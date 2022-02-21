JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has always been one of the most overvalued companies throughout the pandemic to me. Prior to the stock’s recent pullback, Shopify traded as high as 50x sales. Clearly, SHOP has done very well last year, shrugging off all growth stock issues, whereas others have been down quite a bit.

Now that Shopify has come down over 50%, is it finally time to buy? I think growth stocks can be separated into two camps. The first group has fallen to a point where it has become undervalued. The other group, however, has gone from insanely expensive to just normal expensive. I believe Shopify belongs to the latter. As much as we all love exposure to high-growth names in the Ecommerce space, we should always factor in valuation as well. If valuations didn’t matter in 2020-2021, it’s starting to matter in 2022. In this article, I will be discussing the recent slump in Shopify’s stock, the key risks involved, and several reasons why I’m not buying the dip.

A Quick Overview of Shopify

Shopify is an e-commerce platform for merchants to build and create their own online store without learning how to code. Shopify provides key things you need to build and market an online store – templates, a payment processor, a blog, and even email marketing tools. Merchants pay a monthly subscription fee to use Shopify’s platform, as well as a small percentage of GMV. Shopify has also developed a rich and extensive partner ecosystem with over 8,000 apps extending product capabilities and 40,000 ecosystem partners.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift from brick-and-mortar stores to internet retail. Shopify is arguably one of the biggest structural winners from the pandemic because so many businesses have transitioned to a digital business model. I do believe Shopify is in pole position to benefit from the secular trends of Ecommerce growth and the rise of entrepreneurship. There are certainly major opportunities for growth with a massive TAM for Shopify to capture.

Shopify’s Recent Slump

Despite beating analysts’ expectations on both revenue and earnings, Shopify is down over 18% after projecting weaker growth this year as online spending laps pandemic-juiced quarters and consumer sentiment weakens.

CFO Amy Shapero told analysts:

“We believe that the Covid-triggered acceleration of Ecommerce that spilled into the first half of 2021 in the form of lockdowns and government stimulus will be absent from 2022."

Currently priced at less than half its valuation from a few months ago, it must be cheap right? It sure looks cheap if you believe the market was “right” to price Shopify at over $1500 a share 3 months ago. At that share price, SHOP was trading at 50x forward EV/Sales. To put that into perspective, imagine paying $5 million for a company that is expected to generate $100k in revenue next year. Again, that’s $100k in gross sales, not net income, not cash flow.

Now is the market crazy for paying such a ridiculous valuation just a few months earlier? I don’t think you can call all of them irrational. Prices that look ridiculous to one person can make sense to another because the factors those investors pay attention to are different. To quote Morgan Housel:

Money chases returns to the greatest extent it can. It's not unreasonable for short-term traders to believe that an asset with momentum will continue to rise. Short-term traders operate in an area where the rules governing long-term investing, particularly around valuation, are ignored because they are irrelevant to the game being played.

The bulls might argue that “ Shopify has B2B as its main driver in 2022…”, “Shopify’s growth is re-accelerating in the next few years…” or “they have so many things coming out soon…”, yes I agree that Shopify’s growth opportunities are huge. However, when you take a look at its valuation, the market has already priced most of it in. Shopify may have a hundred and one things in its pipeline but if they are unable to execute it to perfection and beat the already-high market expectations, the bet is simply not worth taking.

Next, let’s discuss some of the key risks.

Key Risks

Intensifying competition & lack of a strong moat

Shopify provides a number of free Ecommerce templates that merchants can use. However, the number of bundled templates is small in comparison to other online store builders like Squarespace or Wix. Although Shopify’s template offering is good enough for most online stores, at the end of the day they are still limited. Many of Shopify’s themes lack the flexibility that other website builders provide when it comes to laying content out around a page.

Shopify might currently be one of the most popular SaaS providers for online businesses, but it is far from being the only option for an e-commerce store. We live in a rapidly-evolving digital world, where businesses must constantly adapt and innovate to meet their customers’ needs. As the landscape for digital selling continues to grow, new SaaS providers will enter the market offering enhanced features, open-source technologies, and much more.

