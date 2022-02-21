David McNew/Getty Images News

One of the hypothetical exercises I like to engage in weekly is running numbers on potential business combinations that would be intelligently accretive to both sets of shareholders over time. I wrote a similar take in February here on the potential upside of a marriage between Netflix (NFLX) and Paramount Group (PARA) (PARAA) in an all-stock deal.

Another takeover/merger idea is a major food industry peer, or private equity, or possibly a conglomerate like Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) would benefit from acquiring Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Berkshire in particular has been sitting on better than $100 billion in cash for years ($144 billion in cash and T-Bills at the end of September), earning next to nothing for income with savings rates near zero. He does prefer brand-name food businesses, holding significant stakes in Coca-Cola (KO) and Kraft Heinz (KHC) over the decades. Why not purchase another leading packaged food company outright, and earn a safe, blue-chip “free cash flow” rate of return between 7% and 8% annually upfront?

Food companies can be great inflation hedges, especially when purchased at the right price. And, with Campbell Soup sitting at a bargain valuation vs. peers, today may be the moment to launch a bid for the company. Using my estimated net $23 billion deal cost, including a $57 takeover price per share and a complete buyback of $6 billion in total debt, including new goodwill amortization (a non-cash expense) in the transaction accounting, with a 20% corporate tax rate, steady and growing free-cash-flow returns above 7% annually are now available in a merger/buyout proposition.

Why Campbell Soup?

In a nutshell, my bullish argument for Campbell is found in one chart, the comparison of enterprise value (equity + debt capitalization) vs. earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization expense. The current 10.4x EV to EBITDA calculation is far below packaged food peers selling at a mean average ratio of 15x or the S&P 500 normal around 17x, representing the “value” inherent in this buyout proposition. [If you could purchase the whole company and its debt at prevailing market prices, an EBITDA cash flow yield of roughly 9% yearly is now available to an intelligent suitor.]

Below is a 6-month chart comparison vs. other industry giants Kraft Heinz, J.M. Smucker (SJM), Kellogg (K), Mondelez (MDLZ), Conagra (CAG), General Mills (GIS), Hershey (HSY), Post Holdings (POST), beverage/snack companies Coca-Cola and PepsiCo (PEP), plus leading basic grain processor Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM).

The last major bottom in Campbell’s stock price was during 2018, when a similarly low relative EV to EBITDA reading appeared. Below is a 5-year chart of this debt-inclusive valuation multiple, comparing apples-to-apples financials for the top names in the food industry available for public investment.

I know soups and snacks have been staples during the pandemic as stock-up items, helping reported sales and earnings in 2020-21. However, rising inflation and falling disposable incomes in 2022 will also play into strong demand for Campbell Soup products. If consumers are forced to switch to cheaper meals to conserve cash, offsetting higher gasoline costs, rising rents on homes/apartments, and escalating food choices overall (among other things), the “temporary” consumer boost of interest in soups/snacks since early 2020 may only grow from here.

Valuation and Operating Returns

The good news for shareholders is the company has become much better managed since 2018 with the help of activist investors, despite debt totals that could be dramatically lower. Below are charts vs. the peer/competitor group of price to trailing earnings and sales, using the current Campbell business configuration.

Price to free cash flow and basic cash flow multiples are likewise on the lower end of the spectrum vs. peers, with room for improvement if debts can be reduced.

In addition, given the company remains publicly-listed, the cash dividend yield is quite strong today, easily covered at a lower payout rate on earnings (45%) than the majority of U.S. equities. It also stands at an annual rate of 3.3%, far outstripping the equivalent S&P 500 yield of 1.3% today.

Cash flow to sales and debt are in a respectable range vs. the industry averages, again with plenty of room for improvement with a single owner and debts eliminated.

Gross profit margins are slightly lower than industry normal, but final margins are quite positive because of the latest focus on cost controls, heightened pandemic demand, and the sell-off of lower-margin business units.

Lastly, the return on assets calculation is very high for Campbell. It is actually close to the higher-margin Kellogg, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo productivity readings.

Improving Technical Chart

Another bullish consideration drawing me to the Campbell Soup investment story is the name has attracted a bunch of buying interest since November. The sharp correction in the U.S. equity market, particularly technology names, has pushed Wall Street veterans to search out historically defensive stocks to hide. The rotation out of growth into value has been a real boon to Campbell Soup. The share price has “outperformed” the S&P 500 by +20% the last three months, and this could be a harbinger for all of 2022.

On the 12-month chart of daily price and volume changes below, the Negative Volume Index has been in a standout uptrend from early December, marked with a red arrow. Rising price and NVI readings, alongside bullish price outperformance vs. the S&P 500 is a rare combination in the blue-chip universe of late.

Last week, price pulled above the important 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The Money Flow Index has reversed off an oversold level a week ago, and On Balance Volume data has been acting in a healthier fashion for months. Reviewing 3-month technical momentum data vs. thousands of other stocks in my computer sort formulas, Campbell is definitely worthy of further research.

For a trading parallel, Campbell rose about 70% in price between late 2018 and early 2020. Why is 2018 important? Today’s undervaluation proposition relative to industry peers looks almost identical to the end of 2018.

On the 5-year weekly chart above, a rising NVI (marked with a red arrow) indicates an absence of aggressive selling (based on my extensive quant work and trading experience). Its share price stagnation from the middle of 2020 has been a function of investors fading pandemic beneficiaries. To me, it appears the lack of investor interest for years has created the present bargain valuation story, ignoring solid growth in earnings and cash flow before the pandemic even began.

Final Thoughts

The main rationale for a well-heeled suitor like Kellogg, Mondelez, General Mills or Berkshire Hathaway to purchase Campbell is the advantages of zeroed out debt and addition of non-cash goodwill amortization on the purchase price will materially improve most of the ratios discussed above. Free cash flow generation, after corporate taxes, would be a high and stable 7%+ on the entire transaction value paid, roughly equal to today’s CPI inflation increases. So, any “growth” in the business from rising selling prices means “real” adjusted earnings and cash flow expansion is easily within reach. This setup is getting very difficult to find in other blue-chip businesses, priced at much higher valuations during the Federal Reserve induced stock market boom of 2020-22.

From its excessive debt to assets (leverage) setting in early 2019, Campbell has already made steady progress reducing interest expense and pushing margins/returns higher. Whether exchanging cash advancing in value at a next to zero clip in a high-inflation environment for Berkshire, or using a more expensive stock valuation as currency in an all-stock deal with another major food corporation, moves to extinguish debt expense in the 4% area today should be considered (likely rising above 5% with climbing macro rates in the bond market during 2022).

What’s the downside risk of an investment in Campbell Soup at $45 a share? That’s an interesting question. Outside of a stock market crash or depression in economic activity, I find it difficult to model a price much lower than $40 in 2022. So, if total returns including dividends have a potential downside of -10% or -15% vs. upside in the +25% to +35% range over the next 12-18 months (modeling a $55 or $60 share price using a minor bump higher in present valuation multiples), why not consider CPB for your portfolio?

After years (decades actually) of going nowhere in the share quote, with regular mismanagement and failed efforts to acquire bolt-on products/assets to expand the operating business, new refocused managers might be able to squeeze yet higher margins out of current assets. Anyway, Campbell is one of the best acquisition ideas I can come up with today, in the blue-chip consumer brand area of the U.S. stock market.

Of course, a sell-off back to $40 with any market dive in the coming weeks from either Russia/Ukraine geopolitical strains or rising interest rates (to match nearly out-of-control inflation) would produce an even smarter buy entry point in Campbell Soup. My plan is to purchase shares soon, as such a scenario could easily become reality.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.