Moussa81/iStock via Getty Images

Part I - Introduction

Canada-based Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) reported fourth-quarter 2021 and full-year 2021 production results on February 17, 2022.

1 - 4Q21 and full-year production snapshot

Yamana Gold posted a solid gold equivalent production of 281,388 GEOs in 4Q21 or 1,011,180 GEOs for the full-year 2021. Full-year production was comprised of 884,793 Au ounces, exceeding guidance.

Note: 2021 guidance was one million gold equivalent ounces, including 862,000 ounces of gold and 10 million ounces of silver, is at an all-in sustaining cost between $980 and $1,020 per GEO.

Comparative details per mine are shown below:

AUY: Chart Production per mine Q3 Q4 (Fun Trading)

The company reported that net earnings attributable to Yamana equity holders were $147.5 million in 2021, a decline compared to earnings of $203.6 million in 2020. However, adjusted net earnings of $309.0 million were down a little from the adjusted net earnings of $311.2 million a year ago.

Yamana also declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.03 per share (annual $0.12 per share).

CEO Daniel Racine said in the conference call:

We delivered strong operational results across the board and exceeded our 2021 production guidance for both gold and gold equivalent ounces. As guided, the fourth quarter was particularly strong with production from the company's 5 operating mines, achieving an all-time record with Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Cerro Moro and El Peñón posting stand-out quarters.

2 - Investment thesis

The investment thesis for AUY has not changed since my preceding article. With solid production exceeding guidance and excellent financials, I consider AUY part of the long-term precious metals group that I recommend accumulating on weakness.

It is crucial for this type of company to trade short-term LIFO about 40%-50% of your entire position. It allows you to accumulate on downtrend and profit from any reversal while keeping a core long position that you will keep for a final payday at a much higher price target.

The gold price is trending up again and is now $1,900 per ounce, but it is a fragile trend. The market believes that the Fed will not act adequately against the threat of high inflation. However, things are about to change, and the Fed is now ready to hike interest.

Inflation is a significant concern and could get out of hand, forcing the Fed to act even more drastically. We are talking about 7.50% inflation now. I believe 2.25% a year is inadequate and can be justified only politically. In the end, the Fed will have to act more aggressively. But, the more aggressive, the more negative for gold.

Hence, AUY requires patience. AUY is generally a slow mover and has been quite disappointing as a long-term investment. Thus, the best strategy for such stock is to trade short-term LIFO half of your position and keep only a medium-core position long-term for a much higher target.

3 - Stock performance

The stock's performance has changed recently, and AUY is leading the group. AUY is up 12% on a one-year basis.

AUY is generally a slow mover in stock appreciation but drops significantly on any gold and silver price weakness. Then, this recent uptick is quite interesting and may indicate a turnaround.

Data by YCharts

Part II - Yamana Gold: Balance Sheet and Production in 4Q21 - The Raw Numbers

Yamana Gold 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Total revenues in $ Million 461.7 422.0 437.4 452.2 503.8 Net income in $ Million 102.8 54.7 -43.9 27.0 109.7 EBITDA $ Million 411.6 205.1 217.1 246.0 282.9* EPS diluted in $/share 0.10 0.06 -0.05 0.03 0.11 Cash from operations in $ Million 181.3 160.2 153.5 190.6 238.2 Capital expenditure in $ Million 95.1 80.2 93.5 93.2 117.9 Free cash flow in $ Million 86.2 80.0 60.0 97.4 120.3 Total cash $ Million 665.5 698.4 735.6 487.3 552.0** Total debt in $ Million 993.8 994.4 994.9 772.8 772.8 Dividend per share in $ per share 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.03 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 955.1 963.0 965.6 966.0 962.7 Gold Production 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Gold Equivalent ounce ("GEO") Production K Oz 255,361 231,988 241,341 256,464 281,388 Silver Production M oz 2.59 2.13 1.63 2.273 3.143 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,875 1,793 1,817 1,789 1,796 Silver price $/Oz 24.02 25.66 26.05 24.23 23.24 AISC GEO co-product $/Oz 1,076 1,045 1,081 1,041 962

Sources: Company material

* Estimated by Fun Trading.

*Cash and cash equivalents were $460.2 million, and total cash was $487.3 million in 3Q21. Based on what is indicated in the press release, the company had about $525 million in cash and cash equivalents in 4Q21 and about $540 million in total cash.

