Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) has come to life during the pandemic. In October 2020, I concluded that shares looked a lot healthier, as shares had five-folded on the back of the pandemic.

Stagnating sales, non-inspiring margins, and a debt-loaded balance sheet made investors very cautious, as the pandemic came at just the right time, with a divestment and equity issue further bolstering the balance sheet. This reduced the leverage overhang which in combination with improved earnings power resulted in a huge recovery and belief in the shares.

The Thesis

I remember the days that Owens & Minor looked like a decent play when its shares traded in their thirties in 2016, but I questioned a $710 million deal to acquire Halyard Health´s surgical and infection prevention business a year later. This deal has been at the root of the issues described above. This deal, leverage (overhang), lack of earnings, and lack of prospects made that shares were down to just $5 at the start of 2020, just ahead of the pandemic.

After all, the Halyard deal was set to create a $10 billion business, albeit with very modest margins with EBITDA seen around $360 million, a bit high given that net debt jumped to $1.5 billion and the dividend commitments were high. With the deal not delivering upon its promises in 2018 and 2019, the company aimed to address this with its intention to divest the Movianto business, needed as 2019 results were not pretty.

After all, sales were down 2% to $9.2 billion, yet adjusted profits only came in at $34 million, or $0.60 per share. Net debt of $1.44 billion and EBITDA of $300 million created a very dicey situation with 2020 earnings seen at $0.50-$0.60 per share. Shares rose to $15 in the summer that year as the Movianto deal brought in $133 million in proceeds, while its products were in demand as a result of Covid-19, which made the full-year earnings per share guidance double.

The company hiked the earnings guidance to $1.75-$1.90 per share in September, with strength set to continue in 2021 as the company furthermore sold 8.5 million shares at $20.50 per share in October, as leverage ratios should fall to just 2 times, killing that leverage overhang.

With shares trading at $27 in October, the 69 million shares were valued at $1.9 billion, or $2.9 billion if we factor in the pro forma net debt load. The situation was a bit difficult as the run rate of the second half of 2020 revealed a $3 per share roadmap, yet much of this has been the result of the pandemic, as the question is what the real earnings power would look like after the pandemic, certainly with Movianto being sold as well.

What Happened?

Since voicing a somewhat cautious tone, I must say that shares have done well, in part because the pandemic lasted longer than many thought and hoped, of course. Shares even hit a high of $50 in the first half of 2021, fell back to $30 in October that year, before recovering to trade around the $40 mark, and now trading hands at $37 per share.

Momentum was fueled by solid 2020 results, as released in February 2021. Even as the company posted a meaningful decline in full-year sales to $8.5 billion, the company managed to report adjusted earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, with fourth quarter earnings coming in as high as $1.14 per share.

Net debt was cut to $900 million which was rapidly getting more comfortable with adjusted EBITDA coming in at $366 million. Moreover, the company guided for a solid 2021 with earnings seen between $3.00 and $3.50 per share (on an adjusted basis).

After a solid first quarter, the company hiked the midpoint of the full-year earnings guidance to $4.00 per share, with this midpoint maintained during the second and third quarter, with full-year EBITDA seen at $475-$500 million. The company furthermore maintained the 2022 guidance which it outlined at the start of 2021, calling for adjusted EBITDA at a midpoint of $425 million and earnings at a midpoint of $3.25 per share.

Net debt stood at $919 million by the end of the third quarter, which translates into a roughly 2 times leverage ratio. The 76 million shares value equity of the business at just over $3.0 billion at $40 per share, for a $4.0 billion enterprise valuation. This is applied to a business with nearly $10 billion in sales, comes at roughly 8-9 times EBITDA, as the company trades around 10 times earnings, albeit that earnings are set to fall in 2022, as the pandemic lifted all boats.

A Big Deal

At the start of 2022, Owens & Minor announced a meaningful deal. It has reached a $1.45 billion deal to acquire Apria (APR), valuing it at $37.50 per share. Including net debt, the deal tag rises to $1.6 billion, which is equivalent to 40% of the value of Owens & Minor ahead of the deal.

Apria set to add $230 million in EBITDA, implying that it comes at just 7 times multiple, which marks a small discount to the own valuation. The acquired company furthermore provides integrated home healthcare equipment, mostly home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment, and other equipment. Apria generates just $1.2 billion in sales which reveals much higher EBITDA margins around 20%. These higher margins and broadened suite of services are key reasons behind the strategic rationale behind the deal.

With pro forma EBITDA seen at around $650 million based on 2022 expected EBITDA, leverage will increase to roughly 4 times which is a bit high. The company has reiterated the 2022 earnings guidance between $3.00 and $3.50 per share, excluding Apria that is.

Final Remark

With shares now trading at $37 per share, Owens & Minor trades around 12 times forward earnings which looks comforting, but note that the tail of the pandemic is still providing somewhat of a lift to the results this year. The latest deal might result in some accretion to this number, but it jacks up leverage ratios to 4 times as well. Remember that just two years ago Owens was resorting to extreme events to deleverage the balance sheet as well.

While 2021 has turned out to be a solid year, in part because the pandemic continued longer than many might have anticipated, I am still a bit cautious here. Forward multiples look relatively compelling, yet I have not forgotten about the structural underperformance ahead of the pandemic as the question is what earnings power looks like in a post-pandemic world.

This is certainly the case as leverage is rapidly on the increase (again) following the latest deal. Amidst all of this, I am leaning cautiously here, holding a neutral stance.