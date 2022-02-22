My Portfolio Strategy For Times Of Volatility

Wasan Tita/iStock via Getty Images

The market has been drifting lower lately, and it really isn't that surprising when you consider that:

Inflation is at a 40-year high and appears uncontrollable.

Interest rates are expected to be hiked in the near term.

Valuations remain high in most sectors, leaving no margin of safety.

People also forget that the pandemic is still here and a new variant could pop up at any time.

Last but not least, Russia has amassed over 100k troops near the Ukrainian border, putting the security of the entire world at risk.

It seems like everything is down, without exception. The S&P 500 (SPY), Utilities (XLU), REITs (VNQ), and Tech stocks (QQQ) are all down about 10%.

But worst of all, highly innovative tech stocks, such as those owned by ARK Invest (ARKK) have seen their valuations cut in half or worse. Some popular stocks like Peloton (PTON), Zoom (ZM), and Robinhood (HOOD) have lost over 2/3 of their value, and increasingly many fear that these stocks could serve as a leading indicator of what's to come for the rest of the market:

The Impact on My Personal Portfolio

As I explain in a previous article, my portfolio strategy differs from most other investors in that it is heavily allocated in real assets/alternatives such as REITs, MLPs, and Crowdfunding:

Some of my largest investments headed into 2022 included:

Apartment communities:

Net lease properties such as Wendy's (WEN) restaurants:

Energy Pipelines:

Farmland:

Crowdfunded property-backed loans with up to 12% yields:

The reason why I like to invest so heavily in real assets is that in my mind, they offer the best risk-to-reward in today's world:

Their valuations remain much more reasonable.

They profit from inflation and tend to outperform when rates rise.

They are less exposed to geopolitical risk.

They generate substantial cash flow and pay high dividends.

They may serve as a Safe-Haven during times of volatility.

Therefore, the recent market volatility did not impact me as much as most other investors, particularly those that were chasing hot tech stocks.

Sure, my portfolio also took a small hit, but the impact is nothing to lose sleep over. Some REITs/MLPs are down 5-10%, but then some others are actually up during this time period, and my crowdfunded real asset investments are intact.

This puts me in a strong position to now rotate capital to more beaten down segments of the market and capitalize on new opportunities that emerged from the recent volatility.

Remain Fully Invested But Rotate Capital

Billionaire investor Howard Marks explains in one of his memos that:

"Because we do not believe in the predictive ability required to correctly time markets, we keep portfolios fully invested whenever attractively priced assets can be bought. Holding investments that decline in price is unpleasant, but missing out on returns because we failed to buy what we were hired to buy is inexcusable."

This is exactly what I am doing with my portfolio and also what we are doing with our model portfolio at High Yield Landlord.

We don't attempt to go in and out of the market because countless studies prove that it is impossible to consistently profit by timing the market. We remain fully invested, which is particularly important in today's inflationary world. With today's inflation, it does not take long before you have lost considerable purchasing power.

However, what we occasionally do is rotate capital from one section of our portfolio to another to capitalize on the volatility. To be more specific, we are raising capital from investments that have performed well lately and reallocating it in beaten-down sectors that have become more opportunistic.

Below, I first highlight 3 types of investments that I am using to raise capital, and thereafter, I present what I am buying with it.

Apartment REITs (raising capital):

Some of my apartment REIT investments are today still priced at near all-time highs. As an example, my largest apartment REIT (OTCPK:BSRTF), representing nearly 7% of my portfolio, is up considerably even as other sectors are crashing:

This is one position that I am considering reducing in order to unlock capital for other opportunities.

MLPs (raising capital):

Energy-focused real asset companies like MLPs (AMLP) have also performed remarkably in the recent past. They rose significantly in value despite the volatility:

Right now, my largest position in this space is in Enbridge (ENB) and sitting at near its all-time highs. Now could be a good time to unlock some capital by reducing the size of my position.

Property loans (raising capital):

Finally, my portfolio of property loans has not felt the impact of the recent volatility. These loans are private and illiquid but their terms are generally 6-12 months, which means that new loans are maturing each month, and I am shifting the proceeds to other opportunities. If you want to learn more about my crowdfunded loan investments, you can read a separate blog post by clicking here.

What Am I Buying With These Proceeds?

I am using these proceeds to accumulate three types of investments at the moment:

Tech stocks (accumulate)

For most of 2021, real assets like REITs were exceptionally cheap relative to tech stocks. However, this is now starting to change with increasingly many tech stocks priced at near pre-Covid levels, and I am using this opportunity to better diversify my portfolio.

I have begun accumulating a few tech companies that I have had on my watchlist for now over a year. Patience paid off in this case. Among others, I am buying:

PAR Technology (PAR): I believe that it is ideally positioned to grow a sizable restaurant SaaS business, but its growth prospects are priced very cheaply due to the complexity of the company.

Wise PLC (OTCPK:WPLCF): It is down nearly 50% from its peak, but its growth is actually accelerating in 2022. I am a client and use it for all my international money transfers. I don't know any better alternative and they have a long run-way of growth potential.

Coinbase (COIN): Instead of buying individual cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD), I have decided to invest in Coinbase instead to gain indirect exposure. I see it as the best pick-and-shovel play on the growth of the crypto economy.

Beaten-down growth REITs (accumulate)

It is not just tech stocks that dropped recently, it is growth stocks in general, including some of our favorite REITs.

To give you a few examples: Crown Castle (CCI) is down 20% despite doing better than ever. With a 3.5% dividend yield and ~8% annual growth, investors can expect to earn double-digit total returns with below-average risk. Add to that some multiple expansion, and you get an extremely compelling risk-to-reward proposition.

Net lease REITs (accumulate)

Finally, we have been adding a considerable amount of capital in high-quality net lease REITs that are still priced at a ~20-30% discount to pre-covid levels, despite generating 10-20% higher cash flow than pre-covid.

The discount only exists because of inflation fears, which we expect to cool down in the next 12-24 months, which should then lead to a recovery in the share prices of net lease REITs.

Realty Income (O), as an example, is currently priced at a 20% discount to pre-Covid levels, and the discounts only get larger if you adjust for the accretive impact of its acquisition of Vereit. It is generating more cash flow than ever and also growing its dividend. While you wait for the recovery, you earn a 4.5% monthly yield. Not too bad coming from an A-rated blue-chip.

Bottom Line

My real asset-heavy portfolio structure led to substantial market outperformance in 2021 and the recent dip wasn't significant.

We think that now is a good time to rotate capital from outperforming sectors to underperforming sectors, and that's what we have been doing at High Yield Landlord as we seek to beat market averages: