Investment Thesis

When I saw a kid, I wanted to be a sailor or a ship captain. Still, I also wanted to be a doctor and a policeman, depending on whatever caught my imagination at the time, a small reminder for me (and readers) not to psychoanalyze this as a natural disposition for marine professions. Still, if you wanted to become a shipowner or open a shipping business, you wouldn't find a better time. Demand is high that even if you don't know a deck from a hull, you'll make a profit given that your peers in the industry will be more than happy to lease anything you've got that floats, doing the work for you and giving you a handsome cut. Yes, things are that good (or bad), depending on where you stand in the global supply chain.

In a way, I fulfilled my childhood dream when I purchased ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) shares. Albeit at recent highs, I believe I bought at an attractive price of 2X FWD PE. Having bought the entire business, I would earn back 100% of the capital in two years and still be left with a tangible book value of $3.1 billion. However, I only own shares whose value is determined by the next buyer. Given the volatility in freight rates, the value of my investment might go lower before I have a chance to realize a profit.

My bet is freight prices will remain higher for longer and rise in the ticker price on an upbeat Q4 and perhaps Q1 2022 earnings offering an opportunity to sell my shares. My small speculative trade is supported by ZIM's low valuation, high demand, and decreasing leverage, weighted against volatile freight rates, and the shipper's troubled past that raise questions over management talent and market position.

ZIM's Troubled Past

The shipping industry is volatile, subject to supply and demand influences, exacerbated by a lack of differentiation between shippers, which gives it the features of a commodities market. The service is very similar that the CME offers freight rates options and futures trading on major routes. In the past, ZIM was squeezed by industry giants Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF), Hapag-Lloyd ( HPGLY), COSCO (OTCPK:CICOF), and Kuehne (OTCPK:KHNGF), operating larger vessels with lower operating costs.

For this reason, ZIM has been reporting net income loss for the better part of the past decade. What is now ZIM's much-touted capital-light model has been, in fact, forced on the company when it had to sell its ships to pay down debt, whose service was stifling the business.

The billion-dollar question is, has ZIM fundamentally changed, or is this just a scenario in which a shipping company profiting from a temporary squeeze in supply? What guarantees do we have that its mediocre performance in the past won't happen again when prices go down? I would say primarily the former. Management did a good job communicating their progress on deleveraging with beautiful charts presented during earnings calls. However, I don't see this giving the company a natural edge. The chart below imagines ZIM's profitability without debt and shows that ZIM's historical weak performance was primarily due to its inability to cope with low rates rather than debt. High levels of debt merely exacerbated an already weak market position. This is the main reason why my ZIM trade is short-term.

Rolling our sleeves in search of deep value, one might say that peers' troubles, especially larger operators, might be beneficial for ZIM, as frustrated customers switch to smaller shippers searching for better customer service. This is a possibility that factored in my investment decision, and ZIM management has hinted at enhancing customer relationships but hasn't provided many details beyond that 25% of volumes are on a 12-months contract. All the details beyond what management has communicated remain a product of our imaginations. The rhetoric within the supply chain remains focused on COVID, forming a hanger for most frustrations rather than shipping companies.

ZIM is also capitalizing on their clean balance sheet and high demand to form new alliances with larger groups, including 2M Alliance, one of which was finalized today (February 17), entailing exchange of slots and vessel sharing. Tight market conditions are helping originate these alliances and the company's stronger balance sheet and capacity.

ZIM's investment in digital solutions will create some value, but freight rates will remain the primary factor in profitability. Nonetheless, one can't rule out that one of its investments, either wholly-owned such as Ship4wd, or external investments such as Wave BL, will hit the jackpot and turn into a unicorn, similar to the many techs mirroring the entrepreneurial spirit of the Israeli nation, including Monday.com (MNDY), Vroom (VRM) and many other still private, such as eToro. In previous articles, I pointed out that Business Application Software has long been an underserved market. Companies such as Blackline (BL), Workiva (WK), and now in the shipping industry like Wave are replacing excel sheets and paper sent back and forth across departments with digital solutions.

A final note of ZIM's historical performance is regarding cash flows. The company's troubles weren't mirrored in operating cash flows because ZIM uses non-GAAP accounting, allowing it to record borrowing costs in other sections of the cash flow statement. Financing expenses are also added back to the Operating Cash Flow balance. Moreover, investors should be careful when using operating cash flow on marine companies because the figure excludes depreciation on vessels, which is pretty significant, given the ships' erosion, wear and tear sailing in saltwater.

New Dawn?

ZIM scaled its operations, buying and leasing vessels in a perfect time, increasing profits exponentially. Last week (February 10), the company announced it is hiring thirteen ships from Navios Maritime (NMM), five to be delivered this quarter and eight during Q3 2023 through Q4 2024. The size of the vessels is similar to the current fleet, ranging from 3500 to 5300 TEUs. In January, the company announced leasing three, 7000 TEU vessels from a shipping company associated with Kenon Holdings, a significant shareholder owning 26% of shares outstanding. The company is also expanding by acquiring ships purchasing seven second-hand vessels in October last year.

I am surprised that ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) was able to find the number of ships they have in the past eighteen months. Management certainly isn't shy on that front, patting themselves on the back every earnings call, perhaps deservingly. My worry is that they paid more than they should have to rent/buy the ships they have. It might not seem like it now, but port congestions will eventually ease. I think that with the rollout of vaccines, the worst is over. Secondly, the lease terms of rented vessels are longer than historical averages, countering the benefits of the much-touted capital-light model, which theoretically will allow more flexibility in responding to the inevitable decrease in demand as congestions subdue.

Assigning a discount figure on ZIM's overcapacity risk and unverified market position is challenging. However, the gap between ZIM's price multiples and peers' is stark. The company is trading at a 2X PE ratio, compared to 19x peer average.

What to expect in Q4.

The company hasn't scheduled Q4 and 2021 year-end results release date yet. According to U.S law, foreign issuers listed on American stock exchanges are allowed until May 1, 2022, to submit the 2021 annual report, according to Broadridge (BR), a leading investor communications services provider. Nonetheless, I believe ZIM will present this sooner. Last year, it reported annual results on March 22.

During Q4, the Container Freight Rates slightly decreased from Q3 levels. However, as explained above, I expect this to be overcome by ZIM's behemoth capacity building during the quarter. Given solid demand, I expect ticker to shoot up, especially given the dividend policy entailing 30%- 50% dividend distribution.

Financial Position

During the latest annual meeting, management proposed shortening the vesting period of the CEO's 3.75 million shares options awarded in 2018. This was part of a 15 million share option compensation package vesting through May 2022, the last tranche being those 3.75 million shares mentioned above.

I don't believe there is a reason to overthink the proposal, which has been approved. The options were already on their way to vest in May 2022, less than six months from now. The amount is insignificant compared to the total number of shares held by the CEO. The proposal was to allow the CEO to collect dividends set at 2$ per share as compensation for hard work done during 2021.

The company repaid a significant portion of its highest-yielding debt using last year's IPO proceeds. Now, most liabilities are operational, primarily stemming from vessel lease commitments or other non-interest-bearing commitments such as accounts payable to suppliers and wages for employees. We might see further debt reduction, but what's likely is an increase in the cash balance, which will enhance the leverage ratio.

Summary

ZIM trades at low price multiples compared to peers, mirroring uncertain market position and concerns about its ability to compete when rates rise. All bets are this stage are one whether the company's new riches, deleverage, alliances fundamentally changed the company. My bet however, as a short-term shareholder is that Freight rates will remain higher for longer, boosting revenue and dividend and subsequently the ticker in the coming six months. I might come again when the company's market position becomes clearer.