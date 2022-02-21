kynny/iStock via Getty Images

We analyzed Wolfspeed, Inc.'s (NYSE:WOLF) SiC wafer and power devices businesses as well as the company’s profitability. The company is a supplier of SiC wafers with customer relationships and long-term agreements with several of the leading power semiconductor companies which we expect to support demand for its SiC wafers. Additionally, we also expect it to benefit from EV growth as it also develops and supplies SiC power devices to key automakers' customers and has a pipeline of over $18 bln. However, in terms of profitability, we calculated its adjusted net margins without the losses related to the divestitures of its Lighting and LED products businesses but its margins are still negative. We expect the company’s gross margins to improve as it completes the expansion of its facilities and assumed its depreciation growth to stabilize but its net margins to be weighed down by operating expenses. Thus, we valued the company based on a P/S valuation and obtained an upside of 30.9%.

Long-Term Agreements with Top Power Semicon Chipmakers to Support SiC Wafer Growth

The SiC wafer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3%, reaching $2.972 bln in 2028. As shown in the chart below, Wolfspeed is the market leader in the SiC wafer market with a 62% market share followed by II-VI (IIVI), SiCrystal, and SK siltron.

Wolfspeed

Source: Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed has several supply agreements with ON Semiconductor (ON), STMicroelectronics (STM), and Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY). According to its annual report, STMicroelectronics represented 18% of its revenue in 2021. Based on its Capital Markets Day 2021, Wolfspeed has $1.3 bln in long-term wafer supply agreements. For example, the company announced multi-year deals with these companies in the table below.

Company Contract Value % of Revenue STMicroelectronics $800 mln 152.2% ON Semiconductor $85 mln 16.2% Infineon $100 mln+ 19.0% Wolfspeed Revenue (2021) $526 mln 100.0%

Source: Wolfspeed

We believe that its relationships with these customers are significant as they represent a large portion of the power semiconductor market. As shown in the chart below, Infineon, ON Semiconductor, and STMicroelectronics together account for 33.5% of the total power discretes and modules market in 2020 according to Omdia.

Omdia

Furthermore, its customers are also the leaders in the SiC power devices market. According to Yole Development, STMicro, ON Semiconductor, and Infineon are also the largest suppliers by revenue of SiC devices in 2019.

Yole Development

Source: Yole Development

Based on its Capital Markets Day 2021 presentation, we estimated its Materials segment to be 55% of its total revenues of $526 mln. We forecasted its segment growth based on the SiC wafer market CAGR of 16.3% by Reports and Data through 2026.

Wolfspeed Materials Segment Forecast 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Materials 237 275 320 372 429 490 Growth % 16.3% 16.30% 16.30% 15.30% 14.30%

Source: Wolfspeed, Reports and Data, Khaveen Investments

Overall, we believe that the company’s market leadership in the SiC wafer market is supported by its relationships and long-term supply agreements with key power semiconductor customers, including STMicroelectronics, ON Semiconductor, and Infineon, which accounts for 33.5% of the power discretes and modules market and are also leaders in the SiC power devices market. Thus, we expect its supply agreements with these customers to bode well for demand for the company’s SiC wafers.

Automakers' EV Growth To Boost Demand for Power SiC Devices

Based on its Capital Markets Day 2021, the company’s Devices segment represents around 55% of its revenues. According to Yole Development, the SiC Power Device market is expected to grow at a 36% CAGR to reach $4.5 bln in 2026. According to Wolfspeed, it is the first company to produce SiC MOSFET in 2011. In our previous analysis, we highlighted the advantages of SiC over the traditional Silicon devices such as:

Higher critical breakdown field

Wider bandgap

Higher thermal conductivity

Lower energy loss

Furthermore, the company has partnerships with several leading automakers including GM (GM) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) for the supply of SiC power devices. GM has chosen Wolfspeed as its SiC power devices supplier for its EV. Wolfspeed will produce SiC devices for GM at its new fab which is expected to launch in 2022. Moreover, the company was selected as the exclusive supplier of Volkswagen’s SiC devices in the Volkswagen “Future Automotive Supply Tracks” Initiative ('FAST') program launched FAST in 2015 to optimize its collaboration with its suppliers. Overall, as two of the largest automakers by sales volume in 2020, we expect its customer relationships with these automakers to benefit the company’s SiC power devices growth.

Additionally, the company highlighted in its Capital Markets Day 2021 that its Device pipeline has grown to over $18 bln. We believe that this underscores its outlook in this segment, and we projected its Devices segment’s growth assuming its pipeline is realized over the next 10 years at a derived CAGR of 51.2% but we tapered its growth by 5% from 2023 as a conservative estimate. In comparison with STMicroelectronics, the company highlighted its strong design pipeline and it expects to achieve its target of $1 bln in SiC revenue by 2024.

