Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company (BKCYF) CEO Panicos Nicolaou on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company (OTCPK:BKCYF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2022 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Panicos Nicolaou - Chief Executive Officer

Eliza Livadiotou - Executive Director of Finance & Legacy

Conference Call Participants

Jonas Scorza Floriani - Axia Ventures Group Ltd

David Daniel - Autonomous Research

Alexandros Boulougouris - Wood & Company Financial Services

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Mridul, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Bank of Cyprus Conference Call to present and discuss the preliminary group financial results for the year ended 31st December 2021. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Panicos Nicolaou, Chief Executive Officer; Ms. Eliza Livadiotou, Executive Director of Finance; and Mr. Demetris Demetriou, Chief Risk Officer.

Mr. Nicolaou, you may now proceed.

Panicos Nicolaou

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our full year 2021 financial results conference call. I'm joined by Eliza Livadiotou, Executive Director of Finance & Legacy; Demetris Demetriou, Chief Risk Officer; and Annita Pavlou, Manager, IR & ESG as well as our regular quarterly results. Importantly, today we’re updating and upgrading our medium-term strategic targets. The majority of our presentation will focus on that. Eliza will give a briefer than normal update on our financial results. And then I will present our updated medium-term strategy and targets.

[Indiscernible] our comments on the results will be brief than normal, our disclosures are unchanged, and you will find all the usual information in our presentation pack and associated materials. And of course, we remain available for questions both during this conference call and afterwards.

I will start by highlighting some of the key achievements for the year on Slide 5. We deliver a profit after tax before non-recurring items of €91 million. The reported results for the year was a net profit of €30 million after restructuring another related costs of €61 million. In 2021, we managed our cost base carefully and kept our total operating expenses below €350 million. Our cost to income ratio stood at 60%, flat on the prior year.

Our current position has strengthened during the year. As of 31st of December 2021, our capital ratios on a traditional basis were 20.8% for total capital and 15.8% for CET1, both pro forma for trades. We successfully refinanced our Tier 2 at significantly lower coupon rate and initiated MREL issuance with inaugural issuance of €300 million senior preferred notes. That allowed us to achieve our interim MREL requirement as of 1st January 2022.

Balance sheet de-risking is now largely complete. During the year, we reduced our pro forma NPE ratio to 7.5% and up 3.1% on a net basis. Overall, in 2021, we have used NPEs by 75%. Our positive performance during the year and the solid growth outlook for the Cyprus economy has allowed us to update and upgrade our targets for the medium term. We now expect to use our NPE ratio to 5% by the end of 2022 and to less than 3% by the end of 2025. We reiterate our focus on creating shareholder value and increase our medium-term return on tangible equity target to over 10%, providing the foundations for a return of dividend distributions from 2023 onwards, subject to performance and relevant approvals.

Sustainability will continue to be embedded in our culture as we lead the transition of the local economy to a sustainable future. We commit to becoming carbon neutral ourselves by 2030 and to have net zero emissions by 2050, whilst at the same time we will support our customers and communities in this transition.

I will now hand over to Eliza to take you through our financial results for the year. Eliza?

Eliza Livadiotou

Thank you, Panicos, and good morning from me too. So, starting from Slide 6. Here we summarize the key highlights of the fourth quarter. I'll briefly go over these. I'll start with economic context. Year 2021 saw a strong recovery in the fixed economy after a period of pandemic related disruption, providing an improved backdrop against which the bank performed well. GDP grew by 6% in the fourth quarter, well above the eurozone average of 4.6%.

During Q4, we continue to support the country's return to growth and extended a favorable €471 million in new lending. Overall, we granted €1.8 billion new loans for the year 2021, an increase of a third compared to the previous year, recovering towards pre-pandemic levels. The strong recovery in new lending lays down the foundations of our growing confidence that loan growth will accelerate over the next few years, which we will discuss in more detail later.

During the fourth quarter, we have generated total income of €154 million, up 11% on the previous quarter driven mainly by higher non-NII which resulted in a positive operating result of €55 million. Total operating expenses remained both flat Q-on-Q at €87 million and with rising income, which resulted in a cost to income ratio of 57% for the quarter, down 7 percentage points on the previous quarter.

