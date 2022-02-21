piola666/E+ via Getty Images

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) recently announced jointly with partner Exxon Mobil (XOM) that the new platform began production in the first quarter of 2022. The partners further announced that the production capacity of the first already producing platform has been increased. For a company the size of Hess, an offshore platform that will add to existing production is likely to be a significant event for the company. In very round numbers, the Hess share of production once both platforms are producing at capacity is likely to be 70,000 BOD. Oil and gas prices have been rising lately. So that will make the coming production increase even more significant.

More to the point, the project with Exxon Mobil appears to be a growth project for Hess Corporation that will continue to grow probably well past the end of the decade. Such cyclical growth stories are relatively rare in the industry. The low cost and high profitability of the project make this one of the few "game changer" projects. Hess is one of the very few companies of its size that will likely triple production by the end of the decades. As a buy and hold proposition, this company would be a volatile proposition with a clear pathway to grow significantly for years to come.

In fact, the company may well become an acquisition candidate as the profitability of the Guyana partnership becomes more apparent to the market. Buyers just love well-run companies with few problems. Hess has a partnership with one of the best operators in the business. As cash flow from the partnership increases, that will make the company an increasingly attractive target for others.

Hess Corporation Map Of Discoveries Off The Coast of Guyana (Hess Corporation January 2022, Corporate Presentation)

As shown above, the partnership already has discovered a considerable amount of reserves. The Hess interest is worth about 3 billion barrels of the total partnership reserves shown above (and it is growing). Clearly, the market has not come close to responding to all those discoveries.

The reason for the lack of response is likely due to the knowledge that discoveries take years before they come online to produce cash flow that begins to return the investment costs. These days, Mr. Market wants immediate results. Meanwhile, the return on some of those discoveries is a few years away from the current time.

Hess Corporation Sanctioned FPSO Platforms Guyana Project (Hess Corporation January 2022, Corporate Presentation)

This partnership is actually years ahead of several other partnerships in Guyana because there is already one platform that is producing oil to be sold. Now, a second platform will significantly increase partnership cash flow. This is a big deal to a company like Hess which had been financing the partnership until the cash flow is enough to enable the partnership to self-finance.

The latest increase in oil prices may make that self-financing goal arrive a lot sooner than expected. That is very important to a company like Hess because it means less loans need to be used for the financing and less assets need to be sold. The partnership likely has first call on any money available for the capital budget. Therefore, other projects likely have to "wait in line" for money until this one becomes self-financing. Current commodity prices could make self-financing a reality for the future if those prices are maintained long enough.

Plans have already been made for a third production platform as shown above. It would be very convenient for the company to be able to increase production in the Bakken while this project self-finances. That would make the next downturn a very comfortable event (as long as it does not arrive too quickly).

Note that there have been some dry holes and uneconomic discoveries. But the sheer number of discoveries during the same time period would lead one to reasonably believe that this project has considerable upside potential.

Even if the discoveries stopped "tomorrow" permanently, there is already enough between the recent announcement and the map shown before to enable production growth for at least 10 years. That would give the partners plenty of time to find other profitable projects.

Hess Corporation Asia Projects (Hess Corporation January 2022, Corporate Presentation) Hess Corporation Gulf Of Mexico Project Status (Hess Corporation January 2022, Investor Presentation)

Hess does have some portfolio projects that are mature enough to generate long-term cash flow. The Gulf projects can be enlarged through more exploration or by acquiring more attractive leases. In the meantime, they will help the company finance the Guyana partnership because the breakeven of the partnership discoveries is extremely attractive.

Hess Corporation Summary Of Bakken Operations (Hess Corporation January 2022, Corporate Presentation)

The Bakken is probably the easiest project to change from a cash flow generator to a growth project (and back again) because the change can be made one well at a time. So, the least amount of cash is needed to head these leases into growth territory.

The infrastructure is in place to support a lot of growth while a public midstream company (HESM) is available to finance midstream growth. The best news of this project is that well costs keep declining while production rates continue to improve. So, the future development appears to be more profitable than the past.

As a result, this project will likely be a primary beneficiary of the Guyana partnership becoming self-financing. It is easily the most flexible project in the portfolio.

Hess Corporation Infrastructure Advantages In The Bakken (Hess Corporation January 2022, Corporate Presentation)

The midstream operation connections to several possibilities to get the product to market. Any possible midstream issues would be an inconvenience. But the product could still be marketed through an alternate route. Given some of the midstream controversies, the management is very likely to continue to maintain marketing flexibility for the foreseeable future.

In the meantime, the assets have provided considerable cash to finance the Guyana project. Hess can still sell some holdings in the midstream company for more cash in the future should the need arise. The midstream assets remain a considerable source of financial flexibility in the future.

Hess Corporation Cash Flow Growth Projection Compared To Other Industries (Hess Corporation January 2022, Corporate Presentation)

Hess remains one of the best cash flow growth stories in the industry. The growth shown above is likely to be a little more "back-end loaded" than maybe the market would prefer. But that "back-end" is arriving rather quickly with the startup of the second platform and the construction of the third platform.

What is interesting is the companies going public in other industries at relatively high valuation multiples on the promises of a big future. Many of those companies (as is typically the case with new issues) disappear without a trace within an average of 5 years. Here, Hess offers a cash flow growth story as least as good as many of those companies going public and all management has to do is produce the discoveries already made. That is a fairly low risk proposition. Yet, the market does not value this story nearly as highly as an untested new issue.

At some point, the partnership will likely expand to adding a platform every year. That would provide significant growth to a company the size of Hess. So, the chart above would appear to be realistic under an unusually wide variety of pricing scenarios.

Generally, one does not see this kind of growth in the oil and gas industry. The rapidly increasing production will likely mitigate the periodic industry downturns as long as that production growth persists. On the upside, the company will increase its participation in each cyclical recovery during the continuing development of the Guyana resources.

It is actually one of the very few times that investors can obtain a high-tech growth rate while paying an oil industry price. That alone helps to mitigate some of the risk associated with high growth. The operator, Exxon Mobil can easily handle the project growth based upon past experience.

The low breakeven prices shown earlier for the various platforms make this a very profitable project. That alone makes Guyana development a very high priority for just about any partnership engaged in exploration offshore. For Hess and its partners, the partnership is now an increasing source of cash flow. This stock appears to be on the verge of rewarding long-term shareholders.