Some might say that Shopify doesn’t have any competition and that it’s a generational company but I’d argue that folks can use BigCommerce (BIGC), WordPress, Squarespace (SQSP), WooCommerce, Wix (WIX), and many more. An increasing number of competitors would likely result in lower than expected growth rates and Shopify burning a lot of cash to compete. Shopify would likely need to continue spending on marketing and promotions, as well as R&D to fend off new competition.

Shopify may find trouble attracting new merchants to its platform or monetizing its merchant solutions to a greater degree. Hence, Shopify will be unable to realize its full growth potential in the next decade if it is unable to increase the average revenue per merchant while attracting new merchants to its platform. In the long term, shoppers are likely to flock back to the likes of Amazon.

Geographic Concentration

Over two-thirds of Shopify’s revenue is generated from U.S merchants. Any economic downturns in the U.S. might adversely impact Shopify’s top-line growth. To continue growing its revenue at the same rate, Shopify will have to expand internationally. However, there are already numerous e-commerce giants outside the U.S such as Alibaba (BABA), Mercadolibre (MELI), Sea Ltd (SE), and Coupang (CPNG) that are more accustomed to local culture in their respective markets.

Near-Term Headwinds

The surge in online shopping activities that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic will ease markedly, especially as concerns about the economy mount. Locked-down consumers purchased so much stuff during the pandemic over the past 2 years that their purchases were pushed forward, which could affect sales throughout 2022-2023.

The market is concerned about a slower pace of growth as the economy reopens, as supply chain issues and a marked deceleration in consumer spending stunted growth rates. As the economy opens up, an increasing number of people will return to shopping in physical stores. Consumers may start spending more on services, entertainment, and travel as opposed to buying goods online.

It’s also important to note that U.S retail sales were boosted by government stimulus in March 2021, but the positive effects are starting to wane. All of these factors combined may reduce total GMV, resulting in lower revenues for Shopify if they are unable to offset it by onboarding more new merchants to their platform.

Without additional stimulus, U.S. retail sales figures could experience downward pressures if the Fed raises rates too quickly. The hawkish sentiment we see in the media could hurt consumer confidence given that stimulus is no longer on the table.

The majority of Shopify’s merchants consist of small-to-medium enterprises [SMEs]. According to data from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 20% of U.S small businesses fail within the first year and roughly 50% of SMEs will go out of business in 5 years. Also, SMEs are more susceptible to economic conditions such as inflation and continued supply chain restrictions than larger businesses. If these businesses are forced into dire financial situations, it could result in a higher merchant turnover, hurting Shopify’s top-line.

Inflation

U.S consumer sentiment fell to its lowest level in more than a decade amid expectations that inflation would continue to increase in the near term. U.S inflation rate surged to a 40-year record high of 7.5% last month, putting pressure on the Fed to move more aggressively on hiking rates.

However, in January U.S retail sales rose by a seasonally adjusted 3.8%, far outpacing economists’ forecasts for a 2.1% increase. This is the strongest monthly gain since stimulus checks were given out in March last year. Although this might signify a reversal from December’s 3.2% drop, the retail sales figures aren’t adjusted for inflation, meaning these figures can reflect higher prices rather than more purchases. It appears consumers are still buying goods despite price increases, for now at least. However, I would take these figures with a grain of salt.

If a healthy 2% inflation rate is supposed to incentivize consumers to spend money and not hoard money, I believe elevated levels of inflation will lead to people getting priced out of goods instead. In a worst-case scenario, we may see runaway inflation and aggressive rate hikes. That is a headwind for the economy as people start spending less, leading to a decline in profits for businesses. As mentioned earlier, the success of Shopify is largely dependent on the success of SMEs.

Furthermore, if inflationary pressures don’t go away, there is a chance we are heading towards a recession. And that is obviously more bad news for Shopify. Do you know what kind of stocks does the worst in an inflationary bust? High multiple stocks - the likes of Shopify. Now is not the time to double down on high valuation growth plays.

Even if we do see inflation numbers subsiding in the future, it takes a while for Fed tapering and rate hikes to happen. When we think about high valuation names with cash flows way out in the future, typically those are the names that get whipsawed around the most in a rising interest rate environment.

Next, let’s talk about valuation.