The underlying results for the quarter was a profit after tax before restructuring charges of €27 million. In December 2021, the Group completed a small targeted voluntary staff exit plan at a one-off cost of €16 million. The gross annual savings are estimated at around 3% of total staff costs. Despite this charge overall, the fourth quarter was profitable with profit after tax at €10 million.

Our capital position is robust. As mentioned earlier, our capital ratios were 20.8% for total capital and 15.8% for CET1 as of December, both pro forma for held for sale loans. Deposits increased in the quarter by 2% to €17.5 billion and we continue to operate with a significant liquidity surplus that now totals almost €6.4 billion.

Turning now to balance sheet derisking. As a reminder, in the fourth quarter, we signed an agreement for the sale of €600 million NPEs in Project Helix 3, a profitable and capital accretive transaction. Additionally, we are planning to reduce NPEs by a further €400 million during the year. Overall, in 2021, we have reduced NPEs by 75% on a pro forma basis.

The performance of the loans under expired moratoria remains solid. 96% of performing loans with payment deferrals have expired presented no arrears. This continues to be a better performance than expected, now more than a year after deferral expiry and bodes well for future trends.

Moving now to Slide 7, where we provide an overview of the macroeconomic conditions. Economy continued to grow in the fourth quarter by 6% facilitated by a rebound mainly in tourism, trade and professional services. Cyprus economy has quickly recovered to pre-pandemic levels demonstrating its open small and dynamic characteristics. For 2022, GDP is expected to grow by around 4%. And with the additional implementation of the Cyprus recovery and resilience plan, growth is expected to be sustained at pre-pandemic levels.

2021 tourist activity recovered significantly year-on-year and the tourist season was extended until late October. Overall, arrivals in the second half of 2021 reached around 70% of 2019 levels. Tourism is expected to recover fully by 2023 to 2024.

As Panicos already mentioned, the majority of the focus today will be on our medium-term guidance. And as a result, I will not speak to all of the slides that I normally would. They're all available for you to review, but instead I want to pick up a few important trends.

So, moving to Slide 12 on the income statement. Net interest income increased to €73 million for the fourth quarter, driven mainly by larger volumes of loans and interest collections. NII for the full year '21 amounted to €296 million compared to €330 million the year before, down by 10% year-on-year, impacted mainly by the continuing pressure from the low interest rate environment and the completion of Helix 2.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter was at €81 million compared to €68 million in the prior quarter. The quarterly increase is mainly due to higher net insurance income and revaluation gains in financial instruments. For the full year, non-interest income increased to €285 million supported mainly by higher fees and commissions. Overall, non-interest income was up 20% year-on-year more than offsetting the negative NII impact from derisking and continuing pressure from low interest rate environment.

Total operating expenses stood at €87 million for the fourth quarter and €347 million for the full year, broadly flat both on the prior quarter and the prior year. Provision for impairments for the fourth quarter of €24 million comprise loan credit losses of €9 million, impairments of €23 million mainly relating to large liquid revenue assets and reversal in litigation of around €8 million due to revised estimated -- estimates for cases provided for.

Profit after tax and before non-recurring items was at €27 million for the fourth quarter and €91 million for the year. Restructuring and other cost of €13 million in Q4 relate mainly to the €16 million cost of a small targeted voluntary staff exit plan that took place in the fourth quarter. For the full year, restructuring and other costs remain broadly flat year-on-year at €32 million. We achieved a return on tangible equity before non-recurring items of 6.6% for the fourth quarter and 5.5% for the full year. The overall result was a profit after tax of €10 million for Q4 or €30 million for the full year.

Moving now to Slide 13, there are various factors here that drive NII, while volume trends are encouraging, margins will likely remain under pressure in the near-term.

On Slide 16, I'd like to mention that non-interest income grew strongly in the fourth quarter, reflecting mainly higher net insurance income and increased evaluation gains from financial instruments. Net fee and commission income amounted to €172 million for the year, up 19% year-on-year basis. Again, Panicos, will discuss later our future plans in this space, including expanding our insurance revenues.

