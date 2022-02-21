Ran Kyu Park/iStock via Getty Images

The shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) have underperformed since my last update, trailing the S&P 500 by about 15%, but not performing too badly next to the wider auto supplier sector. The main issues are familiar ones to most readers - weak underlying light vehicle production on component shortages and margin pressures from both supply chain issues and the ongoing cost of developing new EV system components.

BorgWarner's initial guidance for FY'22 was soft relative to the Street, but I believe management is taking a prudently cautious approach to initial guidance, given the ongoing supply shortages and the lack of visibility on supply improvements. At the same time, the company has been building a good track record - beating quarterly expectations and already ahead of the company's prior 2025 EV revenue target.

I continue to believe that BorgWarner is well-positioned to be one of the top suppliers of EV components in 2025 and beyond. With mid-single-digit revenue growth and mid-single-digit FCF margins on the way, I believe BorgWarner is meaningfully undervalued today and worth consideration ahead of a pickup in auto builds.

Another Strong Quarter

BorgWarner's fourth quarter marked another "under-promise and over-deliver" performance, but one that was also punctuated with ongoing outperformance relative to underlying vehicle build rates, as the company continues to win content.

Revenue declined more than 6% in organic terms in the fourth quarter, but that was still about 5% better than the Street was expecting. It was also good for about eight points of outperformance relative to underlying light vehicle production, and BorgWarner achieved around 10 points of outgrowth for all of FY'21.

The small Aftermarket segment was the only one to post organic growth this quarter, growing about 9% (and beating slightly), from what I assume would be greater spending on keeping existing cars running given the shortage of new vehicles. Air Management revenue declined 9%, beating by 2%, ePropulsion & Drivetrain declined 6%, beating by 14%, and Fuel Injection contracted 5%, beating by 13%.

Gross margin came in at 17.1%, more than a point ahead of expectations, but down 260bp from the year-ago period and continuing a quarterly slide as the company sees scale and input cost challenges. Operating income declined 16% (adjusted), with margin down 110bp yoy and up 120bp qoq, beating expectations by 26% and 180bp.

Segment profits declined 10%, with margin down 40bp to 13%, good for a 40%/330bp beat compared to Street expectations. Air Management profits rose 20% (margin up almost two points to 14.6%), beating by 30%; ePropulsion & Drivetrain profits rose 55% (margin up almost two points to 9.8%), beating by 48%; Fuel Injection profits rose 68% (margin up almost five points to 13.7%), beating by 100%; and Aftermarket profits declined 14% (margin down 50bp to 12.3%), beating by 4%.

Guidance Looks Conservative To Start The Year

I believe BorgWarner is taking a conservative, if not cautious, initial take on guidance for FY'22. The midpoint of the revenue range offered was about 2% below the prior Street average, but management is assuming only 2.5% to 7% production growth in FY'22, well below the IHS estimate. BorgWarner isn't the only company taking a cautious view of production (Sensata (ST) did as well, among others), and given the lack of visibility on chip availability improvement, I think that's a reasonable approach.

Along with conservative top-line guidance, management was similarly cautious on EBIT and operating margin guidance, though I think there's a better chance of outperformance here, particularly with management noting that Delphi synergies are exceeding prior targets.

Building Credibility With The EV Story

BorgWarner continues to rack up meaningful wins for its EV components business, including recent wins for a hydrogen injection system in construction equipment, a range-extending generator inverter with a major auto OEM, and another 800V inverter win.

With these wins, management has $2.7B of 2025 EV revenue in its books, against a prior target of $2.0B. Moreover, these wins would seem to have BorgWarner positioned as a top-three supplier in 2025, though trying to compare order books between suppliers like BorgWarner, Bosch, Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY), Vitesco (VTSCY), and others get a little tricky as they don't disclose on an apples-to-apples basis.

That challenge notwithstanding, BorgWarner is quickly building credibility as a major inverter supplier, and this is one of the components that I believe will be harder for auto OEMs to in-source. BorgWarner is also doing quite well in power electronics and thermal management, but there's still work to do in areas like motors, and there's going to be plenty of intense competition - including from players like Delta Electronics (2308.TW) that may not immediately come to all investors' minds as a player in autos.

Further M&A activity is also likely, and this remains a top talking point for many bears, with the idea being that BorgWarner will likely have to overpay for assets/technologies. The most recent acquisition, Santroll's eMotor business, isn't a huge transaction (around $225M), but it does add some scale to the company's motor technology portfolio, as well as production capabilities.

The Outlook

I continue to believe that BorgWarner will establish itself as one of the major EV suppliers by 2030, including higher-value components like inverters. There will certainly be near-term margin impacts as the company spends to develop and improve its portfolio of technologies, but I do not agree with the bear case that EV component margins will be fundamentally lower than what suppliers like BWA have enjoyed with internal combustion engine-based cars. While many auto OEMs are talking a big game about insourcing their EV component needs, I believe many will struggle with this process and eventually turn back to suppliers like BWA, Bosch, and Valeo.

I'm modeling double-digit revenue growth in FY'22 and FY'23 as auto production recovers and inventories get rebuilt (January channel inventory was about 60% below normal). Longer term, I expect growth to slow to around 5% on an annualized basis, and I clearly expect BorgWarner to be one of the long-term winners from electrification. I don't expect big changes in margins, though, and I'm looking for long-term FCF margins in the mid-single-digits.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and margin-driven EV/revenue (using a 15% EBITDA margin in '22 and 15.2% in '23), I believe BorgWarner should trade in the $50s today, and I believe the shares are priced for a strong double-digit long-term annualized return.

That said, this is still a story that needs time to develop - auto component shortages need to ease, BorgWarner needs to continue posting design/platform wins, and the Street needs to get more comfortable with the M&A/divestiture schedule. As that happens, I believe these shares will deliver solid returns and provide good leverage to the electrification of passenger vehicles over the next decade.