Valuation

Although Shopify is one of the most overvalued stocks throughout the pandemic, it’s come down a lot more towards a reasonable level from an egregious price just a couple of months ago. To understand Shopify’s growth, we first have to look at the Ecommerce space. Here is an illustration of Ecommerce sales as a percentage of total retail sales in 2020 across several developed countries:

Based on a U.N news report, the online share of total retail sales in the U.S stands at only 14% in 2020 compared to 25% in China, 26% in Korea, and 23% in the U.K. The digital retail economy in the U.S appears to be underpenetrated compared to its European and Asian counterparts. I see this as a tailwind and an opportunity for Shopify to capture the large and fast-growing TAM.

According to a forecast by eMarketer, Ecommerce sales in the U.S are projected to grow at a healthy clip in the double digits going forward (13-17%), with Ecommerce penetration reaching 23.6% of total retail sales by 2025, more than double 2019 figures.

Image source from eMarketer: https://www.emarketer.com/content/us-ecommerce-forecast-2021

Source: eMarketer

It’s important to note that two-thirds of Shopify’s revenue comes from the U.S. Hence, these figures are key to driving Shopify’s revenue in the future. To understand Shopify’s business, we have to zoom in on one of the most important indicators - Gross Merchandise Volume [GMV]. GMV is the total dollar value of orders facilitated through Shopify’s platform including apps and channels for which a revenue-sharing arrangement is in place. GMV does not represent revenue earned by Shopify but the volume of GMV facilitated through its platform can give us a picture of the success of Shopify’s merchants and the strength of their platform.

As of FY21, Shopify’s share of all U.S retail Ecommerce sales sits at a strong 12.1% (including merchant sales made through POS). Shopify’s market share comes just under Amazon’s 41% and above Walmart’s 6.6%.

Here I have Shopify growing U.S GMV to over $750 billion, representing a quarter of all U.S Ecommerce retail sales in 2030. Assuming roughly two-thirds of their revenue still comes from the U.S and revenue growth rate decreasing steadily from 57% in 2021 to 15% over the next 9 years, this implies a 7x in revenue and 24% CAGR over this period. Additionally, I have them growing EBITDA margins to a considerable 27%.

Created by author

Source: Created by author

Even after juicing estimates, I arrived at a fair value of just under $470 per share. Personally, I can’t see how the valuation pencils out. The level of growth required to generate alpha on this stock over the long term is simply astronomical.

Shopify might be a great company, but it’s far from being revolutionary. At $730 per share, Shopify is trading at 14x Sales, 26x Gross Profit, and 130x EBITDA on 2022 estimates. Growth is expected to decelerate into the 30-35% area. At this valuation, I would much rather own the Palantirs (PLTR) of the world which is growing just as fast with stickier revenues and B2B SaaS enterprise is much better than B2C which typically has a natural churn downwards.

However, if the company continues to beat and raise expectations, its stock price may remain elevated for sustained periods of time. As mentioned earlier, I love what Shopify is doing in the e-commerce space and I’m bullish on the long-term future of the company but my main concern lies in its valuation.

At the end of the day, it’s really about what you want to own. I don’t know you, and you don’t know me. We all have a different perspective on risk. But bear in mind what your personal portfolio goals are. If you want to own this company because you believe in the company very strongly and you’re happy with the valuation giving you enough upside, good for you. Shopify may end up doing super well if they can consistently beat and raise, beat and raise. However, if you really have such great conviction in Shopify’s growth and profitability in the coming years, just make sure you’re comfortable with the valuation.

The Bottom Line

At >$1500 a share, Shopify was priced to perfection. However, do perfect companies even exist? In reality, most companies are not perfect. There will always be operational hiccups, systematic risks, and I doubt even Shopify is immune to this. Even at $730 a share, I still think Shopify is too expensive for me. Given today’s market environment, I’ll be staying clear of high valuation growth names for now.

Now, I’m not saying Shopify is unable to continue doing extremely well; if there’s any player in the e-commerce space who has the ability to dominate the space for the next decade or two, it will be Shopify. However, the risks and valuation just doesn’t speak to me. I find it difficult to get comfortable behind this valuation and find enough conviction for a high level of margin of safety. The downside probability-weighted risks far outweigh the potential reward for me.