There Is Room For Optimism In The Investment Market

As originally appeared in The Jerusalem Post on February 17, 2022.

Will Russia invade Ukraine? Will global inflation cool, or are we in for a prolonged period of higher prices and higher interest rates?

These questions and more leave investors on edge, as global stock markets have tumbled - led by the popping of the tech bubble - since the start of the year.

Investors are very nervous over the continued downturn in financial markets. While intellectually they understand that if they are investing for the long term there are going to be market drops, emotionally no one likes losing money and a certain sense of anxiety takes over. If I can give one bit of advice, it is: Don’t panic! Those who panic often end up making lousy decisions which turn out to be quite costly.

Is Now the Time for Optimism?

With the market continuing to drop, we may ask whether or not it is a good time to buy right now. Investors who go against the general market trend are called “contrarians.” A contrarian is also defined as an individual who believes that certain crowd behavior among investors can lead to exploitable mis-pricings in securities markets. For example, widespread pessimism about a stock can drive a price so low that it overstates the company’s risks and understates its prospects for returning to profitability. Identifying and purchasing such distressed stocks and selling them after the company recovers can lead to above-average gains.

Conversely, widespread optimism, as we are witnessing in technology, can result in unjustifiably high valuations that will eventually lead to drops, when those high expectations don’t pan out. Avoiding investments in overhyped companies reduces the risk of such drops.

It is important to remember that in widespread market drops, there are investment opportunities. Many good, profitable companies also drop significantly without any rational reason. In investing parlance, that’s called throwing the baby out with the bathwater. This could mean that now may be a good time to invest. Of course, you need to do the research and weigh the risks versus the rewards.

Chill out

Heed the call of Aaron and don’t panic. The future will be better. I know that it’s not easy, but you need to relax and stay focused on your long-term goals. It’s important to remember that markets go up and down, and if you made a financial plan, it would have taken this type of market volatility into account. As I have written here many times, the worst thing you can do as an investor is panic and sell everything and then wait for the market to recover. The market tends to recover very quickly.

Large market gains often come about in quick and unpredictable spurts, and missing just a few days of strong market returns can substantially erode long-term performance. Remember the famous investing principle of buying low and selling high. Investors who panic often end up selling low.

