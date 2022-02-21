LordRunar/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

For a large, established business, creating and finding growth opportunities is key to continued stock price growth. Ball Corp. (BLL) has been able to set up and achieve such strategic goals, allowing the business to maintain incremental growth and efficiency. But while Ball Corp. has paired stability and growth the valuation has ballooned. At 50x 2020's EPS and offering a below-par dividend yield, it seems the company is overvalued.

Financial History & Strategy

Ball Corp Revenue (SEC.gov)

As can be seen above, Ball Corp. has seen steady revenue generation and growth over the past five years. In this time, the company has seen the top line expand by 5.39% per year. At the same time, costs have grown by 5.03% per year, therefore excluding pass-through costs revenue has pretty much stayed steady.

Ball Corp Cost Of Good Sold (SEC.gov)

Underneath this steady revenue stream is a company that has seen quality cost control. Costs of goods sold have varied only ~2% over the past five years. This is impressive as Ball Corp. relies on a commodity to make the product. And aluminum has fluctuated greatly over the past five years. This is a testament to the operating structure and business relationship the company has in place.

Ball Corp Revenue By Segment (SEC.gov)

Part of Ball Corp.'s overall business strategy is to maximize value in current business and expand the product base. Looking at a segment breakdown of revenue shows this has been achieved. The beverage package operations (which make up 85% of sales) as a total have grown at a rate of 8.24%, and Aerospace has seen a growth rate of 16.3%. This growth in old business (beverage packaging) and new business (aerospace) shows the company is finding ways to meet strategic goals. On top of this, margins have been very steady, with only Beverage Packaging South America seeing a 1% margin decrease over the past three years.

Ball Corp Operating & Net Income (SEC.gov) Ball Corp Diluted EPS (SEC.gov)

All of these successful operations have led to growth in operating and net income of 16.72% and 16.95% per year, respectively. The other tier of the business strategy is to maximize free cash flow and grow diluted EPS by 10-15% over the long term. Looking at the chart above shows the company has been able to grow diluted EPS by 15.4% per year, meeting the goal. Free cash flow has also been strong, with the last year of negative free cash flow in 2016. Overall, for a business that touts stability, Ball Corp. has set realistic strategic goals to help continue growth and efficient operations.

This Year

Over the nine months in 2021, Ball Corp. has continued growing and maintaining costs. Revenue over the period has increased by 16.8%, while the costs of goods sold as a percent of revenue stayed at 80%. While much of the revenue increase is from pass-through costs due to price increases in aluminum, operating and net income increased by 28.9% and 63.7%, respectively. This is a great performance for the company and is attributable to a few things. Higher sales volumes pushed growth in the top-line along with favorable foreign exchange in the EMEA & South America segments. Along with this, Ball Corp. saw a decrease in business consolidation and other activity costs of 42%. Overall, the numbers on the surface show great performance, but looking at the underlying factors shows a more normal trend.

Balance Sheet

Looking at the balance sheet shows a company with good liquidity but high leverage. The current and quick ratios are 0.97x and 0.73x, respectively. This is while the debt-to-equity ratio is at 4.35x. Altogether, this is solid for a business that is as stable as Ball Corp. The company can easily handle debt load with a time interest earned of 3.65x and investors turnover of 7.1x.

Valuation

As of writing, Ball Corp. trade at a price level of around $90. At this level, the company trades at a P/E of 51x using 2020 EPS of $1.76. The company also trades at a P/BV of 7.95X. With a dividend yield of 0.87%, it seems the company is significantly overvalued. Even if we extrapolate the 15.4% EPS growth into the future, the company trades at a PEG of 3.4X.

Conclusion

On the surface Ball Corp. seem like the perfect long-term retirement investment, with growth and stability paired. But while the company has implemented a great business strategy and so far achieved these goals, the value of the company has run up. At 50x last year's earnings, a PEG of 3.4X, and offering a dividend yield of 0.87%, I don't see much value for an investment right now.