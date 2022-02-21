wellphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) is a robust performing sustainable packaging company that has growth opportunities left in e-commerce, Asia and sustainability. However, current valuations are high even when I take the growth story into the 5 year forward estimations. Thus, I conclude Ranpak to be a good business but with a rather expensive stock price.

Table of contents:

Introducing Ranpak and its industry Stock performance Fundamental analysis Risks Valuation Conclusion

Introducing Ranpak

Ranpak is a prominent provider of end-of-line automation and ecologically-friendly, systems-based product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. Ranpak has provided high-quality protective packaging solutions while being committed to environmental sustainability since its beginning in 1972.

A more visual presentation of Ranpak's revenue streams can be seen in the presentation slide below:

Ranpak Holdings PACK Investor Presentation

Industry

Ranpak is part of the protective packaging industry. I selected several companies which offer similar products and services to create an industry proxy in order to benchmark Ranpak's performances throughout this article:

Selection of companies in the protective packaging industry

Company name Symbol Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Cascades Inc. (OTCPK:CADNF) Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCPK:ITPOF) Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

Stock performance

Before we delve into the fundamental performance of the company and the industry, it's interesting to know what the market has been feeling about the stock. For this, I computed a plot of the stock returns of the last 3 years using the past 3 years as base point:

Prices used from Yahoo Finance

Ranpak has had an excellent 2021, massively outperforming the market, while the industry underperformed. However, after S&P 500 started struggling, Ranpak investors started to capture their generous returns.

This negative momentum hasn't come to a stop yet, now being down 37.58% since the 52 week high. Below shows a more detailed view of the price movement in the last 52 weeks:

Price changes in the last 52 weeks

Stock Perf Month Perf Quarter Perf Half Y Perf Year 52W High 52W Low Ranpak -5.76% -37.23% -15.79% 36.55% -37.58% 47.73% Industry -2.14% -1.64% -7.38% 7.56% -10.28% 10.07% S&P 500 -1.84% -6.32% -0.43% 14.81% -8.21% 17.96%

Source: Prices used from Yahoo Finance

Fundamental performance

Margins

To analyse fundamental performance, I have first computed a table that calculates the margins of key accounting items as % of revenue throughout the years. The first number in the cell refers to Ranpak, while the number between the parentheses refers to the median of the industry.

Accounting item as % of revenue: Ranpak (Median Industry)

Accounting item TTM 2020 2019 Revenue Growth YoY 29.1 (9.35) 10.6 (5.60) nan Gross Profit 40.5 (21.90) 41.1 (22.50) 41.2 (20.45) Operating Expense 34.1 (9.80) 36.5 (10.10) 37.5 (10.75) EBITDA 26.78 (14.9) nan nan Net Non-Operating Interest Income Expense -8.4 (-1.75) -10.1 (-1.95) -17.6 (-2.20) Net Income -1.5 (4.95) -7.8 (5.95) -13.4 (3.80)

Source: Seeking Alpha, Ranpak income statement

The first thing that can be noticed is that the industry grew its revenue at a higher rate in the last 12 months than it did in 2020. The same goes for Ranpak, and Ranpak grows its sales at an even higher rate. I will touch more upon this in the "growth" section in a moment.

Ranpak's gross margin is superior compared to the industry. According to its last annual statement, management says it can achieve higher margins due to its "razor/razor-blade model designed to generate attractive margins that are recurring in nature through the sale of our value-added paper consumables for use exclusively in our installed base of protective packaging systems"

Its operating expense margin is significantly higher, assumingly due to investments to take advantage of its growth opportunities. What's still impressive to me is that Ranpak's EBITDA margin is significantly higher, despite its higher investment expenses. Due to a higher interest expense margin, Ranpak's net margin is negative whereas the industry makes a decent profit. Its negative earnings seem to be approaching 0 quickly however, as interest expense and operating expense margin decrease.

Growth

The protective packaging industry is expected to grow at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 5.4% over the next five years, according to a Markets And Markets report. According to the report, growth is attributed to the growing e-commerce industry and sustainable packaging. This effect has been magnified by the Covid pandemic.