Moving now to cost on Slide 18. Total operating expenses in Q4 were €87 million, broadly flat over the previous quarter. OpEx for the year remained below €350 million and we have managed to keep our cost to income ratio flat at 60%. We remain responsive on costs as evidenced by the small staff exit plan we executed in December.

Now turning to capital on Slide 21. Our CET1 and total capital ratios as of 31st December stood at 15.8 and 20.8, respectively, both pro forma for assets held for sale. During the fourth quarter, we have generated around 50 basis points of organic capital through operating profits and 30 basis points from the reduction in RWAs. These were partially offset by expected long credit losses and impairments of around 30 basis points.

Our CET1 on a fully loaded basis was at 13.7% as of December 21, and 14.3% pro forma. The minimum requirements for 2022 for CET1 and total capital is set at 10.08% and 15.01%, respectively, following a 26 basis points add-on on P2R due to ECB's prudential provisioning expectations and 25 basis point phasing-in of the O-SII Buffer. It's important to note that the P2G reduction model affects the increase in P2R for the CET1 ratio. We continue to monitor opportunities for the optimization of its capital position, including a Tier 1 capital.

Finally turning to cost of risk on Slide 26. The cost of risk for the year was at 57 basis points compared to 118 basis points in the previous year, reflecting mainly lower COVID-19 related charges and normalization of cost of risk as balance sheet derisking is largely completed. For the fourth quarter, cost of risk was at 35 basis points of gross loans and included a reversal of loan impairment mainly driven by improved cash collections and updated financial information.

And with that, I'd like to hand back to Panicos to go through the medium-term strategy and targets.

Panicos Nicolaou

Thank you, Eliza. I will start with our investment highlights on Slide 30. The bank operate in is a small, open and dynamic economy that has fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. We are an diversified leading financial technology hub in Cyprus with strong franchise and customer base. Our team has an excellent track record and is fully committed to deliver shareholder value, while maintaining best-in-class governance.

Our strategic priorities are clear. We are committed on delivering sustainable profitable growth and shareholder value creation. As I will comment to for the first time in many years, we are in a position to outline prospects for the reduction of dividend payments.

Moving now to Slide 51. We are the leading Bank of Cyprus with around three quarters of the population being customers of the bank. We have a leading market position in both loans and deposits with market shares of 39% and 35%, respectively, as of the end of December 2021. We will have profitable life and non-life in subsidiaries with high amounts of share.

Finally, we are a strong technology hub with well over 300,000 active users of internet and mobile banking. Currently 90% of transactions are performed through digital channels. We are the 75% majority shareholder in the largest processing company in the country, and soon we will be launching an ecosystem expected to drive the transition to the digital economy, leveraging on our digital capabilities and market footprint.

Let's now turn to Slide 32. In November 2020, we communicated our strategic vision for the bank, setting the path to normalizing the balance sheet and achieving adequate sustainable returns. We are pleased to have made significant progress against our targets, including achieving some [indiscernible] milestones early. We have reached single digital NPEs one year ahead of plan and have achieved this with a better capital outcome, with CET1 of 15.8% being well above our guidance minimum threshold.

The post-moratoria performance has exceeded our expectations, allowing a swifter normalization in cost of risk. We have delivered on our cost target and our cost to income ratio, while we remain under pressure in the near-term has performed better-than-expected. We are, as a result, updating our outlook and our medium-term targets on Slide 33. To take into account the progress achieved so far, as well as increase confidence in the growth and sustainable profitability of the normalized Bank of Cyprus group.

Back in November 2020, we set a path of 7% ROTE for the normalized business over the medium term. We're today updating already the target to over 10% ROTE profitability in 2025, supported by a normalized cost of risk of 40 to 50 basis points, reflecting a less than 3% NPE ratio and improved efficiency of 50% to 55% underpinned by capital ratio between 13.5% and 14.5%.

It's important to note that 2022 is expected to still be a year of transition, when we will continue to replace the building blocks of our future growth. We expect solid mid-single-digit profitability to be already visible in 2023. When we expect to be in a strong shape in terms of capital, asset quality and profitability, for management to recommend the payment of dividends, of course subject to regulatory approval. This will be a significant milestone in the recovery of the Bank and could organize the importance to our shareholders of dividend payments.

