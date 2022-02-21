xavierarnau/E+ via Getty Images

When we last covered Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI), we opined that the large yield was safe. Specifically, we said,

While we remain pessimistic from a total return standpoint, we think the dividend will be safe for at least the next 12 months and give it the lowest danger rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins scale. A low danger rating implies a less than 15% probability of a dividend cut in the next 12 months. But we maintain a neutral rating as the low valuation is actually a fair valuation in this case.

The stock has traded in line with the S&P 500's (SPY) negative return since then and continued to pay its hefty dividend.

We examine the latest annual results to see whether we can get into this income stream.

Q4-2021

OPI had a good quarter to report. Rental income stayed steady, despite some dispositions. Net operating income improved sequentially.

From a distribution perspective, it was great to see the rolling four quarter cash available for distribution, or CAD finally stabilize. As you can see above, this metric has been in a free fall and gone from $180 million to $155 million, just in 1 year. CAD payout ratio at 68.5% is about the upper end of where we want it with this company. While those ratios stabilized, we will note the rising total liabilities to adjusted EBITDA ratio. At the end of 2020, we had $2.34 billion in total liabilities, serviced by $365.2 million ($91.3 X 4) of adjusted EBITDA. Today, we are at $2.74 billion in liabilities serviced by $345.2 million ($86.3 X 4) of adjusted EBITDA. Net debt (which takes into account cash and similar current assets) to adjusted EBITDA is now at 7.3X.

OPI's debt maturity schedule is front-end loaded with a 5.7 years weighted average.

The current tightening financial conditions will likely play a role in increasing refinancing costs as the July line comes up for renewal. OPI could put it on its unsecured credit line though for some time and liquidity remains more than adequate.

Outlook & Verdict

The occupancy numbers have a lot of information about what is going on here.

The comparable occupancy (for properties that existed in both periods), dropped to 91.2% from 92.0%. The total properties number fell from 91.2% to 89.5% over the last 12 months. What we want to stress here is to combine this information with the debt information. Asset sales are continuing at relatively poor prices and asset acquisitions at relatively expensive prices. That is why debt to EBITDA is inching up. This can be easily ascertained by looking at the acquisition and disposition price per square foot and cap rates (where disclosed).

The current occupancy numbers are certainly not bad by themselves. This perception though depends on the market mood. Most Class B mall REITs hit terminal velocity on the downside when their occupancies fell below 90%. On the other hand, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) gets a free pass with an 83.5% occupancy number as the market (unlike us) sees little risk with data centers. With single tenant triple net office properties, the risk is more of a continued gradual decline. In the case of OPI, with bulk of the debt being unsecured, this risk is actually worse. Secured debt allows the company to walk away from bad properties and shed the debt linked to that property. This is how other lower-quality triple nets like Global Net Lease (GNL) and The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (RTL) are set up. This has also shown up in the total return profiles.

Over longer time frames, you can see how OPI's cash flow per share has fallen.

This is why OPI has been an abysmal performer over the very long term. This is true when you benchmark against the triple net REITs like Realty Income Corporation (O) or office REITs like Vornado Realty Trust (VNO).

OPI mentioned that the capex levels would actually be rising over 2021 levels.

For the full year 2022, we expect our recurring capital level to be elevated as compared to 2021 as a result of strong leasing activity that will create long-term value for OPI. We also expect to see increased redevelopment capital expenditures as our projects at 20 Mass Ave and Seattle continue to progress.

The CAD actually only takes into account reoccurring capital expenditures but total capital expenditures are important to watch as they play some role in stabilizing funds from operations (FFO). Since FFO has not actually remained flat, we would consider distribution coverage only after subtracting all capital expenditures. So over the last 4 quarters, CAD was $155 million and actual distributions were $106 million, giving a 68.5% payout ratio. If you subtract all the other capital expenditures (total $56.22), total payout ratio goes whizzing past 100%.

While Q4-2021 was fine and the company will likely get some boost as staff return to the office, we remain circumspect on the longer-term outlook. If a REIT did not create a positive total return over the last decade, chances are the next 10 years will likely be worse. The dividend is safe for the next 12 months and we are keeping our Kenny Loggins Scale rating unchanged.

We continue to stay out though, despite the appearance of a cheap valuation.

