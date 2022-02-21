Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

The investment thesis

The stock price of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has declined about 2/3 since its peaked last year at around $300. Its shares price fell by almost 25% in one day on Feb 2, 2022, after reporting third-quarter financial results. The major drivers for such decline were a combination of three factors in my view.

The stock was in a bubble regime at a PE of ~82x when its price peaked above $300. So a sizable correction was inevitable anyway. The loss of the eBay relationship, together with the decline of the net new active accounts together, put a damper on its growth. A broader market correction, especially the shift away from growth stocks to value stocks, has also transpired since the beginning of this year.

As a result, PYPL's stock price was caught in a perfect storm. It has lost more than 66% of its price from its peaks value merely about 7 months ago. And it will take a 200% gain to make up such a decline - the asymmetry of compounding rates.

However, this perfect storm has created an entry opportunity for long-term investors who can look beyond the current turmoil. You will see in four charts how strong the business fundamentals remain. In particular:

The bubble has burst by now and there is not too much valuation risk any more. And the burst of the bubble has no relevance to the business fundamentals. Similar, the overall market correction has no relevance to the business fundamentals either. Mr. market's sentiment is notoriously and constantly shifting. The concern of the growth prospects is overblown. Its underlying business remains strong with all the hallmarks of a perpetual compounder: its excellent return on capital and profitability, its enviable capital allocation flexibility, and the ample secular growth opportunities ahead.

Chart 1: Return on capital employed

When we think like a long-term business owner, not a stock trader, a key metric (the most important metric in my opinion) is the return on capital employed (ROCE). Details of the analysis of ROCE has been elaborated on in my earlier articles, and here I will just provide a very brief recap for ease of reference:

ROCE is different from the more commonly quoted return on equity ("ROE"). ROCE is the profit earned on the capital ACTUALLY employed, and it would be the same as ROE if the book value equals the capital actually employed. But more often than not, the book value is not the capital actually employed. That is why ROCE is more fundamentally important.

A consistent and high ROCE also shows how effectively the reinvested income can be used to fuel further earning growth. In the long term, the growth rate is given by: Long term growth rate = ROCE * Reinvestment Rate Thus a higher ROCE allows a business to reinvestment less of its earnings and grow more at the same time. And the combination of high ROCE and capital allocation flexibility is the key for a long-term compounder.

Under this background, to estimate the ROCE of businesses like PYPL, I consider the following items of capital actually employed:

Working capital, including payables, receivables, inventory. These are the capitals required for the daily operation of their businesses. Gross Property, Plant, and Equipment. These are the capitals required to actually conduct business. Research and development expenses are also capitalized.

Based on the above considerations, the ROCE of PYPL over the past decade is shown below. As seen, it was able to maintain a remarkable high level of ROCE over the past decade: it has been above 40% almost consistently over the decade, with an average of 58% in recent years. The next section puts things under perspective by comparing it with the ROCE of other businesses.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha.

Chart 2: PYPL's ROCE vs peers

To help put things under perspective, the next chart shows the ROCE of a few other stocks (V, AAPL, GOOG, et al). The ROCE data are directly pulled from my previous analyses, and in case you want to see the details of how I got these numbers, you can look up my recent articles under these tickers.

The purpose here is certainly not to compare oranges with apples. The purpose here is to put PYPL's ROCE into perspective. As can be seen, despite the random nature of this collection of businesses, they are all good quality and mature businesses. And PYPL earns a very competitive ROCE even among this group of overachievers. Its ROCE is only obviously lower than APPL (which is in its own category anyway) and its competitor Visa (and we will elaborate on the competition later).

Finally, if you are familiar with the portfolio Warren Buffett built for BRK, you would recognize that many of the stocks are in this portfolio. So the stocks shown in this chart are not really a random collection of all. They are all considered excellent long-term compounders by Warren Buffett.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha.

Chart 3: valuation adjusted for ROCE

PYPL currently trades at about 25.9x PE. However, it is not that meaningful to comment on PE without considering the quality of the business and vice versa.

