

Exhibit 2: DM’s future earnings will be driven by 25% CAGR market growth

Valuation: no longer lofty

DM was one of the underperformers in the sector, returning -47.3% over the last six months against the peer average of -19.1% (Exhibit 3), hence Seeking Alpha has given it a momentum grade of F. An alternative interpretation of this is that DM is not pricey in terms of relative performance against peers. P/S is in the low teens but significantly higher than peers, reflecting its capabilities and brand premium after acquiring key players in the market as outlined above. DM also has the highest per share sales growth rate among peers. P/B is attractive, at 1.14 times, suggesting that the market is giving little benefit to future growth derived from its investments. Furthermore, its historical P/B has almost halved following the broad market sell-down on tech stocks.

In this regard, Seeking Alpha has scored DM’s valuation a respectable B- grade (an improvement from C+ six months ago) and an A grade for growth. DM’s valuation grade was largely pulled up by its P/B grade.

Exhibit 3: DM has an attractive P/B and sales growth ratios

Stock 6M return % Market cap (B) TTM P/S FWD P/S TTM P/B Sales growth per share % DM -47.30 1.21 13.90 11.53 1.14 20.56 DDD -37.50 2.26 3.37 3.71 2.94 -9.16 SSYS 27.91 1.69 2.70 2.80 1.78 -3.57 PRLB -19.44 1.55 3.17 2.97 1.86 6.73 Average -19.08 1.83 3.08 3.16 1.82 -2.00

Exhibit 4: Seeking Alpha's factor grades indicate favorable views on DM’s growth and valuation; profitability and momentum can improve as logistics bottlenecks ease and acquisitions pay-off, while the small downward revision in revenues and earnings was partly a result high initial expectations

Stabilizing technical picture

After months of decline, the chart below suggests that the technical indicators on DM are improving. Higher lows were formed year-to-date, while downward momentum is flagging. A low RSI coupled with the price at the base of the Bollinger band suggest a potential accumulation point at present.

Exhibit 5: DM’s technical chart is improving

Final thoughts: a long-term play with high volatility

DM is another classic case of a disruptive tech-sector stock that has been bashed down. If this was largely a function of macro headwinds from higher interest rates and hedge fund selling, investors may wish to re-angle the consideration by focusing on the long-term prospects of DM as a growing company, and as a leader in the industry of Additive Manufacturing. The industry potential for DM is massive, given its broad-based applications alongside its potential to resolve the encumbering costs of logistics by bringing “micro-factories” on site.

Today, valuations on DM today are less lofty, but historical volatility is high and this stock is not for the faint-hearted, nor for the investor looking for short term returns. Obviously, adrenaline-seeking investors in DM are not sitting at the sidelines expecting slow and steady returns. DM is worth adding in small portions to a portfolio for diversification and for that added risk-return boost given the company’s long-term prospects.

While execution risks remain, the company’s proven ability to grow sales is one measure that investors can find comfort in. As with any new technology, Additive Manufacturing is not easy to understand and as Warren Buffett once said, “Never invest in a business you cannot understand”. However, as 3D printing and Additive Manufacturing become increasingly socialized, the misunderstood will eventually be reckoned as undervalued, although the big question remains “when?”. Finally, the technical chart of DM appears to be stabilizing and once markets get used to the Fed’s higher interest rate rhetoric, investors may seek higher total return stocks such as DM to combat high inflation.