Moving now to Slide 34, our first strategy pillars remain unchanged. Firstly, enhancing revenues in a more efficient way. Secondly, driving towards a linear operating model, while further improving efficiency. Whilst at the same time funding digitalization and investing in the business. Thirdly, normalizing cost of risk [indiscernible] other impairments of derisking is largely complete. And finally, embedding ESG in our culture to drive a sustainable future.

Our transformation plan presented on Slide 35 will support the delivery on the strategic pillars with leveraging on our country-wide customer database. The plan will allow us to tailor our operating model in line with the needs and characteristics of our customers to revamp our internal operation and streamline our processes.

Over the near-term, we're targeting 65% of wholesale customers to have a positive economic value added, we are aiming for over 50% of the sales to be through digital channels, another 70% of deposit to migrate to self-service channels. At the same time, we are targeting over 40% decisions for consumer lending to be fully automated. All the above will allow us to reduce by over 30% the administrative activities in the branches.

Slide 36 presents the way we see the built up to our greater than 10% return on tangible equity for 2025. Starting from the current level of 1.8. Firstly, we expect NII to gradually recover and to add 1% to ROTE for 2025 as loan expansion and much stabilization is expected to more than offset, therefore [indiscernible] NII from derisking. Secondly, we expect to improve significantly our non-net interest income driven mainly by fees and commissions are expected to grow by 4% per annum, building on the strong performance in 2021.

We are looking to also improve the income from our insurance operations leveraging the Bank’s strong market share. At the same time, we are also at an advanced stage in the development of a digital platform that will allow us to serve our customers beyond banking and create new revenue streams. These three initiatives are expected to add between 1.5% and 2% to ROTE of 2025.

Actually, we are revamping our upgraded model, driven by a transformation plan and digital focus. As you have seen for 2021, we have demonstrated our ability to manage costs, while today committed to keeping that operating expenses below €250 million in 2025, despite inflationary pressures, which at the same time funding digitization in investment in business. We expect to effectively eliminate the structural cost as derisking is now largely complete. Overall, this building block is expected to have between 2.5% and 3% to add up to the 2025 ROTE.

Lastly, as balance sheet derisking is now largely complete, this will allow us to further normalize our costs of risk and reduce other impairments adding in between 2.53% to the ROTE for 2025. Starting with NII growth on Slide 37 and 58. About the middle term, high quality lending is expected to reach €9 billion. We have already seen a sharp recovery in volumes as the economy recover from COVID, we are confident that we can achieve this given the economy is expected to continue to grow on an average by over 3% over the period.

The significant deleveraging of the Cyprus economy over the past 7 years is coming to an end. Then group play -- group aims to benefit from it to strong market position to help deploy the Cyprus Recovery and Resilience Fund; as well as to grow shipping and International corporate lending with prudency; and explore market opportunities in performing portfolio trades in Cyprus.

At the same time, we aim to support our customers in the transition to sustainable future through for example, the provision of environmentally friendly products. As a result, after performing book is expected to grow by 6% per annum, a sharp acceleration in the pace over the past few years. The growth of net interest income over the middle term is further supported by massive stabilization.

As shown us Slide 58, our plan is based on conservative interest rate assumptions. We believe that the group is well-positioned for faster rising rates. We also use considerable assumptions for fixed income investments, and we factor in increased funding costs from further MREL issuance. And the fact that the favorable TLTRO borrowing terms will not be extended post June 2022. As a result of the huge transaction in 2021, and the ending of TLTRO favorable terms [indiscernible] come to be under pressure in the near-term before more closely matching volume trends.

Heading now to Slide 59. Building on the strong performance in 2021 over the medium-term net fee and commission income from banking activities are expected to increase by 4% per annum, supported by price adjustments and increased activity as the economy recover. We will amend the universe of deposits, which we charge liquidity fees and we will recycle deposits to products with higher return mainly through our Wealth services.

Additionally, we will also aim to increase the average product holding through cross-selling to those parts of our customer base, remain under penetrated via operational model design and client segmentation in order to cater for different customer groups.