Hence, I find it always more insightful to look at the following chart, comparing the PE vs ROCE of PYPL with the above stocks. Think of this chart as a chart for quality-adjusted-PE. So this chart combines both factors. Again, the data here are directly pulled from my previous analyses. As aforementioned, the stocks in this chart represent some of the large BRK holdings (V, AAPL, AMZN, and ABBV) plus GOOG.

Every time I look at this chart, I cannot help drawing/seeing the green line - what I call a Buffett value line. It's a line linking A) the origin (a business that has 0 ROCE should be worth 0x PE), and B) Buffett's largest holding AAPL (which happens to have the highest ROCE among this group of stocks).

So from a value investor point of view, it only makes sense to make investments along this line or below it. Because investment along this line or below represents a trade-off between quality and price that is equivalent or better than AAPL. It makes no sense to invest far above this line, as anything above this line represents an inferior trade-off between quality and price - we'd be better off just investing in AAPL (or some combination of AAPL and ABBV).

As you can see, PYPL is the only one that currently falls close to this line in this pack. All the other major names are above this line (and some of them by a lot).

Author

Chart 4: capital allocation flexibility and valuation adjusted for cash

Lastly, let's look at its capital allocation flexibility. PYPL is effective debt-free. It generates more than $5.2B of operating income per year in recent years, and its debt interest expenses are merely $0.3B, less than 5% of its operating income. PYPL does not pay a dividend. And its depreciation is only about $1.2B, only about 23% of its operating income. Lastly, its CAPEX expenditures are about $0.8B per year in recent years, about 16% of its operating income. So the capital allocation picture is really simple here: PYPL earns a load of cash organically from its operations but does not need to spend much.

Buffett said multiple times that there are businesses that, at the end of the day, point to a bunch of depreciated properties and equipment and tell the investors, "these are our profits." He hates his business. From this above discussion, PYPL is the exact opposite of the businesses that he hates. The business has such financial flexibility. So it has the complete full spectrum of choices in terms of capital allocation - and all choices can be funded organically by its operating income.

Here is where its high ROCE aforementioned adds to the potency. As aforementioned, in the long term, the growth rate is given by:

Long term growth rate = ROCE * Reinvestment Rate

As a simple back-of-the envelop estimate, let's assume that it only keeps reinvesting 16% of its operating income as CAPEX expenses back into the business. With a ROCE on the order of 58%, it can already grow by 9.3% per year organically (58% ROCE *16% reinvestment rate = 9.3%)! And it can afford to reinvest more than 16%, a lot more, as analyzed above.

Finally, the following chart shows the cash behind each share of the above businesses and the PE multiple adjusted for cash. Here the cash per share was taken as the portion of the book value that is in cash or cash equivalent. As can be seen, all the businesses have a positive cash position behind their shares except AAPL and ABBV. Whether holding a large amount of cash is good or bad is a different topic for another day. In my opinion, it may not be a good thing, but it cannot be a bad thing. It indicates strong cash generation capability and low requirements for cash. It also offers capital allocation flexibility.

And as can be seen, currently, there is about $8.6 of cash behind each PYPL share, about 8.3% of the share price. Adjusted for the cash position, PYPL's PE is only about 23.8x, making the valuation even more attractive than on the surface.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

Risks

In the short term, PYPL faces pressures both in terms of its revenues and earnings. Its recent financials came in shy of consensus estimates, while net new active accounts, a key operating metric, declined 12% year over year. It recently completed its $2.7 billion purchase of Japanese-based buy now, pay later operator, Paidy. And the integration will likely take some time for the synergies to pay off.

In the long term, PYPL is in competition with other larger payment companies. With a total payment volume at $1.25 trillion in 2021, PayPal is still substantially smaller than Visa (which has a total payment volume of around $3 trillion per quarter) or Mastercard (MA). At the same time, as aforementioned, the ROCE of Visa is also substantially higher than PYPL.

Conclusion and final thought

PYPL's stock got caught up in a perfect storm recently. The focus of this article is to present an analysis of the business fundamentals for investors who see these issues as either irrelevant (like the burst of the bubble and the overall market correction), or temporary and will pass (like its loss of the eBay account and quarter-to-quarter fluctuations).

For these investors, this article looks beyond the headline and focuses on the trendline of PYPL's perpetual compounding prospects. The results show that PYPL represents one of the most attractive investments under the current market condition. In particular,