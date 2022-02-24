vicnt/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) has shown tremendous growth over the last 5 years and longer as outlined under Business Growth Strategy below. SA analysts estimates reflect an expectation of continuing strong growth. From Table A below, it would appear continuing strong growth is possible through a combination of opening up in additional states to the 33 where the company already has a presence, increasing store numbers in existing states, and increasing same store sales. While the current P/E multiple is high at ~40.0, continuing strong growth will likely keep it high, and analysis shows positive returns are possible even if some contraction in multiple occurs. My major concern is Floor & Decor has what I term a "leaky equity bucket" which relates to distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Table 5.2 in the detailed analysis below shows in taking to account employee stock compensation costs, $120 million has been charged against earnings for the value of shares issued to employees for the 4.75-year period end of 2016 to end of Q3 2021. But the estimated market value of these share issues is $598 million, so arguably employee stock compensation costs charged against earnings have been understated by $478 million. Total non-GAAP net income for the 4.75-year period totals $667 million, so a $478 million undercharge of expense is highly material. I am not making a judgment on the merits of the stock awards, which might be well deserved, just pointing out the reported results do not reflect the economic reality for common stock shareholders. I find while the leaky equity bucket factor prevents a buy rating, expected continuing strong growth will likely support favorable sentiment towards the stock, and sentiment often outweighs other factors. On that basis I rate Floor & Decor a hold. My usual detailed structured financial analysis follows below, after Business Growth strategy.

Business Growth Strategy

Figure 1 image below is sourced from the Floor & Decor investor relations website and expanded descriptions of each pillar of growth can be found in the 2020 10-K filing.

Figure 1

Table A below shows selected actual growth performance for Floor & Decor.

Table A

Highlights from Table A for FYE 2016 to TTM Q3 2021:

Gross profit margin increased from 40.9% to 43.2%.

Revenues more than tripled from $1,051k to $3,243k - this was driven by the combined effect of the following -

States in which the company operates almost doubled from 17 to 33.

Store numbers have more than doubled from 69 to 153.

Average yearly revenue per store increased from $15.229 to $21.195 million.

Average yearly revenue per square foot of store increased from ~$211 to ~$272.

Revenue per employee increased from ~$289K to ~$320K (it is interesting to see this accompanied by an increase in percentage of full time employees).

Looking For Share Market Mispricing Of Stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2023 or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2025 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024 and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable, the further out the estimates go. These estimates are only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts' contributing estimates for the year in question). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2024 (see line 12), based on buying at the Feb. 18, 2022, closing share price level. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years. I have decided to input a target return based on 2024, which has EPS estimates from three analysts. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Feb. 18, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2024, is 7.5.% (line 50). Floor & Decor does not pay a dividend, so return is totally reliant on share price growth. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through the end of 2024.

Targeting A 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Table 2 provides comparative data for Floor & Decor, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at closing share price on Feb. 18, 2022, and holding through the end of 2024. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through the end of 2024. The share price would need to increase by $22.69 from the present $98.82 to $121.51 at the end of 2024, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to the end of 2024, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2024 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For Floor & Decor, the P/E ratio at buy date could decrease by 37.3% through the end of 2024 and the 7.5% return would still be achieved. A decrease in the P/E ratio to achieve a targeted return would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2024 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at the end of 2024, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic, and EPS growth has brought the P/E ratio back closer to historical levels. For Floor & Decor, the share price needs to increase by $70.70 from $50.81 at Dec. 31, 2019, to $121.51 at the end of 2024, and as detailed in Part 1, at $121.51, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For Floor & Decor, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to the end of 2024, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

A) Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly Consensus EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $50.81*(1+33.2%)^5 = $212.88 (that would be the result if the share price grew in line with EPS growth, and the P/E multiple remained constant)

B) Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $212.88*(1-42.9%) = $121.51 (price required at end of 2024 to provide 7.5% total return, buying at current share price)

The increase of $162.07 ($212.88 minus $50.81) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The decrease of $91.37 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($212.88 minus $121.51) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

Floor & Decor's Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through The End Of 2024

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through the end of 2024.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections Floor & Decor

Consensus, Low And High EPS Estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as Floor & Decor. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E Ratios Utilized In Scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for FY-2020. A modified average P/E ratio based on 21 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q1 2017 to Q4 2021 plus current P/E ratio in Q1 2022. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. In the case of Floor & Decor, I have departed from using its average P/E ratio of 55.0 and elected to use the current P/E ratio of 39.85. I have done this to provide an idea of the impact on returns if the multiple remained at current level through the end of 2024. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. In the case of Floor & Decor, I have chosen to use an assumed P/E ratio of 25.0, based on the current multiple, in place of Floor & Decor's historical median of 55.43. I have done this to provide an idea of the impact on returns in the event of significant multiple contraction. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around February 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability Of EPS Estimates (Line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are three analysts covering Floor & Decor through the end of 2024. In my experience, a range of 1.2 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is not high, suggesting a degree of certainty, and thus increased unreliability.

Projected Returns (Lines 18 To 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show estimated returns, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels applied to SA analysts' consensus, high and low EPS estimates. Table 3 shows if the P/E ratio were to remain at present level of 39.85 through end of 2024 returns would range from 24.5% to 26.4%, with consensus 25.6%. Table 3 also shows if the P/E ratio contracted to 25.0, modest returns ranging from 6.6% to 8.2%, with consensus of 7.5% would still be achievable. The difference between best and worst cases is an indication of the degree of certainty in analysts' estimates.

Review Of Historical Performance For Floor & Decor

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Floor & Decor shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for Floor & Decor were excellent, with double-digit returns ranging from 18.1% to 51.0%, for five of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. The investor showing a 51.0% return purchased shares at a dip in price in Q4 2018 when there was an overall decline in the market, due to bubble concerns. The remaining three investors achieved single digit returns ranging from 6.7% to 8.6%. It can be seen from Table 4, the share price has shown considerable increase over the last six years, accompanied by considerable volatility. The rates of return shown in Table 4 are not just hypothetical results. They're very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Feb. 18, 2022. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking Floor & Decor's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 Floor & Decor Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Over the 4.75 years end of 2016 to Q3 2021, Floor & Decor has increased net assets used in operations by $608 million and cash net of debt by $523 million. These increases were funded by an increase in shareholders' equity of $1,131 million. Outstanding shares increased by 22.1 million from 83.5 million to 105.6 million, over the period, due to shares issued for stock compensation and acquisitions. The $1,131 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 4.75 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 Floor & Decor Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." This is happening to some extent with Floor & Decor.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period end FY-2016 to end Q3 2021