Yamana Gold: Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2021 Complete Analysis
Summary
- Yamana Gold reported revenues of $503.8 million in 4Q21, up 9.1% from the same quarter a year ago. Net income was $109.7 million or $0.11 per diluted share.
- Yamana Gold posted a solid gold equivalent production of 281,388 GEOs in 4Q21 or 1,011,180 GEOs for the full-year 2021.
- I recommend buying AUY at or below $4.14.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Part I - Introduction
Canada-based Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) reported fourth-quarter 2021 and full-year 2021 production results on February 17, 2022.
1 - 4Q21 and full-year production snapshot
Yamana Gold posted a solid gold equivalent production of 281,388 GEOs in 4Q21 or 1,011,180 GEOs for the full-year 2021. Full-year production was comprised of 884,793 Au ounces, exceeding guidance.
Note: 2021 guidance was one million gold equivalent ounces, including 862,000 ounces of gold and 10 million ounces of silver, is at an all-in sustaining cost between $980 and $1,020 per GEO.
Comparative details per mine are shown below:
The company reported that net earnings attributable to Yamana equity holders were $147.5 million in 2021, a decline compared to earnings of $203.6 million in 2020. However, adjusted net earnings of $309.0 million were down a little from the adjusted net earnings of $311.2 million a year ago.
Yamana also declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.03 per share (annual $0.12 per share).
CEO Daniel Racine said in the conference call:
We delivered strong operational results across the board and exceeded our 2021 production guidance for both gold and gold equivalent ounces. As guided, the fourth quarter was particularly strong with production from the company's 5 operating mines, achieving an all-time record with Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Cerro Moro and El Peñón posting stand-out quarters.
2 - Investment thesis
The investment thesis for AUY has not changed since my preceding article. With solid production exceeding guidance and excellent financials, I consider AUY part of the long-term precious metals group that I recommend accumulating on weakness.
It is crucial for this type of company to trade short-term LIFO about 40%-50% of your entire position. It allows you to accumulate on downtrend and profit from any reversal while keeping a core long position that you will keep for a final payday at a much higher price target.
The gold price is trending up again and is now $1,900 per ounce, but it is a fragile trend. The market believes that the Fed will not act adequately against the threat of high inflation. However, things are about to change, and the Fed is now ready to hike interest.
Inflation is a significant concern and could get out of hand, forcing the Fed to act even more drastically. We are talking about 7.50% inflation now. I believe 2.25% a year is inadequate and can be justified only politically. In the end, the Fed will have to act more aggressively. But, the more aggressive, the more negative for gold.
Hence, AUY requires patience. AUY is generally a slow mover and has been quite disappointing as a long-term investment. Thus, the best strategy for such stock is to trade short-term LIFO half of your position and keep only a medium-core position long-term for a much higher target.
3 - Stock performance
The stock's performance has changed recently, and AUY is leading the group. AUY is up 12% on a one-year basis.
AUY is generally a slow mover in stock appreciation but drops significantly on any gold and silver price weakness. Then, this recent uptick is quite interesting and may indicate a turnaround.
Part II - Yamana Gold: Balance Sheet and Production in 4Q21 - The Raw Numbers
|Yamana Gold
|4Q20
|1Q21
|2Q21
|3Q21
|4Q21
|Total revenues in $ Million
|461.7
|422.0
|437.4
|452.2
|503.8
|Net income in $ Million
|102.8
|54.7
|-43.9
|27.0
|109.7
|EBITDA $ Million
|411.6
|205.1
|217.1
|246.0
|282.9*
|EPS diluted in $/share
|0.10
|0.06
|-0.05
|0.03
|0.11
|Cash from operations in $ Million
|181.3
|160.2
|153.5
|190.6
|238.2
|Capital expenditure in $ Million
|95.1
|80.2
|93.5
|93.2
|117.9
|Free cash flow in $ Million
|86.2
|80.0
|60.0
|97.4
|120.3
|Total cash $ Million
|665.5
|698.4
|735.6
|487.3
|552.0**
|Total debt in $ Million
|993.8
|994.4
|994.9
|772.8
|772.8
|Dividend per share in $ per share
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million
|955.1
|963.0
|965.6
|966.0
|962.7
|Gold Production
|4Q20
|1Q21
|2Q21
|3Q21
|4Q21
|Gold Equivalent ounce ("GEO") Production K Oz
|255,361
|231,988
|241,341
|256,464
|281,388
|Silver Production M oz
|2.59
|2.13
|1.63
|2.273
|3.143
|Gold price realized $/Oz
|1,875
|1,793
|1,817
|1,789
|1,796
|Silver price $/Oz
|24.02
|25.66
|26.05
|24.23
|23.24
|AISC GEO co-product $/Oz
|
1,076
|
1,045
|
1,081
|
1,041
|
962
Sources: Company material
* Estimated by Fun Trading.
