Ethan Miller/Getty Images News

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares have been on a sharp retreat since its last report on January 20, 2022. At a current price of around $390, the streaming giant's value has nearly been cut in half. What happened with the king of streaming?

Investors shed positions after its Q4 2021 report as Netflix cited 8.3 million subscribers added, short of its projection of 8.5 million. Looking more broadly, Netflix brought in a staggering 33 million new subscribers in 2020, largely aided by the pandemic. In comparison, the 8.3 million added in Q4 2021 was one-quarter of the 18 million that joined in 2021. Investors' major concern is that Netflix is simply not adding subscribers quickly enough in a market that has ramped up competition over the past 24 months.

I believe that once again, investors are reverting to their human nature. That is, they are myopic, not seeing the bigger picture. Netflix has a wonderful strategy grounded by a powerful brand with unmatched content. If investors see this, they will continue to hold the stock for decades to come because, after all, Netflix is the king of streaming.

Netflix's Market Share

A report by analytical group Parrot Analytics released the current picture of the streaming industry.

The group broke down the market share based on global platform demand share for digital originals, encompassing the overall demand of each player in the industry.

On a quarter-over-quarter basis, Netflix's global market share fell from 50.4% to 45.4% in Q4 2021. However, its Q3 2021 market share was 45.8%, showing a 0.4% decrease from Q3 to Q4 2021. This means that the majority of its market share loss occurred during the first 3 quarters of 2021.

Parrot Analytics: Q4 2021 global market share (Parrot Analytics)

In the US, Netflix's market share only dropped 0.1% from 43.7% in Q3 2021 to 43.6% by Q4. The report correctly noted that the important data here lies in its competition, not Netflix itself. Amongst the competition, only 2.7% separated second through sixth place. For example, second place Prime held 8.9% in market share while sixth place HBO held 6.2%. This shows that within this group, the competitors are more concerned with each other than Netflix itself.

Parrot Analytics: Q4 2021 US market demand (Parrot Analytics)

On the other hand, Apple TV+ (AAPL) grew to 7.1% in Q4 2021, up from 6.1% seen in Q3 2021. The report states this was largely attributable to a number of hit series like "Ted Lasso" and "See". During the same period, Hulu grew from 5.5% to 6.3% by Q4 2021. The growth here was largely the same, backed by content like "Only Murders in the Building".

On a full-year basis, Netflix accounted for 47.1% market share globally and 45.1% in the US. This represents a 12% decrease globally and a 10.8% decrease domestically (US).

Globally, Disney+ (DIS) grew 107%, from 3.6% to 7.4%. Apple TV+ grew 49.3%, from 3.9% to 5.8%. Lastly, HBO Max grew 37.7% and other streaming companies like Prime (AMZN), Hulu, and Paramount (PARA) declined from 3% to 8%.

Regional Growth

Netflix breaks down its user growth into 4 regions: UCAN (US & Canada), EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

In Q4 2021, the UCAN region added 1.2 million paid memberships versus 0.9 million last year. Netflix stated this was their strongest quarter of member growth in the region since the onset of the pandemic.

In APAC, paid memberships increased by 2.6 million versus 2.0 million last year. Much of this growth was attributable to both Japan and India.

EMEA brought in 3.5 million versus 4.5 million a year earlier. EMEA was the largest contributor to net additions for Netflix.

LATAM brought in 1 million net additions versus 1.2 million a year earlier.

Market Analysis

So Netflix is taking a hit in market share, there's no arguing that. However, it seems that it still has an incredible safety net around its market share, signaling it has strong competitive advantages allowing it to hold its own.

I believe this competitive advantage is its content. Everyone has different tastes in entertainment, so any argument predicated on a show vs show comparison is too subjective and easily refuted. However, we can look to search engine searches of shows and movies to see trends in general market pickup of shows and movies. Netflix remains king in this category.

In its series category, Netflix accounted for 6 of the top 10 most searched shows globally, while movies represented 2 of the top 10.

Top Google searches for TV shows and movies (Netflix)

This year "Squid Game" became Netflix's largest TV series ever, boasting 1.65 billion hours of content watched in its first four weeks of release in Q3 2021. In movies, "Red Notice" became Netflix's most-watched movie ever, further peacocking its 364 million hours of content watched in its first four weeks of release.