Moving now to insurance business on Slide 40 and 41. One of the important sources of increased revenue will come from additional business as they have consistently delivered sustainable safety profitability. Our life insurance business has a leading market share in Cyprus. We will start our general insurance business is a key player in a highly concentrated market. We believe both life and non-life insurance business can deliver more by further leveraging of the Bank's strong market share.

The results of the insurance business for the years -- for the year are promising. Overall, the additional income in 2021 increased by 9% year-on-year to €61 million. It contributed to over 20% of our non-interest income. Moving now specifically to Slide 40, in the life insurance business, but the growth will be driven to the pursuit of new market segments with higher magic potential, such as business issues or income production, exploring opportunities in the conversion of cash om market and the launch of new products and investment funds.

At the same time, EuroLife is expected to widen its target market leveraging on its revamped financial model. Internally, EuroLife aims to strengthen his agency force of chronically and improve productivity through Judaization campaigns. Leveraging are the group's capabilities, the customer experience expected to be upgraded by enhanced self service capabilities, such as the my EuroLife portal. Overall, we expect our regular and premium income to increase by 35% over the next four years.

Moving now to Slide 41. In the general insurance business, further growth is expected through widening the target market leveraging on our revamped bancassurance model, exploiting synergies with the life insurance agency force and focusing on profitable business segments such as fire and liability. General Insurance also aims to strengthen its penetration in the profitable motor sector. Centralization and automation of the claims handling process, as well as further digital growth will be enabled by further digitization. Overall, we expect our market share to rise, and our [indiscernible] continues to increase by more than 50% over the next 4 years.

Let's now turn to Slide 42 to 43. As I mentioned earlier, we expect to soon launch our digital economy platform. Bank of Cyprus has been the trusted provider of financial services to the economy, with a market share of more than 50% in most customer segments, and with the largest active digital user base on the [indiscernible] of more than 375,000 users. At the same time, compared to many other EU countries, business Cyprus are less automated and digitized. This is now changing and presents an exciting opportunity both for the country and for the bank.

With the launch of J!nius, we aim to provide solutions that address digitization gap [indiscernible] link on large digital user base to lifestyle service and product providers. J!nius will allow us to enhance our existing customer base engagement, attract new customers, optimize the cost of our own processes, create new revenue resources and channels and position the market next to a customer at that point and time of need.

The size of the market disrupt the classic provided view of the bank, the last digital base, the large market share and the clear and validated need of digital economy end to end services linked to financial services, when there's this initiative a necessity and define its path to success. While there are clearly tremendous potential long-term within our middle 10 plan, we assume only minor contribution to revenues. While digital platform cost investments will be measured for goods and included within our cost guidance.

Moving now to Slide 44. quarterly calls has become a key feature of how we have managed the bank over the recent past, and we will continue to strive for a linear operating model absorbing inflationary pressures and investments in the business by cost saves from [indiscernible] and footprint optimization. The transformation plans in progress will act as an enabler to model banking by digital transforming customer service, internal operations and automating and centralizing backoffice activities.

In addition, [indiscernible] expenses are expected to reduce to single-digit as well as derisking is largely complete. Our commitment is to ensure the cost well below the current level in 2023 remain below €350 million in 2025. Our cost to income ratio will decline to the early 50 by 2025, but near-term we will remain under pressure, given the revenue trends noted earlier. In addition, little bit higher IT and digitalization investment will impact [indiscernible] of the plan.

Moving now to derisking on Slide 45. Our track record here has been excellent achieving 75% NPE reduction in 2021, reducing NPE ratio to 7.5%. We have a clear path to reduce our NPE ratio to 5% by the end of 2022 and to less than 3% by 2025, which at the same time contain NPE flows post the pandemic. Our cost of risk is expected to normalize towards 4 to 15 basis points in the medium term and other impairments will be reduced as balance sheet derisking is largely complete. This is lower than our previous expectations. Now we'll have more visibility on the risk in our books.

Moving now to Slide 46. Maintaining a strong capital base has been a key underpinning of the bank these past few years and that remains a non-negotiable for the bank going forward. We are pleased that our capital position remainder of passing 2021 and was further strengthened by 100 basis points during the year. Over the period of our plan, we expect to maintain a CET1 ratio between 13.5% and 14.5%.

