peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) issued a bombshell announcement to investors, one which does not surprise me at all. The company cut the dividend by more than 51% to $0.20 per share on a quarterly basis, still translating into a nearly 3% dividend yield.

I feared this dividend cut at various occasions in the past already, with my last take on PPL dating back to August, when I concluded that PPL´s recent dealmaking still had lots to prove. That has been quite an understatement as the implications on the earnings power now show that the dividend has been cut more than in half, as even after this cut in the payout, leverage ratios remain a huge concern.

Raising Concerns

PPL has been a group of utility companies located in Pennsylvania, Kentucky while it had a huge UK operation as well. A couple of years ago, the company posted earnings just north of $2 per share, split roughly equally between the US and UK operations. The trouble with these earnings was twofold. For starters is that the company already paid out a handsome dividend of more than $1.60 per share back in 2018, resulting in a payout ratio of 80%.

This payout ratio was high and was applied to adjusted earnings, which meant that the payouts were often much higher, not leaving room to deleverage while this was needed as net debt stood at more than $20 billion in 2018, that is even kindly excluding pension and asset retirement liabilities. Furthermore, the company pegged capital spending at $3 billion per annum, three times the depreciation expense, resulting in real net capital investments and cash outflows.

Given the situation, PPL already raised 55 million shares at $27 in 2018 as 8% dilution at the time hardly made a dent to the leverage situation. Despite these concerns, shares of the company continue to trade around the $30 mark ever since, and since the pandemic, have traded in a $25-$30 trading range.

A month ahead of the outbreak of the pandemic, PPL posted adjusted earnings of $2.45 per share for the year 2019, yet despite these higher earnings, net debt has only risen further to $22 billion following high dividend payouts and continued net capital spending. Earnings fell just a few pennies to $2.40 per share in 2020, and despite these earnings and some dilution, net debt has risen further to $24 billion, actually a billion more than the $23 billion equity valuation at $30 per share based on 770 million shares outstanding.

2021 - Big Changes

The company made some huge changes to the operation in recent times. In March of last year, the company sold its Western Power Distribution business in the UK in a deal in which it hopes to fetch $10.2 billion in net cash proceeds. Including net debt, the valuation of these activities rose to $19.4 billion!

That marked a huge divestment, albeit that the company used part of this money to acquire Narragansett in a $5.3 billion deal to move into utility operations in Rhode Island. The combination of the simultaneous purchase and divestment, as well as accelerated buyback program made that net debt would be only reduced in a minor way, while the operations would become smaller as well.

The idea was to get rid of competitive and volatile UK operations, as the US operations should be simpler and focus more on regulated state operations. This predictability came at a price, as earnings likely took a beating, although I could not quantify the real impact of the dealmaking on earnings at the time. Based on the situation at the time, I believed that earnings power of around $2.50 per share would likely fall (significantly) below the $2 per share mark because important UK earnings would be given up with real implications for the dividend as well.

Surprise, Or No Surprise

The fourth quarter results, and thus annual results for 2021 triggered a bombshell reaction with investors. PPL posted a large GAAP losses as a result of the major M&A efforts in 2021, but the real shocker was that adjusted earnings for the year only came in at $1.05 per share, even as they were up five cents on the year before. Key to note, the Narragansett deal had not closed yet, now seen in March of this year.

The implications of the significantly reduced earnings power (remember earnings still came in at $2.40 per share in 2020) made that the dividend took a major hit as well. Dividends were cut more than in half to $0.20 per share, for a $0.80 per share annual payment, still resulting in a high payout ratio close to 75%.

Current net debt stands at $7.6 billion, which is ahead of the pending purchase, as net debt will likely increase to some $13 billion following the Narragansett purchase. This results in a very high leverage ratios with EBITDA posted around $2.5 billion by the core operation in 2021, already resulting in higher leverage ratios (again), albeit that Narragansett will contribute a couple hundreds of million in EBITDA as well, of course.

Furthermore, the actual operations require upgrading as capital spending of the two US operations now trend around $2 billion per annum, double the depreciation expenses, resulting in another billion cash outflow. Remember, after all, there are just 747 million shares outstanding and with earnings trending around a dollar per share, earnings power only trends at $750 million. With a payout ratio close to 75% and net capital spending running around a billion, it is safe to say that despite the divestments, leverage again might rapidly become an issue (again).

On the other hand, the Narragansett deal still has to close as the company now targets a 60-65% payout ratio which suggests that earnings power might improve to $1.20 per share from the core business, as Narragansett might boost this number a bit, probably around twenty cents as a rough estimate.

Why So Richly Valued?

Amidst all these moving targets, shares of PPL have held up quite well as shares have only fallen to $26 per share here. This means that the utility trades around 20 times forward earnings while the uncertainty is high, as I am surprised that shares are holding up so well, despite the terrible capital allocation track record of the business in recent years.

Amidst all these developments, I am still leaning extremely cautious, not as the earnings multiples shoot up, and the dividend yield becomes lower, the reality is that the earnings payout ratio is still likely not very sustainable as the company is still spending the vast majority of earnings to dividends, while net captain spending continues to increase.

Given these developments, I find it very easy for me to avoid the shares here, as more downside might be in the works, despite the strategy to move to ¨safer¨ businesses.