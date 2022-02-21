hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Merger activity increased last week with five new deals announced and five deals completed. Three of the five new deals announced were successful "deals in the works".

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ: TSEM

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel, Tower Semiconductor is an independent foundry of analog semiconductor solutions that provides technology and manufacturing platforms for integrated circuits (ICS) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. We added TSEM as a potential deal to our list of deals in the works on February 14, 2022, when The Wall Street Journal reported that Intel (INTC) was close to a deal to buy the Israeli chip company for nearly $6 billion. The deal materialized the next day with Intel announcing that it was acquiring Tower for $53 a share, representing a premium of almost 60% to Tower's closing price the previous day.

Intel established Intel Foundry Services (IFS) in March 2021 to help meet the growing global demand for semiconductor manufacturing capacity. Intel’s intent is for IFS and Tower to become a fully integrated foundry business.

The deal is trading at a spread of almost 13%, indicating potential risks of an international deal and risks related to consolidation within the semiconductor industry.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ: MGI

Incorporated in 2003 and based in Dallas, Texas, MoneyGram International, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. We added MGI to our list of potential three times since 2019. We first added MGI as a potential deal on January 25, 2019, when Reuters reported that the company was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale, a year after a U.S. government panel nixed its $1.2 billion sale to China’s Ant Financial. The price of MGI after this announcement was $2.29.

The second time we added MGI as a potential deal was on June 1, 2020, when Bloomberg reported that Western Union (WU) was seeking to acquire the company, in a transaction that would bring together two of the largest U.S. providers of money-transfer services. MGI's price after this announcement was $2.59.

The third time we added MGI as a potential deal was on July 21, 2021, when Bloomberg reported that the company had received preliminary takeover interest from Stellar Development Foundation and private equity firm Advent International. MGI's price after this announcement was $11.49. On December 15, 2021, Reuters reported that private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners had approached MoneyGram International with an acquisition offer. MGI's price after this announcement was $7.94. By January 25, 2022, private equity firms Madison Dearborn Partners, Siris Capital Group and Advent International had made competing offers to acquire the company and MGI's price at this time was $9.14.

The deal finally materialized on February 15, 2022, with Madison Dearborn Partners agreeing to acquire MGI for $11 per share, representing a premium of approximately 50% to MoneyGram’s unaffected closing stock price on December 14, 2021.

A bidding war may not be out of question considering other private equity firms made competing offers for MGI. The termination fee in case in case MGI receives and accepts a superior proposal is $32.8 million.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE: APTS

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Preferred Apartment Communities is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers. We added APTS as a potential deal on February 9, 2022, when Bloomberg reported that the company was exploring options including a full or partial sale after receiving inbound interest. The price of APTS after this announcement was $21.03. On February 16, APTS entered into a definitive agreement with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, under which all outstanding shares of common stock of APTS will be acquired by BREIT for $25.00 per share, representing a premium of approximately 39% over the unaffected closing stock price on February 9, 2022.

SPAC Arbitrage

There were four new SPAC IPOs filed and three new SPAC combinations announced last week. You can find the new SPAC IPO announcements in our SPACs tool here.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between February 11 and February 18, 2022.

Symbol Quote Acquiring Company Acquiring Company Quote Current Spread Last Week Spread Spread Change Weekly Deal Type ZNGA 8.84 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) 158.5 11.54% 7.64% 3.90% Special Conditions VG 20.14 Ericsson (ERIC) 10.06 4.27% 1.01% 3.26% All Cash SAFM 180 Cargill and Continental Grain Company (N/A) 12.78% 10.36% 2.42% All Cash GSKY 10.04 The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) 346.04 3.40% 1.32% 2.08% All Stock NPTN 15.21 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) 99.08 5.19% 3.29% 1.90% All Cash OCDX 17.08 Quidel Corporation (QDEL) 97.84 2.24% 3.61% -1.37% Cash Plus Stock AZPN 142.86 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 92.77 12.00% 14.32% -2.32% Special Conditions EXTN 5.81 Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (OTCPK:ENRFF) 7.6 4.76% 7.21% -2.45% All Stock FRTA 23.62 Quikrete Holdings, Inc. (N/A) 1.61% 4.62% -3.01% All Cash JOBS 51.8 Garnet Faith Limited (N/A) 52.61% 70.00% -17.39% All Cash

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2022 25 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2022 2 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 42 Stock Deals 17 Stock & Cash Deals 8 Special Conditions 8 Total Number of Pending Deals 75 Total Deal Size $581.18 billion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest updates:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit MNTV 10/28/2021 Zendesk (ZEN) $25.89 $15.97 06/30/2022 62.11% 175.73% JOBS 06/21/2021 Garnet Faith Limited (N/A) $79.05 $51.8 03/31/2022 52.61% 505.30% TMX 12/14/2021 Rentokil Initial plc (OTCPK:RTOKY) $55.00 $42.2 12/31/2022 30.33% 35.37% CHNG 01/06/2021 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) $25.75 $20.11 06/30/2022 28.05% 79.35% ATVI 01/18/2022 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) $95.00 $81.05 03/31/2023 17.21% 15.59% TSEM 02/15/2022 Intel Corporation (INTC) $53.00 $46.94 02/15/2023 12.91% 13.13% SAFM 08/09/2021 Cargill and Continental Grain Company (N/A) $203.00 $180.00 06/30/2022 12.78% 36.15% BRG 12/20/2021 Blackstone Real Estate (N/A) $29.85 $26.51 06/30/2022 12.60% 35.65% PNM 10/21/2020 Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) $50.30 $44.7 06/30/2022 12.53% 35.45% AZPN 10/11/2021 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) $160.00 $142.86 06/30/2022 12.00% 33.95%

Conclusion:

SPAC activity declined last week with four new SPAC IPOs filed. SPAC business combinations picked up a little on the other hand, with three new SPAC business combination announced.

Multiple active deals received required approvals last week. Change Healthcare (CHNG) on the other hand continues to trade at a large spread of over 28% due to the timing agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice that states that the companies will not consummate the merger before February 22, 2022, unless they have received written notice from the DOJ prior to such date that the DOJ has closed its investigation of the merger. The timing agreement also provides that UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and Change Healthcare will provide the DOJ with ten days’ notice before the consummation of the merger, during which time the DOJ may seek to block the consummation of the merger through the filing of a lawsuit. Effective February 17, 2022, UnitedHealth Group and Change Healthcare provided such notice to the DOJ. Accordingly, the DOJ now has until February 27, 2022 to initiate litigation to block the consummation of the merger.

