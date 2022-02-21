Muhammet Camdereli/iStock via Getty Images

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) is a Beijing-based social media company known for its lead product, Sina Weibo. The social media platform is used by almost 40% of the Chinese population and provides advertising services to many businesses, both local and foreign. The company has absorbed the upper limit of its market share and is now challenged to retain its users and boost engagement. To this end, the company is leveraging increased advertising revenue to invest in strategies for sustainable growth.

Sina Weibo faces unique risks due to political tensions between China and the Western world. This has led to a market undervaluation that investors with a high-risk appetite might gain from. However, this stock's success is contingent on relieving tensions, which is dependent on a number of factors like election outcomes and a peaceful Taiwan solution.

Industry Analysis and Competition

With a population of almost 1.5 billion, China has the biggest social media market globally. On average, Chinese citizens spend 6 hours a day on the internet, and around half of the population use 3-4 different social media platforms concurrently. Chinese social media is a vast, insulated, and growing industry with enough room for several big companies. By banning western companies like Twitter (TWTR), Facebook (FB), and Instagram, the Chinese social media market is protected from globalized competition.

Chinese social media is not restricted to Chinese residents alone. There are lucrative revenue streams from "overseas Chinese" diaspora and foreign advertisers. According to UNESCO, there are over 60 million Chinese diasporas globally, and a significant portion of them use Chinese social media to stay connected to the mainland. Additionally, for foreign businesses worldwide, social media is one of the only pipelines into the highly coveted Chinese consumer markets.

With the launch of China's controversial Social Credit Score, social media has officially become part of the public infrastructure. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) relies on social media platforms to disseminate information to the public, gather sentiments and insights from citizens, and track and mold individual behavior. In terms of competition, Tencent's WeChat is the most popular social media in China, with 1.2 billion monthly active users. After WeChat, Weibo is the second-largest platform, with over half a billion monthly active users. It's important to note that the two companies have different purposes and can coexist without being in direct competition. WeChat is primarily a direct messaging service, like WhatsApp, and Weibo is a microblogging platform similar to Twitter. Most Weibo users also use WeChat, indicating that each platform brings something different to the table. Since the platforms cater to separate but overlapping markets, Weibo can be considered a market leader in its niche.

Risks and Mitigants

The primary risk to investing in Weibo, and any Chinese company for that matter, is the possibility of political interference. The CCP has a notorious reputation for regulating its private industry with an iron fist. Most recently, the founder of Dawu Group, Sun Dawu, was sentenced to 18 years in prison on trumped-up charges. There's a broad consensus that he was arrested for his politically incorrect views, making him a prisoner of conscience. Similarly, Alibaba CEO Jack Ma was denounced and placed under surveillance for criticizing the Chinese banking system, an incident that wiped out $11 billion from Alibaba's market valuation.

Reassuringly, Weibo has a track record of good compliance and sensitivity to the government's inclinations. In March 2012, the CCP shut down all of the comment sections on Weibo shortly after announcing a new rule for social media companies to require user verification. Despite hurting its numbers, the company complied by giving its users an ultimatum to either verify their profiles with an official ID or get kicked off. To avoid attracting more scrutiny from the government, Weibo employs a system of heavy content moderation by monetarily incentivizing users to report non-compliant posts. The risk of triggering a government reaction is further mitigated by the presence of CCP representatives on the company's board of directors.

An ongoing risk for Weibo is its dependence on advertising revenue. The CCP imposes heavy penalties on platforms that publish advertisements that do not comply with good social customs. Not only does the government charge the company a fine but it also takes a portion of revenue.

In January 2018, President Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese imports, an act of hostility that heightened tensions between the US and China and led to a big sell-off of Chinese tech stocks by American investors. Weibo's stock price plummeted and has yet to recover. As of February 2022, President Biden has not eased the tariffs, and tensions between the two countries are still hot. As a result, Weibo is treated with caution in the US stock market. However, since the sell-off was triggered by political uncertainty and the tariffs do not materially affect Weibo's business activities, the company's low market valuation does not reflect its physical performance, indicating that the stock may be significantly undervalued. Going forward, investors will have to tolerate the risk of Weibo being pulled off the stock market if political tensions worsen.

Weibo - Products and Opportunities

Weibo's platform is free to use, although users can pay for a VIP account, which allows for increased customization and profile promotion. However, the most monetizable aspect of Weibo is its database of personal information. The company offers B2B advertising tools that allow verified businesses to identify target audiences based on several metrics such as age, gender, consumption habits, preferences, economic status, and more. Using its large cache of user data and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm, Weibo sells affordable advertising space with a high ad-to-sale conversion rate.