Part III - Gold Production Details for the Third Quarter of 2021

1 - Quarterly Gold and Silver Production

The company produced 240,718 Au Oz and 3,142,781 Ag Oz, as shown below.

AUY: Chart Production of gold and silver history (Fun Trading) The gold production per producing mine in 4Q21 is shown below. AUY: Chart Production of gold per mine (Fun Trading) For the quarter, El Peñón GEO production was 62,545, including 55,282 ounces of gold and 976,996 silver. It was the best quarter of the year. Canadian Malartic had another excellent quarter exceeding guidance, producing 88,933 ounces of gold. Finally, production was 58,078 GEO at Cerro Moro.

2 - Quarterly Gold Equivalent Production GEO

AUY: Chart Production GEO history (Fun Trading) The gold equivalent production was 281,388 gold equivalent ounces, up 10.2% from the same quarter a year ago and up 9.6% sequentially. AUY: Chart AISC per GEO History (Fun Trading)

The gold price was $1,796 per ounce, and the silver price was $23.24 in 4Q21.

AUY: Chart Gold and Silver prices history (Fun Trading)

Part IV - Balance Sheet Analysis

1 - Revenue was $503.8 million in 4Q21

AUY: Chart Revenue history (Fun Trading )

Yamana Gold reported revenues of $503.8 million in 4Q21, up 9.1% from the same quarter a year ago. Net income was $109.7 million or $0.11 per diluted share.

Cash flow for operations was $238.2 million in 4Q21, up from $181.5 million in 4Q20.

2 - Free cash flow was estimated at $120.3 million in 4Q21

AUY: Chart Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Note: Free cash flow is cash flow from operations minus CapEx.

The trailing twelve-month free cash flow was estimated at $357.7 million, and the free cash flow for 4Q21 was estimated at $120.3 million.

On July 29, 2021, Yamana Gold announced a share buyback program of about 48.322 million shares. The company bought 6.673 million shares as of December 31, 2021 for about C$35.6 million.

The company is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share covered by the free cash flow.

3 - Debt and Cash situation. Total cash was $552 million in 4Q21 and total debt was $772.8 million.

AUY: Chart Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

4 - Company mineral reserves are relatively unchanged from 2020.

Yamana Gold reported mineral reserves of 13.7 Moz of gold, 111 Moz of silver, and 6.7 Billion pounds of copper.

AUY Press release Mineral reserves (Yamana Gold)

5 - Production outlook: 2022-2024 and beyond

On February 17, 2022, the Company announced that it is maintaining its 2022 production guidance and expects production not to be less than 1 million gold equivalent ounces.

By 2023, the Company is increasing its production guidance from 1 million GEO to 1.03 million GEO. The Company sees further near-term growth in 2024, with production rising to 1.06 million GEO.

For 2022, the Company expects the total cost of sales, cash costs, and AISC not to exceed $1,215, $725, and $1,080 per GEO, respectively.

The Company anticipates delivering the next update to its ten-year outlook in 2023. It expects to increase its sustainable baseline annual production at current operations from 1 million GEO to at least 1.05 million GEO from 2025.

Technical Analysis and Commentary

AUY: TA Chart (Fun Trading) Note: The chart is adjusted from the dividend.

AUY forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $5 and support at $4.10. The trading strategy is to trade short-term LIFO your position and allocate about 50% to short-term volatility.

I recommend selling about 30% of your position between $4.90 and $5.1 and selling another 20% at or above $5.25 in case of a breakout.

Conversely, suppose the gold price turns bearish and retraces to $1,800. In that case, AUY could quickly fall back at or below $4.30 (200MA) and eventually retest the support at $4.10, where it is reasonable to start accumulating again.

So far, the gold price is going up and closed at $1,900 per ounce last week (resistance was at $1,912). The recent news indicates record inflation not seen for decades. It is a good boost for gold.

Overall, consumer prices rose in 2021 at the fastest pace in 39 years, meaning this is the worst inflation experienced by anyone not on the cusp of retirement or older.

Furthermore, the potential conflict between Russia and Ukraine is also helping.

Conversely, the Fed is now setting the stage to move against inflation by hiking interest starting next month, ending the recent bullish trend for gold or even reversing it, depending on the frequency and the magnitude of the hike.

Thus, watch the gold and silver prices like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!