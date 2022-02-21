Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Netflix is the leader in online streaming services with 222 million paid subscribers in over 190 countries. They started as a DVD-by-mail service in the late 90s, and eventually dethroned the rental giant Blockbuster. Since then, they have expanded into online streaming and now make their own content. It's one of those companies that has substantially changed our lifestyle.

For the past decade or so, their growth has been phenomenal. However, as the market has gotten saturated with competitors, revenue growth has started to slow. A couple of weeks ago, they reported earnings with a weak guidance, and the stock plunged more than 20% in one day. This has created a good opportunity to buy Netflix at a decent price. I believe Netflix is currently presenting a great investment opportunity because:

Netflix has a great business model with recurring subscription revenue, and they are still the number one online streaming service.

Revenue growth has indeed been slowing, but still remains at a good pace (18% YoY in the last quarter).

Bill Ackman took a $1.1 B stake on Netflix. With his aggressive activist style of investment, I trust he will push Netflix's management to make appropriate business changes that will maximize shareholder value.

Still the number one streaming service

Even though the gap between Netflix and competitors is shrinking, Netflix remains the leader amongst online streaming services. There has certainly been some negative news about limited title availability on Netflix (e.g., Disney taking away popular movies), but Netflix still has a lead. The number of subscribers are 222 M, 200 M, and 118 M for Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus, respectively. Note that the gap may be wider if you take into account that not all Amazon Prime members watch and stream their videos. Also, Netflix still controls 48.3% of global platform demand in 2021.

Global Platform Demand Share (Market Research Telecast)

During the last earnings call, the executives mentioned that their new titles performed really well during 4Q 2021. Starting with the global phenomenon Squid Game, they ended the quarter strong with several big TV series such as La Casa de Papel, The Witcher, and etc. The CEO stated that business is healthy. Retention was strong, churn was down, and viewing was up. Therefore, while I don't expect Netflix to be as dominant as before, I believe they will maintain the number one spot in online streaming for the foreseeable future.

Slower growth rate, but still impressive growth

In the past decade, Netflix achieved truly phenomenal growth. Subscriber numbers grew from around 30 million in 2013 to 220 million in 2022. The problem, of course, is that there is no way to sustain this type of growth forever. Now, more than half of Americans are watching Netflix shows, and it's hard to find new subscribers. The US market is saturated.

Naturally, growth in new subscribers and revenue has slowed down. The 5 year average revenue growth was 29.22%, but the most recent quarter came in at 18%. Comparing to its past growth rate, 18% revenue growth seems quite "disappointing." However, this is still a great growth rate. There are a lot of companies that would love to have even half of that growth rate.

I understand that no-one likes to see the downward trend, but I believe the recent sell-off was overdone. The market is discounting the business value of Netflix too much. Also, given Netflix's moves toward the international market, I believe there are still some market expansion to sustain growth of 10-15% for the foreseeable future. It just won't be as phenomenal as it used to be.

Netflix Subscriber Numbers (Statista) Netflix Viewers in the U.S. (Insider Intelligence)

In Bill Ackman I Trust

Recently, Pershing Square CEO, Bill Ackman, announced that they took a $1.1 B stake in Netflix. I believe this will bring positive energy to Netflix in the coming years. In his letter to shareholders, he stated that Netflix is a great investment because:

Netflix has very desirable business model, with highly recurring subscription based revenue.

Best-in-class management and unique high performance culture.

Economies of scale and superb quality in its industry-leading content.

Improving free cash flow profile, expanding margin, and pricing power.

I concur with most of his points except for the pricing power. I don't think they have the pricing power that they used to have, but it's a minor point. Also, given his aggressive activist investment style, I expect Ackman to push management to make the right moves. He will make sure Netflix changes its business structure and executes a growth plan to maximize shareholder value.

Intrinsic Value Estimation

I used a DCF model to estimate the intrinsic value of Netflix. For the estimation, I utilized levered free cash flow ($15.6 B) and current WACC of 8.0% as the discount rate. For the base case, I assumed free cash flow growth of 10% (Seeking Alpha Consensus for operating cash flow growth) for the next 5 years and zero growth afterwards (zero terminal growth). For the bullish and very bullish case, I assumed free cash flow growth of 12% and 15%, respectively, for the next 5 years and zero growth afterwards. Given they just had revenue growth of 18% and EBITDA growth of 36%, I believe the growth rate of 12-15% is well within reason.

The estimation revealed that the current stock price presents 40-50% upside. The negative sentiment around their slowing growth rate and market volatility created a great opportunity to grab Netflix shares at the current price. Also, with Bill Ackman's team on board, I expect Netflix growth rate may even exceed expectations in the future.

Price Target Upside Base Case $563.53 44% Bullish Case $608.39 53% Very Bullish Case $681.56 74%

The assumptions and data used for the price target estimation are summarized below:

WACC: 8.0%

Cash Flow Growth Rate: 10% (Base Case), 12% (Bullish Case), 15% (Very Bullish Case)

Current levered free cash flow: $15.6 B

Current Stock Price: $391.29 (02/18/2022)

Tax rate: 20%

Risks

Even with the recent steep sell-off, the valuation of Netflix is still higher than sector medians. The P/E ratio (TTM) of 34.8x and P/S ratio (TTM) of 5.84x are substantially higher than the sector medians. Therefore, any revenue miss or earnings miss would punish the stock price even further in the future. Also, interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserves will negatively impact Netflix stock more than overall market.

Even though I have high confidence in Netflix's business model and Bill Ackman's leadership, there is no guarantee that their future growth plan will work. Also, if there is a power dispute at the top (Ackman vs. current management team), the turmoil may sour the market sentiment toward Netflix.

Conclusions

Netflix has been a darling of Wall Street and main street for a while. Investors have loved the phenomenal growth of the past decade. Lots of us love watching Netflix shows. Yet all companies go through growth phases. Netflix is showing some signs of maturity and slowing growth. However, I still believe they can sustain decent growth for a while, and their business remains superior to other online services at this point. High valuation, market volatility, and uncertainty of the growth trajectory certainly bring some question marks, but I think the recent hits to the stock price have brought it below its intrinsic value. I expect 40-50% upside from here.