Foreign businesses are eager to capitalize on China's large population of consumers with disposable income. This is a significant opportunity for Weibo, as the company is positioned to offer global businesses direct access to over half a billion Chinese consumers. To channel more foreign revenue, Weibo launched Weibo International, which enables foreigners to sign up by submitting to a stricter identification and verification process. By leveraging currency disparities, Weibo can offer relatively cheap advertising rates with a high return on investment (ROI), thereby aggressively competing with, and undercutting, the world's largest advertising platforms like Facebook and Twitter. Also, the depth and quality of Weibo's advertising data are superior to that of its Western counterparts as China's government has loose regulations on data privacy and is known to actively promote and perpetuate the mass-gathering of private data.

The highly coveted target demographic, Generation Z (Gen-Z), is notoriously picky about social media and tends to gravitate to new platforms with less text and more stimulation. In the west, Gen-Z has largely flocked to TikTok, establishing itself as a separate target demographic with distinct demands. While the younger generation in China overwhelmingly uses Weibo, the platform similarly loses user engagement to Douyin (Chinese TikTok). In a controversial pivot, Weibo opened itself to a younger market by cracking down on all explicit content. This move, which the CCP criticized, enabled the company to lower its age restrictions and expand into formal spaces like schools and offices. Additionally, Weibo added short videos, live streams, and a "stories" feature to the platform to better cater to younger users.

Notably, Weibo has emerged as a platform for international diplomacy. Politicians and celebrities from all over the world have Weibo accounts, driving heavy international traffic and allowing the company to capitalize on a more extensive database of users. Boris Johnson has an account on Weibo, as does Tom Cruise, who, as of February 2022, has over 5.3 million followers on the Chinese platform.

Weibo Financials

Weibo's financials reflect waning growth and increased spending on product development. In Fiscal Year 2020, which marks the period between January and December 2020, Weibo saw a slowdown in revenue, recording a mild decrease of 4% year-over-year. This is not surprising, or necessarily related to the Covid-19 pandemic, as the company has experienced plateauing revenues since FY 2018, possibly due to reaching full maturity and hitting a ceiling. To remain profitable and competitive, Weibo must enhance the "stickiness" of its platform by maintaining its half a billion monthly users and releasing new products to drive active engagement.

A significant portion of the company's revenue came from its major investor, Alibaba. In FY 2020, Alibaba increased spending on Weibo by $91 million, or 93% y-o-y. However, the growth in Alibaba revenue was wiped out by a decrease in revenue from related parties, amounting to $135 million, or 59% y-o-y. In previous years, businesses within the Sina Corporation umbrella would use cross-platform tactics to drive revenue across the network. This recent divestment in Weibo could suggest that the parent company is shifting its focus onto other operations like Sina Mobile and Sinanet.

Net income was lower than the previous year by $178 million, or 36%. In FY 2019, there was a sizable deduction of $19 million from the net income due to currency translation adjustments, which is the cost incurred from foreign business revenue. In FY 2020, the lack of currency translation adjustments reflects the souring of US-China relations and subsequent drop in US business advertising in China. Additionally, net income was reduced due to higher expenditure on product development, an increase of 16% y-o-y. This is indicative of the company's strategy to find new ways to capitalize on its massive userbase. Net income was also affected by an increase in administrative expenses. The higher spending was a temporary measure to accommodate the company's employees during the pandemic.

In 2021, Weibo recorded promising figures, marking a turning point after three years of flat revenues. The first financial quarter of FY 2021 (Q1-21) showed y-o-y revenue growth of 42%, coupled with a decrease in net income by 6%. Q3-21 similarly showed rapid revenue growth, higher spending, and an increase in total assets by $663 million. Weibo's Q3-21 cash and equivalents is $14 million higher than FY20, indicating the company's medium-term strategy of leveraging increased revenue to invest in new assets, product development, and marketing.

Outlook and Final Thoughts

As the second-largest social media platform in China, Weibo is positioned to meet the growing demand for affordable access to Chinese markets. Strategic partnerships with companies like Alibaba ensure a stable stream of advertising revenue in the future. To diversify its revenue streams and reduce its dependence on advertising income, Weibo is developing and selling more value-added products. Operating in a competitive but insulated industry, Weibo's path to sustainable growth is by maintaining and engaging current users with new, more stimulating features, especially those that appeal to Gen-Z.

Investors undervalue the company due to political uncertainty. Depending on who is elected in the next presidential election, US-China tensions could worsen or heal. Investors who are bullish on the effectiveness of international diplomacy may be interested in this value-buy with potentially rewarding returns in the medium-to-long term. That being said, Weibo is not an investment for everyone and requires a high-risk appetite.