Wolfspeed Devices Segment Forecast 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Devices ($ mln) 289 437 639 902 1,228 1,610 Growth % 51.2% 46.2% 41.2% 36.2% 31.2%

Source: Wolfspeed, Khaveen Investments

Overall, we expect the growth of the SiC power devices market to benefit from the growth on EV as more automakers target to increase sales of their EV. As the company has partnerships with leading automakers such as GM and Volkswagen for the supply of SiC power devices for their EV, we expect demand for Wolfspeed’s SiC power devices to benefit from its relationships with these leading automakers and its large Device pipeline of over $18 bln.

Still a Long Way to Reach Profitability

While Wolfspeed’s gross profit margin in FY2021 was positive at 31.32%, however, its net profit margin was negative at -99.68%. Based on its 2021 annual report, the company’s major expenses primarily consist of cost of goods sold at 28% of total expenses followed by R&D, SG&A, and depreciation expenses.

Wolfspeed

Additionally, its net loss in 2021 and 2019 was exacerbated by the divestitures of its Lighting Products business in 2019 to IDEAL Industries for $310 mln and LED Products business in 2021 to SMART Global Holdings. According to its annual report, this resulted in $181.2 mln in loss from discontinued operations, including $112.6 mln in impairment of goodwill, impairment of assets of $19.5 mln, and a loss on sale of $29.1 mln. Whereas in 2019, its $256.6 mln loss included $90.3 mln in goodwill impairment and $66.2 mln loss on sale for its lighting business.

Wolfspeed

Excluding these losses, the company’s margins would be slightly higher in 2019 and 2021 at -22% and -65.2% respectively.

Adjusted Net Margins % 2019 2020 2021 Revenue 538 471 526 Net Income -375 -192 -524 Loss from Discontinued Businesses -256.6 7 -181.2 Adjusted Net Income -118.5 -198.7 -342.7 Net Margins % -69.7% -40.7% -99.7% Adjusted Net Margins -22.0% -42.2% -65.2%

Source: Wolfspeed, Khaveen Investments

However, based on our calculations, its margins would have remained negative in the past 3 years despite adjusting for the divestitures. As an IDM, the company incurs high production costs as seen with its COGS representing its largest contributor to expenses. Furthermore, the company’s gross margins are relatively lower than peers and it has a smaller scale in terms of revenues.

Competitors Gross Margins (5-year) Net Margins (5-year) Revenue ($ bln) ('TTM') ON Semi 36.04% 8.10% 6.74 MPS (MPWR) 55.15% 17.09% 1.2 TI (TXN) 36.08% 33.70% 18.3 ADI (ADI) 66.81% 21.46% 8.4 Infineon 36.39% 10.14% 13.2 STMicro 37.18% 9.54% 12.8 NXP (NXPI) 51% 12.31% 11.1 Renesas (OTCPK:RNECF) 45.11% 6.24% 8.6 Skyworks (SWKS) 49.37% 26.16% 5.1 Microchip (MCHP) 61% 8.21% 6.4 Wolfspeed 31.30% -32.74% 0.613 Average 45.9% 10.9% -

Source: Seeking Alpha

In 2021, the company's $1 bln facility expansion was reported to be nearing completion with supply expected to be ramped by 2022. Its depreciation expenses in 2021 increased by 25.95% in 2021 as its PPE grew by 66.7% which weighed on its gross margins. Beyond 2022, we assumed its depreciation as a % of fixed assets at a constant of 6.79% based on its past 2-year average and capex to fixed assets of 21.5%.

Depreciation Forecasts ($ mln) 2019 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Depreciation 81 92 116 123 134 156 179 205 Revenue 538 471 526 712 958 1,273 1,655 2,099 Depreciation % of Revenue 15.0% 19.5% 22.0% 17.2% 14.0% 12.3% 10.8% 9.8%

Source: Wolfspeed, Khaveen Investments

Overall, we calculated the adjusted net margins of the company taking into account the impact of its divestitures due to losses related to discontinued businesses but still obtained negative margins for the company. However, we expect the company’s gross margins to improve beyond 2022 with stabilizing depreciation growth as it completes the expansions of its facilities. Still, we do not see the company breaking profitability in the next 5 years despite the rising gross margins as our assumptions for its operating expenses include R&D and SG&A as a % of revenue at 32.91% and 33.74% respectively further weighing on its profitability.

Wolfspeed, Khaveen Investments

Risks: Competition from Traditional Wafer Makers

Despite its leading position in the SiC wafer market, the company faces the threat of new entrants from the traditional Si wafer makers such as SK siltron and GlobalWafers. These companies account for 13% and 17% of the Si wafer market.

Statista

Source: Statista

Additionally, in terms of scale, these companies have higher revenues than Wolfspeed.

