We had previously written an article providing an overview of Airbnb's business after its Q3'21 results.

Q4 2021 Results

Bookings and Revenue

We will be looking at the total number of nights booked as it reflects the travel demand and also as a leading indicator for revenue of upcoming quarters. Revenue is only recognised upon check-in. Results will be compared to 2019 instead of 2020 since travel was not impacted by the pandemic yet in 2019.

Similar seasonal trends are seen in both bookings and revenue, where Q4 tends to have lower numbers than Q3. Revenue in 2021 is higher than 2019 due to elevated Average Daily Rates (ADRs) caused by the increasing popularity of domestic travel, mainly in the US. ADR will continue to remain at these levels if international travel is still restricted, especially in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region where listings have lower daily rates.

As of Feb'22, the majority of APAC countries are still restricting overseas travellers, according to the International Air Travel Association (IATA) website.

In addition, trip lengths have been increasing due to the rising popularity of remote working. Long-term stays (bookings with 28 or more days), the fastest-growing category, increased to 22% of total gross nights booked in Q4'21 from 16% in Q4'19.

However, readers do have to note that ADR usually has an inverse relationship to the trip length. Guests tend to negotiate a lower ADR when they are committing to a longer booking.

Marketing Expenses

Ever since the management made cost-cutting measures during the onset of the pandemic, Airbnb has managed to operate its business more efficiently. Being aware of its already strong brand presence in the travel industry, the company has cut down on their performance marketing as more than 90% of its traffic is direct.

Nonetheless, not all advertising forms were removed. According to CEO Chesky on Q4'21 earnings:

Very few people at this point who travel regularly and book travel on Internet don't know about Airbnb. But we don't think enough people know about the incredible economic benefits to hosting and just be incredible, like what it brings to people's lives to be able to bring the world to their home………we're going to educate the world about hosting, and we're going to educate the world about our new products and innovations this year.

That's what led to the advertising campaigns - "Made Possible by Hosts" and "Strangers" - which showcased the unique experiences different hosts can bring to the whole Airbnb community while alleviating the main concern of hosting.

In Q4'21, overall traffic increased by 20% as compared to 2019 in the regions in which they ran the campaigns. Furthermore, traffic to its hosting landing page increased by nearly 40%.

Outlook for 2022 and beyond

Management gave strong guidance for Q1, stating "Q1 2022 Nights and Experiences Booked to significantly exceed Q1 2019 levels" and "Q1 2022 ADR to be up approximately 4% from Q1 2021". This will prolong the period of elevated ADRs that the company is currently experiencing, and these bookings will result in higher revenue for Q2 & Q3.

Despite that, we won't be seeing improving margins in 2022 yet, as the company chose to ramp up its hosting campaigns in more regions. Furthermore, Airbnb's winter'21 product upgrades featured new implementations to remove the frictions of hosting. One of the main new features is the "Ask a Superhost" program, which leverages its pool of Superhosts to aid in the onboarding of potential hosts.

All the above will in turn lead to an increasing number of hosts in different areas in the world, especially so in times of inflation since additional income can be earned through hosting. With a more differentiated supply base, the "I'm Flexible" feature can be put to better use where unique listings can be highlighted. As mentioned by CEO Chesky:

And this means that we can start to point demand where we have supply because we are not supply constrained globally on any night of the year. The challenge is just that too many people go to too few places at the same time. But as the world gets more flexible, we can balance supply-demand in addition to our other strategies. So that's the answer, global network, a full host recruitment strategy and pointing demand to where we have supply.

Plans of Moving Beyond Hosting?

CEO Chesky revealed plans of ramping back up the Experiences segment of Airbnb, which initial traction was put to a halt by the pandemic. It will however be a multiyear effort, thus revenue in the next few years will still originate from hosting.

Beyond hosting and experiences, we should not be expecting any new ancillary services to be introduced. The main focus will still be capturing more market share from the travel rebound, aided by the new use cases enabled by remote working.

In spite of the management's comments, we feel that they should also be looking into complementary services to continue growing revenue over a longer period.

It's difficult to envision hosting nights to keep increasing more than 15% yearly on such a large base when ADR normalizes in the long run Online travel aggregators (OTAs) like Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Expedia (EXPE) were only experiencing an average of 15% revenue growth over the 5 years before the pandemic, while offering a larger scope of services including flights and car rentals.

Airbnb is also having Free Cash Flows (FCF) margins of 36% currently, and based on CFO Stephenson's guidance of expenses at least maintaining at current levels, there will be more cash built up over time.

Valuation

Similar to our previous article on Airbnb, we will be using a 5-year discounted cash flow for valuation. We have shared how we derived the variables such as Discount Rate, Dilution, and Exit Price Multiple. The variables and the assumptions made are the same.

Having in mind Airbnb's Revenue = Bookings x ADR x Take-rate, the forward 1-year growth is mainly reflecting the growth in bookings at current elevated ADRs as per CFO guidance. Take-rate is not going to increase if no additional services are being introduced as mentioned by the CEO in the earnings call.

Own Estimates

There will be the inevitable normalization of ADR as international travel resumes, thus the growth rate decline %. The below table shows how much bookings need to grow when ADR normalizes.

Even at an optimistic scenario of $145 ADR (higher than 2019), the bookings need to increase 30% to enjoy a 20% revenue growth, assuming take-rates remain constant. 30% was its 2019 revenue's Year-over-year growth at almost constant ADR.

To assume 30% bookings growth in 2023 and beyond would be a huge ask with an increasingly larger base.

Own Estimates

We derived an intrinsic value of $156/share after taking into account its net cash position.

Closing

Airbnb's global network of differentiated supply has allowed them to be adaptable to any kind of travel trends - domestic, international, short term and even living in Airbnbs like what their CEO is doing currently.

This positions them well regardless of the economic situation around the world.

However, this does not guarantee revenue growth in the long term. The main contributor to their current record quarterly revenues is the elevated ADR.

Any decrease in ADR will require an even larger bookings growth to prevent revenue decline. It's hard to envision huge growths in bookings from hosting alone unless there's another drastic change in working or travel trends.