The approved ROTE targets will allow us to organically generate capital, but going forward we expect to use to organically grow our loan book, invest in our business and absorbed regulatory impacts and one-off optimization cost. And importantly, this strong capital position will pave the way forward from dividend distribution to resume from 2023 or work up to of course to regulatory approvals. With [indiscernible] this half for our shareholders and myself and my management team [indiscernible] for their faith they have shown in us over the years.

Moving now to Slide 47. Of course, delivering for shareholders is important, but it's only one part of our responsibility to a wider group of stakeholders who are working to build affordable local organization with a clear strategy supported by effective corporate governance, aligned with ESG priorities, setting the foundation to enhance our organizational resilience. More information is provided on Slide 48.

Moving to sustainable economy is a challenge of our time. As part of our vision to be the leading financial hub in Cyprus, we are determined to lead the transition of Cyprus to a sustainable future. In 2021, we formulated the bank's first ESG strategy whereby in addition to maintaining our leading role in the social and governance pillars, there has to be a shift of focus to increasing the Bank's positive impact on the environment by transforming not only our own operations, but also of our client chain.

The Bank has committed to the following ESG primary ESG targets, which reflect the pivotal role of ESG in the Bank’ strategy. Become carbon neutral by 2030; become net zero by 2050; steadily increase green asset ratio; Steadily increase green mortgage ratio; and at least 30% women in Group’s management bodies.

To conclude this, it's a new phase for Bank of Cyprus. I’m encouraged at how we have delivered on the target we made since we first set them out in November 2020. And we are well-positioned to deliver our new upgraded targets over the medium-term. This concludes our presentation. I will now open the floor for your questions. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from a line of Scorza Floriani Jonas with Axia Ventures. Please go ahead.

Jonas Scorza Floriani

Yes. Hi, guys. Good afternoon, and congratulations on the progress you achieved in 2021. My first question is on the capital returns. I'm just wondering if you could clarify more or less how the process now when to get the approval for the dividends will work. Also point to talk about distribution of dividends from 2023 onwards, I suspect this is based on 2022 earnings, right?

And then also, I was wondering, if that's the case, when is the initial idea that you'll be able to announce it is like for together with full year 2021 results? Then still on the topic, when I look at your capital guidance on the new targets, does this already include the distribution of dividends? And if yes, can you share more or less how many basis points of that is the 2022 up until 2024 Or '25 delta in your capital ratio? And then secondly, it's on the REMU impairment. So just wondering if you can clarify it more or less what is the -- those assets, those illiquid assets that you take -- took to impairments on and also what is the expectation going forward for your state impairments? Thank you.

Panicos Nicolaou

Okay. Thank you, Jonas. I will take the question on the capital returns. I will start by saying that -- and let me be clear to that. [Indiscernible] organized on dividend are very important for our shareholders and we're determined to resume dividend as soon as possible. Currently, you know that we have a ban on paying dividends. So, clearly this has to be removed before the Board can consider any payments. As we state, we believe that we can be in good shape in 2023 results with sustainable business model, without one-offs and capital buffers to consider dividend distribution or other type of capital shareholder return. So, this is something that is important to start the shareholder return. We expect this to gradually build up and a calculation of ROTE of more than 10% is surely calculated on CET1 more than what you see in the guidance. I don’t know, Eliza, you want to add more on the dividend payment or and take the question on the REMU impairments?

Eliza Livadiotou

Yes. So, on capital on what we have included in capital, which was the last part of the question, we have included assumptions on dividend. We are assuming a built up -- a gradual built up of dividend payout ratios, which we believe is that conservative assumptions given that it's been almost a decade or more than a decade since we last paid dividend. So, the actual road test is on the back of capital that's actually slightly higher or higher than the [indiscernible].

Okay, on the REMU impairment point is related [indiscernible], I mean the largest part in Q4 related to a significant -- to a specific large property that we have on the books and which was also subject to capital deductions from the regulatory inspection, a couple of years back. So -- and it's a function of the valuation, it's a very idiosyncratic valuation issue relating to that piece of property, and it's not pervasive in the book. So therefore, just to your question on the future, we don't expect material impairment on the REMU stock. In fact, we are selling, as you know, above book value and above -- and close to OMV. And there are statistics in front of the deck on that.

