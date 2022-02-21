Darren McCollester/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

DraftKings' (NASDAQ:DKNG) fastest growth days are now in the rearview mirror.

Its guidance for 2022 clearly points to mid-50s% revenue growth rates, which is a meaningful drop from a crowning 2021, that saw DraftKings' top line soar by more than 210% y/y.

Furthermore, a lot of questions remain as to exactly when DraftKings will report clean bottom-line profitability and not a heavily-massaged adjusted EBITDA figure.

Investors would do well, to follow DraftKings' management team, and avoid buying more stock in this name for now. (Note, I'm not talking about management cashing in their stock options, but clean, open market purchases.)

Investor Sentiment For Unprofitable Stocks

Data by YCharts

DraftKings is one of those ''unprofitable baskets'' of stocks that have been hit hard in the past 6 months, with its shares sliding more than 65% in 6 months. There are some stocks that warrant a sell-off and some that do not.

And even if many stocks were unjustifiably high-flying names, the market hasn't been all discerning. There was a bubble and it has popped. And the carnage has now been felt.

What's interesting though is the pace of this sell-off. In previous market sell-offs, it often would take a year or more for this magnitude sell-off to show itself.

But here, it seems to have been compressed into a very short period of time.

Revenue Growth Rates Remain Alluring For DraftKings

DraftKings revenue growth rates

DraftKings saw its top line soar by 211% in 2021. This was notably driven by H1 2021, where DraftKings saw substantially more than triple digits growth rates.

However, as DraftKings lapped that particularly strong growth period of last year's H2 2020, this time around, its growth rates were more subdued.

Similarly, now the problem is what sort of revenue growth rates can investors expect for the first half of 2022? DraftKings is up against a seriously tough comparison with the previous year.

Why DraftKings?

DraftKings made the case throughout its earnings call that if it were not for the pace of legalization and entering new states, DraftKings would have achieved EBITDA profitability during Q4 2021.

DraftKings argues that it is its own choice to go after this rapidly expanding TAM (total addressable market) and that if the TAM wasn't rapidly growing and DraftKings making investments to go after this larger TAM, DraftKings would be looking substantially healthier on its bottom line already.

For their part, DraftKings declares that Monthly Unique Payers (''MUPs'') increased 32% y/y during Q4 2021. However, consider below the following MUPs' trend:

H1 2021 MUPs: increase of 62% y/y

H2 2021 MUPs: increase of 32% y/y

However we cut it, there is a clear slowdown in Monthly Unique Payers.

Next, let's dig into its profitability profile.

The Bearish Consideration For DKNG: Bleeding Losses

DraftKings EBITDA

We know that the more that DraftKings grows on the top line the worst its bottom-line profitability becomes.

That being said, some interpretation is required, because, in 2020, DraftKings' EBITDA margin was negative 62%, while in 2021, it improved to negative 52%. Then, looking ahead for 2022 as a whole, DraftKings is pointing to approximately negative 44% EBITDA margins.

Thus, irrespective of whatever any bearish investor declares, myself included, there is a clear and undeniable progression on DraftKings' profitability profile margin.

On yet the other hand, we have to minimally consider some of the major items that make up DraftKings' EBITDA metrics.

DraftKings cash flow statement

As you know, the biggest add-back to EBITDA is stock-based compensation, and after DraftKings grew its revenues by 211% y/y in 2021, its stock-based compensation also grew by 210% y/y.

Now, if DraftKings is expected to grow by 54% y/y in 2022, does that mean that its stock-based compensation will also grow by 54% y/y? I suspect that the answer is a very clear no.

In fact, I fully suspect that DraftKings' stock-based compensation will continue to grow closer to 110% y/y rather than 54% y/y. However, this is speculation on my part and it's something that we must keep an eye on throughout this year.

However, there is one further consideration that supports DraftKings' stock-based compensation to remain elevated. And that is that DraftKings' share price has meaningfully fallen in the past year.

Consequently, if management wishes to retain key talented executives, they'll not only have to increase the amount of stock-based compensation offered, but DraftKings will also most likely have to support their compensation packages with additional cash bonuses.

And this is where a problem will start to emerge when you can't simply offer executives non-cash stock-based compensation, but that compensation starts to become a cash expense.

Thus, although DraftKings notes that by Q4 2023 it will report positive Adjusted EBITDA, my point remains what level of add-backs will DraftKings bring to make its adjusted EBITDA end 2023 positive?

DKNG Stock Valuation - Difficult to Price

DraftKings exited Q4 2021 with 429 million shares outstanding, putting its market cap at approximately $7.4 billion.

Data by YCharts

On the surface, right now, DraftKings is priced at the lowest multiple to sales that it has been over the past year. Indeed, just a few months ago, the stock was being priced at more than 18x forward sales, while right now, it's priced at slightly more than 3x forward sales. There's a clear discount.

That being said, we have to also consider the overall environment, where there are countless stocks, with meaningfully less competition, that are also reporting strong growth rates, being priced just as cheap.

What's more, it appears that for now, DraftKings' fastest revenue growth days are now in the rearview mirror.

The Bottom Line

DraftKings is navigating a very interesting period. With its stock falling fast, investors are clearly motivated to ''do something''. While I recognize the urge to buy the dip, I do not recommend that investors get involved here any further.

Do not be enticed by DraftKings' proclamation of reaching adjusted EBITDA positive by 2023. DraftKings EBITDA figures are heavily massaged and will not approximate any sensible, reasonable, approximate measure of profitability.

In the present environment, with so many great names on sale, I'm finding much better bargains elsewhere.