When it comes to content, Netflix still holds much of the general market and trends. Therefore, I believe this isn't a fight about becoming the lead streaming giant amongst the competition. Rather, companies like Prime, Disney+, and HBO see what Netflix sees. In its Q4 report, Netflix stated the following:

While this added competition may be affecting our marginal growth some, we continue to grow in every country and region in which these new streaming alternatives have launched. This reinforces our view that the greatest opportunity in entertainment is the transition from linear to streaming and that with under 10% of total TV screen time in the US, our biggest market, Netflix has tremendous room for growth if we can continue to improve our service."

This reinforces my thesis that the competition may gain market share, but with only 10% of TV screen time penetrated, there is substantial growth still to be achieved by all. 90% of Netflix's paid net additions came from outside UCAN in 2021, which represent regions with both larger populations and lagging trends compared to the US. With leading content categories, Netflix will never move from its first place position.

Netflix's Profitability

Netflix's revenues increased 19% in 2021, on $29 billion versus $24 billion a year earlier. This is the first time Netflix's revenue growth was under 20% since 2018. However, as the largest player in the industry with nearly half the market, I expect to see declined levels of revenue growth as the competition rises.

A more important metric for me is operating margin. This margin has been on a steady rise since 2016, growing from 4.3% to 20.9% in 2021.

Annual operating margin Netflix (Netflix)

It is important to note the 20.9% margin for 2021 would have been higher if not for the large content slate in Q4 2021. Even so, a 2.6% increase in this metric is still incredible given the sheer size and scalability Netflix has achieved. This speaks for Netflix's ability to constantly manage its operating costs in an extremely competitive environment.

According to the Quant ratings by Seeking Alpha, Netflix has a return on total assets of 11.48%. With a WACC of around 8%-9%, Netflix's assets are earning above their costs, indicating efficiency in the management of its assets.

In terms of Cash Flow, Netflix reported -$403 million in Q4 versus -$138 million seen a year earlier. However, for the full year, FCF was -$159 million, in line with its break-even estimate.

Netflix anticipates being FCF positive for 2022. With positive FCF, Netflix will prioritize its cash to reinvest in its core business and to fund new growth opportunities like gaming, which recently launched in November. Furthermore, with $15.5 billion in gross debt at the end of 2021, Netflix will pay down roughly $700 million in senior debt with the additional FCF it will generate.

How Netflix Will Remain King

Netflix will remain king by following a number of key strategies.

1) Focus On Capturing Growth Outside UCAN

With over 90% of net paying additions in 2021 coming outside UCAN, Netflix will continue to pour resources into further capturing markets in its other regions.

APAC lies in the middle of net paid additions in terms of regions. The region had 25.49 million subscribers in Q4 2020 and grew to 32.63 million one year later. With this, countries like India and Japan are contributing a lot to the growth and will not be passed up by Netflix. To further fuel this, Netflix has recently lowered prices in India. The company cites India is a unique country because pay-TV pricing is quite low. Thus, by lowering prices for all 4 plans, Netflix believes it will make its streaming network more accessible to the greater population. With over 1.3 billion people in 2020, capturing just a small amount of this market will be big for the company.

Regional Breakdown Netflix (Netflix)

EMEA grew from 66.7 million subscribers in Q4 2020 to 74.07 million one year later. Now, it is in line with the 75.22 million additions added in UCAN. ARPM (average revenue per membership) is the second-highest for the company, at $11.64. Therefore, for its growth strategy, Netflix should start to raise prices in this region to match the slowing growth in line with UCAN, but higher revenue per user.

LATAM is Netflix's smallest market, but offers a big opportunity for further penetration. LATAM grew from 37.54 million paying subscribers to 39.96 in Q4 2021. With an estimated population of over 600 million people, Netflix still stands to add hundreds of millions of new users to its service. This region also has the lowest ARPM ($8.14), so keeping prices low should prove beneficial to capture the market.

2) Focus On Quality Content Creation

As shown before, Netflix hosted 6 of the top 10 most searched for series and 2 of the top 10 movies on Google in 2021. Exclusives like "Squid Game", "Cobra Kai", and "Red Notice" were massive hits globally.

Squid Game (Variety)

Where "Red Notice" followed a similar suit of beloved Americanized action-comedies seen before, "Squid Game" incentivized a swath of new users to try "foreign directed films". This speaks for the fact that Netflix hosts the ability to hold market trends. Korean movies and TV shows cater for a smaller market than traditional TV and movies seen in the West. With 1.69 billion hours watched, Netflix achieved something truly remarkable, opening the opportunity to grow new genres and channels that viewers will soon adore. By following this strategy of reinvesting FCF in the development of new and traditional movies and series, Netflix will remain paramount to the foundation of the streaming industry.

