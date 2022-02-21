welcomeinside/iStock via Getty Images

Fairfax (OTCPK:FRFHF) has been a core holding of mine for nearly four years, and during that time, it has been a crummy investment. Prem Watsa, the once storied value investor, has had to clean up boneheaded mistakes, but Fairfax still has been unable to win back the trust of investors.

Figure 1 shows the steep underperformance that FRFHF has had against the S&P 500 index measured across my first purchases of the company.

Fig. 1

BAML and author's calculations

The culprit? Terrible investments and a difficult interest rate environment.

BlackBerry (BB), Greece, inflation hedges, market shorts, greenfield African consumer banks. They have all nibbled away at the insurance company’s book value, while its portfolio of fixed income assets continues to languish from near zero rates.

Figure 2 presents FRFHF’s investment performance broken over several periods. In the early days of the company, we can see that investments performed well. But the last few years, performance has been middling at best.

Fig. 2

2020 Fairfax annual report

Over the last decade, FRFHF has struggled to reach 5% on its investment portfolio, while the S&P 500 has routinely hit new highs super-charged by growth and technology stocks. This has led to sub-par growth in book value well below its self-imposed target of 15% per annum.

This year, however, Fairfax reported record performance for its 36-year history on nearly every key metric:

USD 26.5bn in revenues up 34% from the previous year

USD 3.4bn in net earnings up almost 15x from previous year

USD 15bn in shareholder’s equity up 20% from previous year

Consolidated combined ratio: 95% down from 97.8% from previous year

The real question now is: what’s next? Does this performance mark the long awaited turning point for shares or another false start for this Berkshire (BRK.A) wannabe? Let’s first take a look at the business’s core engine: insurance to better understand the direction of the future.

The core engine: insurance

Fairfax has spent years building a global insurance platform and creating a prudent underwriting culture. From 1985 to 2021, global premiums have grown at a compounded rate of 23% to nearly USD 23bn or USD 1,000 per share.

Meanwhile, the average combined ratio across its insurance portfolio has steadily declined. In Figure 2, from 1986 to 1990, the business had an average consolidated combined ratio of 106.7%. Over the last five years, its average consolidated combined ratio was 98.7% with a median of 97.3%.

Combined ratios are a key measure of profitability for insurance companies. They measure the expected insurance losses plus underwriting expenses over earned premiums. The lower the combined ratio, the more profitable the insurance company.

They are also an important indication of whether the insurance float or premiums collected but yet unpaid have a cost. Profitable underwriting for insurance companies, like in the case of Fairfax, means that investment returns all go to shareholders.

Fig. 3

Fairfax annual reports

We can see from Figure 3 that Fairfax has significantly improved its combined ratio going from 106.6% in 2017 to 95% in 2021. Hard market conditions, when insurance carriers have the leverage to raise prices, have certainly helped. Gross premiums written at Fairfax rose 25% to USD 23.9bn in 2021 compared to a year ago.

Expect these conditions to persist as social inflation or the tendency for juries to award higher amounts to claimants; catastrophes squeezing out weak carriers; and rising general inflation to conspire in favor of a hard market.

Despite these positive developments, Fairfax investors should be wary about certain difficult to quantify risks.

Climate change and its impact on weather patterns may put pressure on (re)insurance companies. The view that there will be more frequent, severe, and unexpected weather related catastrophes cannot be ignored. For instance, Fairfax’s blow-out year still included USD 1.1bn in catastrophe related claims reducing its combined ratio by 7.2 points; when excluding the catastrophes, the combined ratio would have been 87.8%!

But that’s why a prudent and adaptive underwriting culture is necessary, and I haven’t seen anything that would suggest that Fairfax will not adapt to these new climate realities. Investors, however, should take note of the progress the company makes here.

In addition, the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia may negatively impact Fairfax’s European insurance operations. In 2020, the company underwrote USD 144m in gross premiums in Ukraine and USD 114m in Poland. Brit, which is a UK-based insurer, contributed 13% of gross premiums that year.

Inflation will be a good thing for Fairfax

Inflation has been an afterthought in the developed world for more than a decade, but the global pandemic has ignited central bankers’ concerns around runaway prices. Self-imposed lockdowns and workers hesitant to re-enter the workforce have put tremendous pressure on global supply chains leading to swift increases in consumer prices.

The US Consumer Price Index, for instance, rose 7.5% YoY in January, the largest 12-month increase since 1982. Wall Street, as a result, is predicting as many as seven rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, while the Bank of Canada may swiftly follow suit.

The insurance industry has long suffered under low rates since their portfolios typically have a sizable allocation to bonds to cover claims. But in a prescient move, Fairfax has kept its portfolio short in duration by keeping about 50% of its USD 43bn of invested assets in cash and short term instruments.

Meaning that as rates rise, its portfolio will be more resilient to mark-to-market changes since longer term fixed income instruments are discounted against better priced ones.

Short duration assets don’t face the same volatility in rising rate environments. Fairfax can also use its liquidity to buy up bonds and fixed income instruments where rates better reflect the credit risk being taken. An important shift since interest and dividends represented 28% of (re)insurance operating income in 2021.

Is Mr Watsa finally walking the talk on share buybacks?

Mr. Watsa has been nibbling at the company’s share count since 2018 reducing outstanding shares by an unimpressive 6% through 2020. But in a surprising year end move, Fairfax launched a USD 1bn buyback using mainly the proceeds from a minority stake sale of its wholly-owned Odyssey Group insurance unit.

It was a move that Mr. Watsa had been hinting at for a while.

In his 2018 annual letter, he wrote about the late great Henry Singleton of Teledyne (TDY) fame, who famously retired 90% of Teledyne stock and generated a 3,000% return for shareholders during that period. Clearly, Mr. Watsa has a long way to go to match that record, but a ~7% reduction of shares is not a bad start!

But the transaction was interesting beyond the mere merits of the buyback. It also gave observant shareholders a window into the undervaluation of the company.

For USD 900m, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and OMERS bought a total stake of 9.99% or 4.995% each of Odyssey Group, the company’s reinsurance and specialty insurance business based in Stamford, CT.

This valued the unit at over USD 9bn or 1.83x what Fairfax held Odyssey Group for in 2020 (USD 4.9bn equity attributed to Odyssey).

How does this compare to the whole?

Fairfax's total common shareholder’s equity was USD 15bn at the end of 2021 and the market cap of the entire company traded at USD 13.4bn recently. The true value of the Odyssey Group then was a startling 60% of book value and 67% of market value.

When you consider Fairfax’s other attractive insurance properties, its private business holdings, and controlling positions in Fairfax India and Africa, it is clear that the intrinsic value of the company is far higher than where shares are priced today.

In sum

It can be a fool’s errand to predict where share prices will go next. I certainly didn’t have a crystal ball four years ago when I initiated my position in Fairfax and prices languished. But I continue to hold my shares and buy on dips taking comfort in Benjamin Graham’s mantra:

In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.

Fairfax is in the best shape that it has been in years.

The company’s (re)insurance operations are profitable, improving, and thriving under a hard market that looks likely to continue. Higher interest rates will allow the team to improve its interest income, a long thorn to investment performance. And it seems clear from the Odyssey Group stake sale that Fairfax’s parts aren’t being given the credit that they deserve.

I suspect as Mr. Watsa closes the gap on intrinsic value with accretive buybacks and creative financing that the “weight” will be to the upside as the market begins to realize the value of this undervalued company.