Jonas Scorza Floriani

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of [indiscernible] with KBW. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Thank you for taking my question. Just two for me. So, one is in relation to rate. So, I was wondering if you could give more color on your sensitivity from your ball moving back into the positive territory. So, more specifically, what impact would that have on loan repricing? And when would you start to see remuneration of deposits? Secondly, with regard to TLTRO, what is your current contribution and what timeline do you expect for TLTRO to drop out? Thank you.

Panicos Nicolaou

Eliza?

Panicos Nicolaou

Okay. So, on the rates, you will see them on Page 38 actually of the deck in the results, not really in the guidance part. So, just to explain this graph of the slide on the top right-hand graph, you'll see the rate assumptions that we had in our financial plan and the guidance. These are you will know from current experience -- actually very conservative both on this -- on how steep it carries on the [indiscernible] and when it crosses zero in the financial planning section to call zero sometime in 2025. In reality, the market believes that this could happen a lot earlier maybe as early as two months away from now. So that's what we've assumed in the plan. On the table in the bottom, we've set out the sensitivity of a 50 basis points shift on the P&L. If for example, the rate increases happen earlier or happen in a steeper way than what we've predicted. So that's the summary of that.

Panicos Nicolaou

On the TLTRO, Eliza.

Panicos Nicolaou

On the TLTRO, okay, the -- sorry, the positive carry of the TLTRO will continue until Q2 of this year. So, there are two more quarters. I remind you, it's an almost 4 million quarter positive NII for us. Whether we repaid at that point or not is still under discussion. It depends on whether we can have a positive carry or not from the TLTRO, the €3 billion we have. But it will definitely not be the 50 basis points benefit we currently have, which is locked and almost automatic and that it's not relating to market rates.

Operator

[Indiscernible], are you done with your questions?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, that's it for me. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of David Daniel with Autonomous. Please go ahead.

David Daniel

Good morning. Thanks for the call and taking my questions. Just a couple for me. The first one is just on capital. Just interested if you could let us know any capital headwinds heading into next year. So, to hit the NPE target of 5%, if there's any more kind of capital hits that go alongside the disposals that are planned? And then just on capital as well [indiscernible] comment on Tier 1, would you consider a Tier 1 this year as part of the kind of capital equation to get your thoughts on that? And then just secondly, more broadly on your targets, the lending targets look quite well, quite aggressive. And I'm just interested in the phasing of kind of the CAGR that you're forecasting in performing loans. So, I can see the 6% CAGR. Should we think about that as kind of linear or is it likely to more happen -- be more back ended or back loaded? And are you seeing any trends in Q4 that would kind of point to anything significant in 2022 or 2023? Thanks.

Panicos Nicolaou

Okay. Thank you, David. I will start with capital headwinds coming from therefore to reduce NPEs to 5%. I don't think that there will be any negative impact on the capital from the -- further NPE [indiscernible] through the organic -- through organic reduction and through that trade. I remind you that the latest trade of Helix 3 was significantly capital accretive. On the Tier 1 question. We have as you know, our Tier 1, I think expires in end of 2023. So, we're looking at all the options, but nothing [indiscernible] at this point of time. As well as lending [indiscernible] volume, I will start by saying that there has been a significant and I will explain how we came to this target. It's coming both from gross new lending and including also [indiscernible] payments. So, first I have to explain that there has been significant leverage of the Cyprus economy all these years. I remind you that in 2030 where €62 billion of loans now, we are roughly €32 billion. So, we expect this to gradually start growing -- not grown dramatically, it can grow from 32, maybe go to 33, 34. [Indiscernible] lending generated in the economy, is expected also to grow modestly in line with the GDP growth, including also the extra push coming from the RRF financing we transitioned to digitalization and all that goes with RRF. So [indiscernible] Cyprus is as shown to maintain its market share in the pure new lending that’s created in the market. We did it in the past, we believe that we can do it in the future and we believe it even stronger now, because the management focus will be shift towards value creation, revenue [indiscernible]. So over and above the leading market position in the country, we are carefully looking outside for an additional €1 billion from lending. We have already created the setup, the teams and during the pandemic we are now [indiscernible] the results. So over and above as you -- as we mentioned, we will consider any other opportunities for [indiscernible] performing trades in Cyprus in the years to come. So this is [indiscernible] new lending. On the [indiscernible] lending, you have to take into consideration the repayment as well. So, we expect still to have significant portion of new lending to be paid. At absolute numbers, it will be probably similar to the previous years. But we have the courage that seeing that the average tenure of our loans are gradually increasing. So, we have 12.2 years in 2019, now it's almost 13, 12.8. And over and above the mix of restructured negotiated loans which most of them have half this one-off [indiscernible] repayments are actually reducing in our portfolio. So, all in all, we have -- are optimistic on this. And in terms of linear I will say that it may be a little back ended, but it's not -- It's less, I will describe that the backend is not dramatically higher than what you're going to expect to see in the earlier years.