Company Revenue ($ bln) Shin Etsu (OTCPK:SHECY) 13.5 Sumco (OTCPK:SUMCF) 2.8 Siltronic (OTCPK:SSLLF) 1.5 SK siltron 1.4 Wolfspeed 0.526

Source: Seeking Alpha, SK siltron

SK siltron acquired DuPont’s (DD) SiC wafer business in 2019 for $450 mln and has started to produce a small amount of SiC wafers in 2020. It has also announced its plan of investing KRW700 bln ($600 mln) to expand its SiC wafer. Moreover, GlobalWafers signed an agreement with GT Advanced Technologies to collaborate in producing SiC wafers. GlobalWafers will use the SiC crystal from GTAT and produce 150mm SiC wafers. GlobalWafers started its trial in June 2019 and started to produce SiC wafers in small amounts in 2020.

Overall, despite leading the SiC wafer market, we believe that the intensifying competition from Si wafer market players entering and expanding in the SiC market may pose a threat to its SiC wafer business growth. However, there are certain complexities in relation to the production of SiC wafers as explained by the quote below.

Its transparency and high refractive index make it a very challenging material to inspect for surface defects that may potentially impact epitaxy growth or final device yield. The most common defect types on SiC substrates include micropipes, scratches, pits, surface particles, stains and crystalline stacking faults, - Mukund Raghunathan, product marketing manager at KLA.

Valuation

Wolfspeed had an average revenue growth of -15% for the past 5 years. The revenue drop was mainly due to the sale of its lighting business and LED business in November 2019 and March 2021 respectively.

Wolfspeed, Khaveen Investments

Source: Wolfspeed, Khaveen Investments

The company’s average FCF margin for the past 5 years is -48.66%. The company acquired Infineon RF Power business for EUR 345 mln (around $407 mln) in 2018.

Wolfspeed, Khaveen Investments

Due to its acquisitions and capacity expansion, Wolfspeed’s net debt has increased from $161 mln in 2016 to $907 mln in 2021, which is around 7% of its current market cap. Its EBITDA interest coverage ratio is negative at -2.7x, but has increased from -35x in 2017, showing its improved ability to repay its debts.

We forecasted its revenue growth based on its Materials and Devices segment. We applied the SiC wafer market CAGR of 16.3%, tapering down by 1% from 2025. Moreover, we assumed a CAGR of 51.2% based on its $18 bln pipelines for Devices in a 10-year period assumption.

Revenue Segments ($ mln) 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Materials 237 275 320 372 429 490 Growth % 16.3% 16.30% 16.30% 15.30% 14.30% Devices 289 437 639 902 1,228 1,610 Growth % 51.2% 46.2% 41.2% 36.2% 31.2% Total 526 712 959 1,274 1,657 2,100 Growth % 11.75% 35.37% 34.62% 32.86% 30.07% 26.79%

Source: Khaveen Investments

To value the company, we used a P/S comparable valuation as we expect the company to have strong revenue growth beyond 20%+ but remain unprofitable in the foreseeable future. To obtain the P/S ratio, we compiled the semiconductor chipmakers industry P/S and derived a tiered P/S according to its average 3-year revenue growth. For companies in the 20%+ average revenue growth (excluding ams AG due to its revenue growth in the past 3 years including the deal with Osram), we obtained an average P/S of 21.03x.

Seeking Alpha, Khaveen Investments

Based on a P/S of 21.03x, we obtained an upside of 124.4% on our projected revenues of $1,274 mln in 2024. In 2022, we derived an upside of 30.9% based on our 2024 price target.

Wolfspeed Valuation 2024F Revenue ($ mln) ('a') 1,274 P/S ('b') 21.03x Valuation ($ mln) ('c') 26,786 Shares Outstanding ('mln') ('d') 123.58 Target Price (2024F) ('e') $216.76 Current Price $96.59 Upside 124.4% Price Target (2022F) $126.46 Upside % 30.9% Price Target (2023F) $165.56 Upside % 71.4%

* c = a x b

*e = c/d

Source: Khaveen Investments

Verdict

We highlighted the company’s SiC wafer and power devices business segments. For its wafer business, we believe that the company stands to benefit from its relationships with major power semiconductor and SiC power devices suppliers to support demand for its SiC wafers. Moreover, we expect the company to benefit from the EV trend with rising sales growth expected by automakers spurring the demand for SiC power devices with its partnerships with GM and Volkswagen and a strong pipeline of above $18 bln. However, following its restructuring, we calculated the adjusted margins of the company taking account of the losses related to its divestitures but we expect its margins to remain negative in the foreseeable future despite rising gross margins as it completes the expansion of its facilities. Through our valuation method by P/S, we obtained an upside of 16.2% based on a tiered P/S average of semiconductor chipmakers with average 3-year growth above 20%. Overall, we rate the company as a Strong Buy with a target price of $126.46.