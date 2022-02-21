James O'Neil/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I see I covered Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) many times over the years, with the last coverage focusing on the PDUFA delay last year. In October, the stock was devastated by a CRL or Complete Response Letter from the FDA. Here's my take on what's left of Omeros.

Brief background - Omeros had an approved drug called Omidria that brought in a small revenue stream. In 2021, Omeros sold Omidria to Rayner Surgical for over $1bn (I don't see this cash reflected in their balance sheet). Its lead pipeline candidate is OMS721, or narsoplimab, targeting HSCT-TMA (Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT)-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA)). The company also has phase 3 trials in IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) with a readout in end-2022, and Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS). We will focus on HSCT-TMA and the CRL, mainly.

In their November earnings call, the CEO said:

In our conference call on October 18, we discussed that in the CRL, FDA expressed difficulty interpreting narsoplimab treatment effect, given the complexity and severity of both the disease and the patient population, indicating that additional information would be necessary to support approval. There were no safety or CMC issues identified. So there is no bleed over to other indications. This is not a narsoplimab issue. Rather, the issues are restricted to TA-TMA and FDA said that they are resolvable. We hope to have more answers after the Type A meeting about whether additional information will be needed.

This Type A meeting must have already been held earlier this month, given that the company submitted the briefing package in the first few days of January, announcing that submission on January 19th. "The response comprises a comprehensive briefing package drafted in close collaboration with external clinical, regulatory and legal experts that addresses in detail the points raised by FDA in its CRL for narsoplimab." The meeting is done within 30 days, so I expect it has been done already. Details of what transpired at the meeting should be made available to investors in a couple more weeks.

Omeros has reiterated that it executed the entire registrational trial in constant discussion with the FDA. They say that the FDA agreed with the single-arm open-label design of the trial, with "a primary efficacy endpoint developed in conjunction with and agreed by FDA." Omeros was very clear in its conference call that it believes its BLA submission was sufficient for approval based on its trial having met the primary endpoint as agreed by the FDA. Omeros says "it is unclear to us why FDA review division seemingly changed its position."

One simple explanation could be, like the CEO said in response to a question from Eric Joseph of JPMorgan in that earnings call, that there was a major reorganization at the FDA between the HSCT-TMA trial period and the BLA review. Opinions could have changed or lost in transition. The division with which Omeros had originally consulted was the non-malignant hematology division. This division used to be part of the office of oncology, headed by FDA's Rick Pastor. During the reorganization, it moved to OCHEN, the office of cardiology, hematology or non-malignant hematology, endocrinology and nephrology, headed by Ellis Unger. In August 2021, Ellis Unger retired, leaving the OCHEN division without a director. These changes could have a bearing on the FDA's decisions vis-a-vis narsoplimab.

Financials

OMER has a market cap of $442mn and a cash balance of $54mn. In the third quarter, net revenue from OMIDRIA sales was $30mn. The company is short on cash, but it says it is tightly managing its expenditure to make the cash last till the CRL is resolved. Total costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $48.3 million

Omeros did not yet hire a sales force for narsoplimab, so there is no cost to the company there. They are also putting on hold some of their R&D work to consolidate their complement pipeline. They also have an unused $50mn line of credit and an additional $150 million available through an aftermarket facility.

Bottom line

I am worried that the FDA did not provide more clarity on precisely what bothered them about the BLA. Usually, when that happens, it takes a lot of time to unravel the situation. Omeros also has a worrisome cash runway problem. Although they have some options there, I wish they had more cash in hand. I will stay on the sidelines for now.