David Daniel

Thanks a lot.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from the line of Boulougouris Alexandros with Wood & Co. Please go ahead.

Alexandros Boulougouris

Yes. Hi. Quick question from my end regarding the -- this interest rate sensitivity that you have on Slide 38 The awkward scenario is a 50 bps parallel shift and the downward is a 50 bps reduction, I assume. It's -- and this is the €30 million, €40 million that you have there is on net profitability or on NII or pre-tax, if you could clarify that. And then a second quick question regarding revenue. Maybe a bit clarification on where you expect the revenue portfolio to be in 2025 on your business plan? Thank you.

Panicos Nicolaou

Okay. I will start with revenue and then Eliza will provide more clarifications on the interest rate sensitivity. As we said, the 2021 REMU stock has been reduced to €1.2 billion from almost €5 billion in 2020, reduction by 70%. We expect this to materially -- this stock to materially [indiscernible] in the next 2, 3 years, and of course, significantly lower in 2025 because, as you know, REO still holds a lot of capital [indiscernible]. We would like to convert this type of capital into income generating asset, and of course, utilizing this capital for this purpose. Eliza, do you want to provide clarification on the interest rate sensitivities?

Eliza Livadiotou

Okay. So, thanks, Alex. The stock is indeed 50 basis points on euro and 60 on the USD. There is a note below the table. But obviously most of our loan book is euro denominated. The numbers here are actually revenue numbers. So, they include both the NII impact as well as assumptions on the reduction of the liquidity fee, which remind you goes to the fee and commission line and remains discretionary on whether and when we do it, but here it's mathematically the net impact, the net delta of the two numbers, NII and fees.

Alexandros Boulougouris

On the revenue, okay, clear.

Eliza Livadiotou

On the revenue. Yes, pretax basically.

Alexandros Boulougouris

Yes, thank you.

Eliza Livadiotou

The one point, just to add is that we do have a portion of the book that where the [indiscernible] flow to zero, and here the impact of the 50 basis points actually doesn't have the upside, if the [indiscernible] to move to positive territory all the way. So, there's actually an even bigger benefit if we were to [indiscernible] by 100 basis points, for example, or anything more than 50. But given we wanted to be conservative in what we are showing here as a stock, and we'll be updating you as we follow-up as the market evolves.

Alexandros Boulougouris

So, in a scenario over 100 bps, it is not 40. For example, it will be more, it will not be 80, it could be more than 80?

Eliza Livadiotou

Yes, yes.

Alexandros Boulougouris

You also have interest rates?

Eliza Livadiotou

Yes, [indiscernible] up to the 50 basis points [indiscernible] is proportional. Impact wise, when it goes above 50, it's not proportional. It's more than that.

Alexandros Boulougouris

Okay. Clear. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Ladies and gentlemen, there are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Nicolaou for any closing comments. Thank you.

Panicos Nicolaou

Okay. Thank you all for your time. As always, myself, and the team will be available for any one-to-one calls, meetings to clarify or answer any questions and explain in more detail our plans including our new initiatives, and of course, our dividend ambition. Thank you very much. Have a nice day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, the conference is now concluded, and you may disconnect your telephone. Thank you for calling and have a pleasant evening.