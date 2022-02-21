metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

This article is contributed by Jun Hao from our Superstocks Seekers team.

Overview

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is a complete Mobile AdTech platform that provides publishers with unique access to the home screen of over 800 million devices and also facilitates end-to-end in-app advertising transactions. In this article, we will be covering the Q3’22 earnings and assess whether the company’s fundamentals are intact. If you haven’t, do also head to our previous article for a deep dive.

On-Device Media (ODM)

Growing Its Distribution Footprint

IR of Digital Turbine and Own Estimates

During the quarter, the company added 68 million devices sequentially that saw its total numbers of devices reach over 800 million devices. Growing the global distribution footprint is paramount because it helps to drive more advertisers' spending to the platform.

In fact, the pace of added devices has been picking up, which showcases the depth of partners that they have who continue to roll out their devices with Digital Turbine (“DT”). This is mainly driven by Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Telefonica (TEF), as well as other partners in the U.S. and international markets such as Oppo and Vivo in the Asia Pacific, that own 20% of the total global smartphone market share.

Moving forward, the focus will be to expand their distribution footprint, integrate Single-Tap into these new devices, and increase the number of product adoption across their partners. During the quarter, AT&T and Verizon have also begun to roll out Content Media products.

The revenue-per-device (“RPD”) metric, which measures if the platform is driving more installs for its partners, has also improved slightly on an annual basis. Over time, we want to see RPD increasing in tandem with the number of devices added because it is an indication of whether new and existing advertisers are spending (or more) on the platform.

Single-Tap

Analyst Day 2021

During the Analyst Day in Nov 2021, the President of App Growth Platform business, Mike Ng, has guided to reach a total of 150 advertisers and 8 publishers for Single-Tap in the next 12 to 18 months. Since then, they have added 35 more, bringing it to a total of 50 advertisers.

This is equivalent to an average of 17 advertisers added per month. With 16 more months to go, they have to add about 7 advertisers per month, which is not difficult given the pace that they are at now, or perhaps they may even exceed their guidance.

On top of that, they are also working with multiple tier-1 publishers during the quarter who are looking to embed Single-Tap in their platform to drive app installations for their customers.

Financials

IR of Digital Turbine

ODM revenue grew 51% YOY, primarily driven by Single-Tap which grew its revenue by 800% YOY, the acceleration in device penetration, and as well as the increasing RPD. However, the Gross Profit has dropped due to the mix of products and partners, although the management continues to expect margin expansion in the future. As a result, Gross Profit Margin (“GPM”) also fell.

For the benefit of readers, the cost of sales refers to the amount that DT has to pay to the carriers and OEM partners for driving the advertising spend via their mobile devices. Every partner will have different revenue tiers, therefore, each of them has a different margin profile.

The more revenue that it generates for them, the higher the GPM. Over time, as their new and existing partners adopt more products, this will result in higher revenue tiers, and thus, GPM.

Therefore, this shouldn’t be a concern for investors.

AdColony and Fyber

Revenue Synergies

Since the acquisitions of AdColony and Fyber, there are a dozen different products on the platform, and DT aims to create synergies out of them. As of this quarter, the synergy revenue run rate has reached 10% of the total revenue, and according to CEO Stone, these synergies will also improve GPM.

Here are some ways that DT is doing to create revenue synergies:

In the past, AdColony was constrained by the lack of eyeballs as they couldn’t find enough publishers to advertise on. Fyber marketplace, also known as DT marketplace now, allows these brand advertisers to reach more publishers. This allows DT to further expand and grow its budgets with top-tier brands like Procter & Gamble (PG) and Disney (DIS), resulting in higher revenue for DT.

AdColony brand advertising works on both iOS and Android, so the acquisition of AdColony provides DT with wider access to iOS devices. And CEO Stone talks about how brand budgets are coming back to iOS as big platforms like Facebook (Meta) (FB) were affected by the Apple IDFA changes. So as a critical middleman that has direct access to both iOS and Android devices, DT is a key beneficiary of it. Today, 70% of its revenues still come from Android, while 30% from iOS.

DT can cross-sell their On-Device Media products to Fyber’s publishers and AdColony's advertisers. For instance, McDonald's (MCD) from AdColony can license Single-Tap technology to help advertisers within the MacDonald’s app to drive app installations.

AdColony Financials

IR of Digital Turbine

During the quarter, AdColony revenue grew 28% YOY to $94 million, mainly attributed to its fast-growing brand business that is riding on a macro tailwind as more brand advertisers are advertising via video ads, and the rebound of brand budgets coming back to iOS devices.

While Gross Profit Margin (“GPM”) has remained relatively stagnant, the Gross Profit has increased by 52% sequentially in tandem with 53% sequential growth in revenue. This may suggest that brands are spending more money due to the increase in supply (i.e. publishers) on the platform. As we go forward, we believe there will be more revenue synergies, which will result in higher revenue and higher gross profit.