*Cash and cash equivalents were $460.2 million, and total cash was $487.3 million in 3Q21. Based on what is indicated in the press release, the company had about $525 million in cash and cash equivalents in 4Q21 and about $540 million in total cash.
Part III - Gold Production Details for the Third Quarter of 2021
1 - Quarterly Gold and Silver Production
The company produced 240,718 Au Oz and 3,142,781 Ag Oz, as shown below.
2 - Quarterly Gold Equivalent Production GEO
The gold price was $1,796 per ounce, and the silver price was $23.24 in 4Q21.
Part IV - Balance Sheet Analysis
1 - Revenue was $503.8 million in 4Q21
Yamana Gold reported revenues of $503.8 million in 4Q21, up 9.1% from the same quarter a year ago. Net income was $109.7 million or $0.11 per diluted share.
Cash flow for operations was $238.2 million in 4Q21, up from $181.5 million in 4Q20.
2 - Free cash flow was estimated at $120.3 million in 4Q21
Note: Free cash flow is cash flow from operations minus CapEx.
The trailing twelve-month free cash flow was estimated at $357.7 million, and the free cash flow for 4Q21 was estimated at $120.3 million.
On July 29, 2021, Yamana Gold announced a share buyback program of about 48.322 million shares. The company bought 6.673 million shares as of December 31, 2021 for about C$35.6 million.
The company is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share covered by the free cash flow.
3 - Debt and Cash situation. Total cash was $552 million in 4Q21 and total debt was $772.8 million.
4 - Company mineral reserves are relatively unchanged from 2020.
Yamana Gold reported mineral reserves of 13.7 Moz of gold, 111 Moz of silver, and 6.7 Billion pounds of copper.
5 - Production outlook: 2022-2024 and beyond
On February 17, 2022, the Company announced that it is maintaining its 2022 production guidance and expects production not to be less than 1 million gold equivalent ounces.
By 2023, the Company is increasing its production guidance from 1 million GEO to 1.03 million GEO. The Company sees further near-term growth in 2024, with production rising to 1.06 million GEO.
For 2022, the Company expects the total cost of sales, cash costs, and AISC not to exceed $1,215, $725, and $1,080 per GEO, respectively.
The Company anticipates delivering the next update to its ten-year outlook in 2023. It expects to increase its sustainable baseline annual production at current operations from 1 million GEO to at least 1.05 million GEO from 2025.
Technical Analysis and Commentary
AUY forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $5 and support at $4.10. The trading strategy is to trade short-term LIFO your position and allocate about 50% to short-term volatility.
I recommend selling about 30% of your position between $4.90 and $5.1 and selling another 20% at or above $5.25 in case of a breakout.
Conversely, suppose the gold price turns bearish and retraces to $1,800. In that case, AUY could quickly fall back at or below $4.30 (200MA) and eventually retest the support at $4.10, where it is reasonable to start accumulating again.
So far, the gold price is going up and closed at $1,900 per ounce last week (resistance was at $1,912). The recent news indicates record inflation not seen for decades. It is a good boost for gold.
Overall, consumer prices rose in 2021 at the fastest pace in 39 years, meaning this is the worst inflation experienced by anyone not on the cusp of retirement or older.
Furthermore, the potential conflict between Russia and Ukraine is also helping.
Conversely, the Fed is now setting the stage to move against inflation by hiking interest starting next month, ending the recent bullish trend for gold or even reversing it, depending on the frequency and the magnitude of the hike.
Thus, watch the gold and silver prices like a hawk.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!
Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.
You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.
"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.
Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.
This article was written by
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.
I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.
I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.
“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.
Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AUY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I trade short-term AUY frequently.