Historical and expected growth

Stock Revenue Growth (Quarterly YoY) Revenue Growth (TTM YoY) Revenue Growth Rate (3Y) Expected revenue growth next year (analysts) Expected earnings growth next year (analysts) Ranpak 26.43 29.12 nan 11.7 285.7 Industry 13.36 9.39 8.31 3.45 11.15

Source: Seeking Alpha, income statement and earnings

Both Ranpak and the industry have been showing robust revenue growth, especially Ranpak. According to the Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript management believes that the key drivers for its increasing sales are growth in e-commerce and increased focus on sustainability, in line with the key growth drivers for the industry.

The importance of the sustainability factor is also confirmed by the fact that 30 to 40 percent of customers state that the main reason they switched to Ranpak is for sustainability, according to the Q1 2021 earnings call transcript.

The company uses paper packaging materials, which are more environmentally friendly than foam and plastic bubble-wrap, as it is entirely biodegradable, whereas foam products are chemical- and petroleum-based. This benefits Ranpak achieving a favorable position in the industry.

In addition to its sustainability benefit, since its creation in 1972 Ranpak has built up long-term relationships and has created a renowned reputation in the (sustainable) packaging industry. Another argument adding to the growth story is that Ranpak is internationally diversified, thus it rides the high growth trend in Europe and especially Asia.

Due to opportunities and strengths mentioned above, I expect Ranpak to grow sales at a higher rate than its industry for the next few years, in line with what analysts expect. However, since e-commerce and sustainability are key drivers of the industry, I also expect other competitors to invest heavily in these areas as well, pushing the excess growth and margins down in the medium/longer term.

If we are talking about growth in EBITDA and earnings, Ranpak can potentially increase these significantly as well. Current bottom line margins are suppressed due to investments that could pay off well in the future. Combined with its high gross margin, a high EBITDA margin could be achieved in the future.

Risks

Before we get into the valuation of the stock, I will touch upon the risks of Ranpak and in owning its stock.

Key risk measures

Stock 52W Beta, daily Market Correl Debt/Equity % Net Interest Coverage Ranpak 1.99 0.52 64.12 0.76 Industry 0.58 0.56 149.46 6.6

Both Ranpak and the industry are moderately correlated to the market, which means it adds diversification benefits to your portfolio.

Even though the industry is not sensitive to market changes, Ranpak is almost twice as sensitive than the market is. Furthermore, net interest coverage is quite low. Even though we saw before that interest margin is decreasing, this currently low net interest coverage adds risks to owning the stock.

Moreover, in its highly competitive environment, Ranpak investment might not be successful and can lead to revenue and margin growth being lower than expected and can converge quickly to the industry growth rate, causing a negative pressure on Ranpak's stock price.

Valuation

Now that we have analysed stock performance, fundamental performance, growth prospects and risks, it's time to see how the market actually values the company:

Key valuation measures

Stock Enterprise Value / Revenue Enterprise Value / EBITDA Forward PS Forward PE Ranpak 6.81 26.16 5.1 96.85 Industry 1.48 11.88 0.79 12.23

It doesn't take long for one to see that Ranpak has a significantly higher valuation than its industry, which makes sense as it's expected to grow its earnings at a higher rate.

To get an idea whether Ranpak's current valuation is in proportion, I computed a rough estimate of what the enterprise value / EBITDA could be in 5 years. For Ranpak, I assumed a 10% annual revenue growth for the next 5 years, and a 35% EBITDA margin: this would give us an EV / EBITDA value of ((6.81 / 1.1^5)) / 0.35 = 12.1. For the industry, using a 4% revenue growth rate, with a 17.5% EBITDA margin, gives us (1.48 / 1.04^5) / 0.175 = 7.

Thus, even with the growth assumption taken into account, Ranpak would still be valued much higher in 5 years. Of course, assumptions are used for this; the assumed spread used in growth rates and EBITDA margin could be bigger (but then again, it could also turn out to be smaller). Moreover, one might realistically assume that after 5 years Ranpak could still outgrow the industry for a few more years.

From my point of view however, these numbers indicate that Ranpak's stock is priced quite expensively. One would actually expect that holding the stock with current valuation to get a discount on the 5 year forward multiples due to the high beta, low interest coverage ratio and higher current valuation in order to get compensated for its risks.

Conclusion

The fundamental and growth analyses have shown that Ranpak is a strong business with some serious competitive advantages and investments that operates in a secure industry that offers growth opportunities in sustainability, e-commerce and certain countries. However, in the forwarded valuation analysis, I conclude that the market overpriced Ranpak's stock. I will wait for it to continue its current negative momentum before thinking of buying the stock.