Fyber Financials

IR of Digital Turbine

Fyber revenue continues to exhibit strong revenue growth of 48% YOY. This was primarily driven by its fast-growing marketplace video as more advertisers are shifting to video ad formats. This shows that there is clearly a robust demand for in-app advertising, which is also partially contributed by the acquisition of AdColony which brought in more brand advertisers into the platform.

On top of that, since DT controls the end-to-end transaction from advertisers to publishers, they are able to optimize ad returns, driving even more spending to its platform since advertisers are getting favourable ROI from their ad spend, resulting in higher revenue and gross profit. In Q3'22, Gross Profit grew 30% sequentially, which is faster than its sequential revenue growth rate of 25%.

Overall Profitability

Operational Efficiency

IR of Digital Turbine and SEC

During the quarter, Operating Expenses (“OPEX”) as a % of total revenue has declined over the quarters since its acquisition of AdColony and Fyber in Q1’22. This suggests that there are revenue and cost synergies realized as a combined entity, and so lower OPEX spendings are translating into higher revenue.

In addition, the company has also hired additional sales and tech teams to support its new products and partners that will drive incremental revenue in the future.

Improved Margins

IR of Digital Turbine and SEC

As a result of the operational efficiency, this resulted in a margin improvement in the quarter as Operating Profit (“EBIT”) margin increased to 8% from 5% in Q2’22. Not only that, but also EBIT grew 75% sequentially, which is faster than its sequential revenue growth of 21%, demonstrating Operating Leverage.

Over time, as the company realizes more synergies, margins will continue to improve and eventually reached double-digit. During the Q2’22 earnings call, CEO Stone expects a long-term margin of 30% for the company.

Valuation

Author's Estimates

(Source: Author’s Estimates)

As with our previous article, we will be utilizing the same valuation model.

First, we are implying a 33% revenue CAGR that will see total revenue of $4.1 billion by the end of year 5. This is aligned with the management guidance of achieving $4 billion revenue in 3 to 5 years' time.

Next, we are implying FCF of 5% from year 2 onwards, and then a 20% margin by the end of year 5. In Q3’22, the free cash flow (“FCF”) has improved tremendously which results in an FCF margin of 3.4%. In addition, we are factoring in the fact that it takes time to integrate the combined entity, therefore, it takes time to fully realize the revenue and cost synergies before Operating Leverage kicks in and margin expands.

Then, with a risk-free rate of 10%, we are discounting back the FCF for each year back to the present value. This is to ensure that as investors, we are able to attain a minimum annual return of 10%, otherwise, we are better off investing in S&P 500.

With a share dilution of 5%, this gives us a discounted FCF per share of $3.83 by the end of year 5.

Morningstar.com

To input a reasonable multiple to pay for the company, we are taking references from their peers. Given that the DT is able to achieve an FCF of 20% by the end of year 5, implying a 25x multiple is reasonable. After factoring in the cumulative FCF and the net debt per share of -$3.71, this gives us an intrinsic value of $96.66.

Valuation remains relatively unchanged from the previous article, and in our view, Digital Turbine continues to be undervalued.

Risks

Failure To Increase RPD

Declining or stagnating RPD tells us advertising on DT is no longer as effective as it used to. However, we believe this should not be a concern as RPD has been on an increasing trend and they also continue to add more devices over time, which showcases the value proposition of DT.

Failure To Realize Synergies

Part of the thesis is if the management is able to realize synergies across the combined entity that will ultimately lead to improving Operating margins. Considering that AdColony and Fyber are the largest acquisition so far, it is still early to tell how they could integrate them together onto the platform. But so far, there are signs of early synergies as AdColony and Fyber have benefitted from each other acquisition, and there is also operational efficiency that has resulted in margin improvement in the quarter.

Privacy Regulations

Due to the privacy regulations, Apple has released new features that give users control of their personal data. And because Ignite Software is predominantly on Android phones, Google (GOOG) (GOOG) may introduce similar measures, although the management has shared that Ignite Software is able to gather 1st party data on the devices. There may also be a risk that the regulations may also extend to the Carriers & OEMs, which may further restrict the company's performance.

CEO Stone in his Needham Conference shared that:

So, we see it going the other way. But let's just say for argument's sake, it does happen because of our software and device, we actually have our own identifiers on the device. And we can actually create our own identifiers and integrate them in with the mobile measurement partner. So we actually have belt and suspenders on that issue or that risk, if it were happening, and we don't think it's going to happen. But if it were to happen, because we have our technology embedded on the device that actually gives us the identifiers. And because we then therefore draft off the carrier or OEM privacy policies, not Google's privacy policies, the operator OEM can make a decision of how they would want to implement that with the ID. So that could actually give us a big strategic advantage in the marketplace relative to where other players have, we are obviously in an IDFA world, that wasn't the case.

Conclusion

Digital Turbine continues to execute brilliantly during the quarter as their global distribution footprints continue to expand, and as a combined entity, there are already early signs of revenue synergies and also operational efficiency that resulted in improved margins.

While the integration is far from successful, we believe the management has the ability to navigate it, and eventually become a complete Mobile Ad Tech platform in the industry. Lastly, based on our estimates, we believe the intrinsic value of the company is $96.66, a 97% upside from the current share price.