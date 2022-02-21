Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

One of the most rewarding aspects of writing on Seeking Alpha is the reader engagement. The satisfaction goes through the roof when readers say they learned from the article, ask further questions and even go on to suggest topics for the next article. The first two stocks profiled in the Covered Call series were AT&T (T) and Microsoft (MSFT).

With reader feedback and questions in mind, we are picking Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) as the next stock.

Why Palantir?

When talking about income, stocks like Palantir don't come to mind. The usual suspects like AT&T or Altria Group (MO) do. One of the main intents of this article is to show that covered calls can be used to get your own income from any stock in the market, even a non-dividend paying and volatile stock like Palantir.

When thinking about the next stock to write about in this series, we were looking at more volatile (and reasonably well known) stocks since the first two covered stocks generally considered safe and have a beta less than 1. Hence, Tesla (TSLA) was our first candidate. However, as some readers pointed out in the comments section of the Microsoft article, not everyone has 100 shares of Microsoft at $300 per share idling in their portfolio for covered calls. That argument threw Tesla out of the window. Palantir fits the bill in all three categories: 1) well-known at this point. (2) more volatile (3) At $11, it is much easier for an investor to consider the "buy-write" strategy described below as well as to already own at least 100 shares to be able to sell one covered call.

Speaking of volatility, this has a direct impact on the premium for Palantir options. Readers may recall from the AT&T and Microsoft articles that picking a strike price 10% above the current market price netted a premium of about 1% for selling a covered call that expired about a month from the day of selling the contract. Note the options chain for Palantir below and the premium is consistently higher than those for AT&T And Microsoft for any strike price (in terms of % from current trading price) on any expiration date.

Buy write: We hold AT&T and Microsoft shares and hence did not need to "buy" the stock at the time of considering them for covered calls. We do not own Palantir and this gives us the chance to explain to readers what a "buy-write" is. With the stock trading at a smaller price tag** of $11, an investor can buy 100 shares for $1,100 and immediately write a covered call to sell it on a future expiration date at a price you like. To summarize, in a buy-write scenario, you are Buying at least 100 shares of a stock you like at market price (or limit price). Setting a date on/by which you'd like to sell the same stock. Setting a price at which you'd like to sell. Collecting a premium (income) for doing so.

**Please note we are fully aware and also warn readers that the sticker price of a stock does not make it expensive or cheap from a fundamental basis. However, for a covered call you need at least 100 shares. That is why a Palantir at $11 is much more appealing than, say, a Tesla at $800.

PLTR Option Chain (Think or Swim)

For this exercise, we are picking the $13.50 strike price. Let us look at the returns and possible scenarios.

If Palantir remains flat or below $13.50: The premium of 28 cents per share represents a return of 2.54% on the underlying share price of $11. This is more than double the returns we saw in the AT&T and Microsoft articles. Just to reiterate the stark difference between Palantir and the other two stocks profiled so far, the premium return is 2.54% vs 1% or less in the two previous examples. And this despite the Palantir strike price being 22% higher than the 10% used in the other two articles. Whoa! This clearly shows the impact of volatility.

If Palantir goes above $13.50: The covered call writer will be forced to give up the shares in this case. This may not be too bad considering that Palantir is currently trading at $11 and selling at $13.50 represents a 22.72% return in a month. Adding the 2.54% for the premium, that's more than a 25% return. The total return in this scenario is $13.50 + $0.28 - $11 = $2.78 per share or a healthy 25%. As a comparison, for a fairly similarly dated options chain (one month), the AT&T and Microsoft returns were ~ 10%.

What if Palantir blasts off?: As you might have guessed by now, this is a much higher probability with Palantir than with stocks like AT&T and Microsoft. Palantir may indeed blast off on any hint of good news and that might make the 25% return above pale in comparison. However, since the company has just reported earnings, the odds of a sudden surge are lower but still much larger than the typical covered call stock.

Outlook for Palantir's Stock

We have not covered Palantir from a fundamental perspective so far and that is not really the intent of this article either. Other Seeking Alpha contributors have done so as can be seen here. However, we'd like to point out a few things that caught our attention about the stock and company.

Fundamentally, still overvalued: Despite falling about 70% from its all time highs and trading at 52 weeks lows, the stock is still expensive at 54 times forward earnings and 22 times revenue/sales. The only solace is the fact that these numbers used to be N/A (no earnings) and about 70 respectively just a few months ago.

Cash on hand: For a company that has been public for a little more than a year, Palantir's cash and no debt position are surprisingly strong. Cash on hand represents about 10% of the company's current market cap and the fact that such a young company has no debt highlights its cash flow, which has grown impressively as highlighted in this article.

Business Outlook: The future (and even the present) is all about data. Data about customers. Data about friends. Data about enemies. Data about competitors. With the responsibility of handling data comes the expensive and risky aspect of security. Palantir almost exclusively dealt with Government entities early in its days and hence knows the name of the game better than its competitors.

Things to know - Appended

Keeping the length of each article in mind, we will be looking at adding just three key learnings from the comments sections of the previous articles.

IRA vs Taxable account: This question came up a couple of times in recent articles. At present, we use IRA for covered calls and hence the premium gains are tax deferred. A word of caution for readers here: do not let the tail wag the dog. Paying tax should not be the only reason that stops you from executing covered calls (or any strategy) if you can do this only in a taxable account.

Weekly Expiration instead of Monthly: Some readers pointed out that they do weekly calls instead of the monthlies we are using in our examples. This is a good strategy as well as long as you have the discipline and the weekly allocated time to execute. It is easy to see why some find this advantageous: there are 52 weeks compared to 12 months a year., even though the weekly premiums are lower than the monthly premiums. In short, more than one way to skin a cat.

What if my stock spikes and I don't want to sell/lose my shares?: This may need an article by itself as there are quite a few ways to handle this situation. But as a quick summary, (A) rolling over the option to a future dated chain (B) close the position by "buying to close" if the stock is close but not yet above your strike price (C) consider selling puts at lower strike price just in case you fear losing shares but you still want to hold the stock in the future.

Conclusion

Well, writing that was fun. It is interesting to explore different types of stock for this series and presenting the findings to our readers. It is getting a bit challenging to go over all the comments and picking the ones to be addressed but there is always a next article!

Please note this article is not as much about buying Palantir as it is about using Palantir as an example. For all we know, it may indeed turn out to be a great stock for the long run but with all the macro worries, the stock may not have seen its worst even at $11. So, please be prepared for a wild ride if you already own the stock or decide to follow the buy-write strategy in this article. Meanwhile, we request the readers to continue the wonderful discussions on covered calls and options and to present more questions and ideas.