"There will come a time when it isn't 'They're spying on me through my phone' anymore. Eventually, it will be 'My phone is spying on me'."― Philip K. Dick

Today, we take our first in-depth look at RingCentral (NYSE:RNG). The shares have been pummeled in recent months as enthusiasm has waned on the SaaS space and other high growth areas of the market. Is the worst over for shareholders yet? We attempt to answer that question via the analysis below.

Company Overview:

The stock trades for just north of $145.00 a share, and even with the large decline in the shares, still has an approximate market capitalization of $13.7 billion. The company provides global enterprise cloud communications solutions. These offerings/capabilities are location-independent, letting a business/client communicate under a single identity from an office, on the road or at home. They also can be easily used across devices such as PCs, smartphones, tablets, and regular old desk phones.

The stock has been hit by falling investor enthusiasm for the SaaS space which was detailed in a quick piece on Seeking Alpha two weeks ago. RingCentral is what is known as a UCaaS provider which Gartner defines as the following.

Unified communications as a service (UCaaS) is a cloud-delivered unified communications model that supports six communications functions: Enterprise telephony

Meetings (audio/video/web conferencing)

Unified messaging

Instant messaging and presence (personal and team)

Mobility

Communications-enabled business processes UCaaS infrastructure is owned, operated, maintained and delivered by the provider."

The company gets the vast majority of its revenues from its RingCentral Office product line. This product offering allows users to communicate using voice calls, messaging, video conferencing, etc.

The company should benefit from the accelerating growth of the 'virtual workforce'. This was already a trend prior to Covid-19 hitting our shores two years, but the pandemic and associated lock downs threw gasoline on this fire. The company core customers are mid-sized businesses and enterprises.

Recent Events:

The stock took a hit on December 9th, when its president and COO unexpectedly announced he was leaving the company at year-end.

In the second week of November, RingCentral posted third quarter results. Revenues rose over 36% on a year-over-year basis to $415 million, led by subscription growth of 38%. This number easily exceeded the consensus. Non-GAAP earnings came in at 36 cents, a few pennies a share above expectations. Leadership also raised full year sales guidance to right at $1.58 billion, some $25 million over the analyst median estimate at the time. This represents 33% to 34% revenue growth from FY2020.

On the same day as third quarter earnings were released, the company also announced a major deal with one of the dozens of significant partners the company uses.

The company will pay $650 million to acquire the IP rights and patents from Mitel that cover network and call management, security, and infrastructure. As part of the agreement, Mitel's investor group will invest $200 million into RingCentral and the company will become the exclusive UCaaS partner to Mitel's customer base of more than 35 million users.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community has largely kept the faith on RingCentral despite the company's recent challenges. Over the past ten weeks, twelve analyst firms including Jefferies and BTIG have maintained/reissued Buy ratings on RNG. Revised price targets proffered range from $220 to $300 a share. Here is the commentary from Wolfe Research, whose analyst reissued his buy rating and $250 price target on RNG on December 9th after the management announcement.

The announcement of COO Anand Eswaran stepping down from his role is another optical blow to the story given the multiple recent C-suite executive departures. In our conversation with management, CEO Vlad Shmuniz mentioned that each departure was different and in no way shape or form connected or indicative of any issues at the company. On our callback with management, Anand clarified that leaving RingCentral was one of the hardest decisions he has ever had to make, but the call to a CEO role at a scaled pre-IPO growth company (in a completely different category) was a once in a lifetime opportunity. While the optics are obviously not great, the company reassured us that all growth drivers are still intact, and that the leadership bench remains deep."

Both Morgan Stanley ($220 price target) and UBS ($165 price target) have reiterated or downgraded the name to Neutral since December. The company ended the third quarter with just under $350 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet against just under $1.4 billion of long-term debt.

Numerous insiders were frequent and consistent sellers of the stock in every quarter of 2021, selling tens of millions worth of stock in aggregate. Similar selling patterns were seen in 2020. Nary an insider purchase can be found. Albeit, insider selling has ebbed so far in 2022. The only insider transaction of the year to date is $70,000 sale by the acting CFO last week. Of course, with the company seeing share-based compensation in the range of $378 to $380 million for FY2021, insiders have a lot of stock to sell.

The company did announce a $100 million stock buyback program in mid-December. However, at current prices, this stock buyback authorization would retire less than two percent of outstanding float. Approximately one out of every 11 shares of RNG are currently held short.

Verdict:

The current analyst consensus has RingCentral earning between $1.55 and $1.75 a share on an approximate 25% rise in revenues to right at $2 billion. Both earnings and sales growth are expected to slow in FY2022 from the levels of FY2021. Even with the recent decline in the shares, the stock goes for nearly seven times forward sales and 85-90 times forward earnings.

Given the still stretched valuation of the stock, the lack of insider buying during the equity's decline and the downward price targets of much of the analyst community, I would keep the powder dry on this name for now. The company is due to report fourth quarter results after the bell Tuesday, providing a new and updated set of data points that potential investors can take into consideration before making any investment decision on RNG.

"I have discovered with advancing years that few things are entirely black or white, but more often different shades of grey."― Jeffrey Archer