Content will remain the leading factor in the ongoing streaming wars. Ironically, all of the streaming giants have hits. However, Netflix has consistently outperformed the competition, offering more content, and more importantly, content that has been amongst the top demanded globally.

King of Data

How can Netflix be sure it will remain king of content? It is likely the leader in data in its industry.

Netflix has a serious competitive advantage in terms of data. It is the first and longest-running successful streaming platform. With this, I am sure the company has been collecting key insights on what its users most like for years. After all, its algorithm has always been showing users what they would most like to see. Thus, it is not surprising that Netflix has much of the top 10 searches on Google for shows and is climbing the movies category.

The competition has only recently entered the market. Therefore, it will take years before they can find a consistent trend in their data for maximizing generated content. Netflix, taking advantage of this can consistently remain on top.

3) Other Parallels for Netflix

In November, Netflix debuted their mobile games segment globally on Android and iOS platforms. With this, Netflix members can launch games from the Netflix mobile app. I am speculating here, but it seems Netflix is attempting to bridge an ecosystem similar to Apple, where users are locked into the Netflix environment. This can prove beneficial if Netflix both grows this channel and offers incentives for continuous activity.

Netflix has launched 10 games since launch, of which it claims they're happy with the success so far. They cited it's still too early for real data, but I expect them to continue to invest in this segment. I believe it will pay off. As per our last section, Netflix has substantial data on what users like in terms of entertainment. Therefore, creating content that appeals to its market base shouldn't be difficult.

It's interesting to see Netflix look for new ways to grow its business. Something I'm excited to expand on as new information comes in.

NFLX Stock Valuation

Okay, so we have shown our argument for Netflix's GOAT status. However, is it in buying territory at these prices?

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global video streaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2028. This represents an expected market value of over $900 billion by 2028. Much of this growth is largely dependent on easily accessible high-speed internet to much of the globe.

Revenue Growth Rate Projections Netflix 2021-2026 (William Sabga-Aboud)

With roughly half of the overall market, I grew Netflix's revenues at 15% a year through 2026. This means Netflix's revenue will grow from $29.6 billion in 2021 to $59.7 billion in 2026. Its historic growth is higher than this, but I am choosing to speculate as little as possible. Furthermore, with $59 billion in revenues by 2026 and an overall market value of at least over $600 billion, I am far account for the margin Netflix stands to lose in market share in the coming years.

Full Projections Netflix (William Sabga-Aboud)

In terms of WACC, I've estimated the cost of debt (after tax) to 5% after accounting for the current 12.38% effective tax rate. I calculated the unlevered beta at 1.19 and applied a weighted average equity risk premium to arrive at 6%. With this, I arrived at a cost of equity of 9% and corresponding WACC value of 8.72%. It is important to note that this discount rate estimates an equity value of $334.75 per share.

I've since lowered my WACC value to 7.5% to reflect that the company has decided to no longer borrow as it makes enough revenue to finance its $10-$15 billion in debt while maintaining the heft budget for its content creation. Furthermore, most other analysts place its WACC value in the range of 5%-7%. With these factors in mind, I feel that its risks have been reduced, leading to my conclusion to lower the WACC value.

WACC and Equity Value per share Netflix (William Sabga-Aboud)

I've applied my terminal value using the growth in perpetuity method. Of which, I've decided to conclude that Netflix will eventually reach a stage of maturity in terms of growth. Thus, it will grow no faster than the growth in the overall US economy, 4%.

With these in mind, I've arrived at an enterprise value of $206 billion, which, after subtracting net debt, leads to an equity value of $197.5 billion. Dividing this by the 455.53 million diluted shares outstanding led to my equity value per share of $433.61.

Bottom Line

Netflix was likely overvalued at over $690 a share based on its current projections. However, the overreaction to net subscriber additions and the growing concern over market share loss has likely created a greater entry point for Netflix stock.

With a projected upside of 10.90%, Netflix still doesn't offer a significant margin of safety on a valuation standpoint alone. Therefore, if you rely solely on valuations for stock picking, Netflix is a hold until its future prospects improve.

However, I like to look at the bigger picture. Netflix, when coupled with its long-term strategies of focusing on capturing underdeveloped growth in the global market and content creation in new and existing channels fueled by the quality of its data and the positive FCF for 2022, will prove to be a powerful investment in any portfolio in the long term. In the end, I believe Netflix will remain the king of streaming.