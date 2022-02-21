Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen/iStock via Getty Images

We revisit an old friend named Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) today after the company's very solid fourth quarter earnings report last week. Exelixis continues to ramp up sales of its flagship product, CABOMETYX, which is now in the $1 billion plus 'blockbuster' category and is currently being evaluated in numerous studies for additional indications. Despite this, the stock has been in a fairly tight trading range for years. Below, we provide fourth quarter highlights as well as the best way to continue to trade this stock. A full analysis follows.

Company Overview:

Exelixis, a mid-cap oncology concern, is based outside of San Francisco. The company is focused on forms of cancer that are especially challenging to treat. Thus far, the company has brought to market three FDA-approved products. However, the vast bulk of revenues comes from its emerging blockbuster compound CABOMETYX. This blockbuster will continue to be the core revenue and earnings engine for the company. The stock trades right around $20.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $6.2 billion.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

On February 17th, the company disclosed fourth quarter results. Exelixis posted earnings of 35 cents a share, more than double the consensus. Revenues soared 67% to just over $450 million, some $90 million above expectations.

For the year, net product revenues for CABOMETYX came in at $1.08 billion for FY2021 and just over $300 million for Q4. Sales were boosted throughout the fiscal year by the approval of CABOMETYX in combination with nivolumab in first-line renal cell carcinoma or RCC in January of last year. In addition, CABOMETYX was approved to treat second-line differentiated thyroid cancer or DTC in September. Management commented that this launch is off to a good start during the conference call following the posting of fourth quarter results.

The company is on track for three Phase 3 readouts around CABOMETYRX studies this year.

COSMIC-313: This study is evaluating CABOMETYX in combination with nivolumab and ipilimumab in intermediate and poor risk renal cell carcinoma is expected. Data should be out in the first half of this year.

CONTACT-01: An interim primary endpoint readout for and readout of the progression-free survival primary endpoint.

CONTACT-03: A trial evaluating CABOMETYX in combination with atezolizumab in PD-1 experienced non-small cell lung cancer and renal cell carcinoma. Data is expected in the second half of 2022.

COSMIC-312: The final readout in hepatocellular carcinoma will occur later this quarter, and the company anticipates submitting regulatory filings soon thereafter.

The company has other much earlier stage candidates in development. In 2022, Phase 1 updates for XB002, XL102, XL114 should be disclosed. However, these assets are too early stage in development to be germane to this analysis.

Outside of CABOMETYX product sales, collaboration revenues which are composed of license revenues and collaboration services revenues were $148.5 million and $357.7 million for the quarter and FY2021 respectively. This compares to $69.7 million and $246 million for the comparable periods in FY2020.

Management also provided the following guidance for FY2022.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Since earnings were released, Piper Sandler ($34 price target), H.C. Wainwright ($42 price target), and Jefferies ($28 price target) have all reissued Buy ratings on EXEL while Stifel Nicolaus ($23 price target) has reiterated its Hold rating.

Here is the commentary from the analyst at Piper Sandler.

Exelixis is "set up nicely for a strong 2022," with positive Cabometyx sales momentum and "multiple opportunities" for the clinical pipeline to provide additional value throughout the year. While Cabometyx patent litigation remains an overhang, with trial scheduled to start in May, positive outcomes from potential expansion and/or clinical data from the emerging pipeline could offset the patent risk in shares."

The company ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with $1.9 billion in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet, up from $1.5 billion at the end of 2020. Just over four percent of the outstanding float is currently sold short.

Verdict:

The current analyst consensus has revenues growing in the low- to mid-teens to just over $1.6 billion, in line with management guidance. This puts valuation on EXEL at just under four times forward sales. That drops to 2.7 times forward revenues accounting for the company's nearly $2 billion cash hoard.

The company has plenty of milestones scheduled throughout 2022. Given its huge cash hoard, Exelixis could easily make an acquisition or two to build out its product portfolio or pipeline. In addition, the company would make a logical buyout target for a larger player wanting to expand their footprint in oncology.

Outside these events, unfortunately, the shares could also remain rangebound. As a recent article noted, the company has largely grown its expenses in line with revenue growth and probably could benefit from pipeline prioritization and deliver more cash flow to the bottom line.

Given this, while I believe Exelixis is undervalued, I continue to hold the majority of my stake in EXEL within covered call holdings. Options against the equity are very liquid, and utilizing this strategy, I get paid a nice return even if the shares remain rangebound. I also don't see much downside in the shares at these trading levels.

I have been doing this successfully for years around this stock. It has been a consistent and profitable 'rinse, wash, and repeat' trade. For those that want to follow a similar strategy, the last trade on May $20 call strikes was $1.60 a share and the last trade on the August call strikes was $3.20 a share.

