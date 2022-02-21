JimVallee/iStock via Getty Images

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is poised to benefit from rate hikes and is priced at a reasonable valuation. Interest rates are likely to rise over the coming years, hurting stock valuations and some businesses. Ally offers a way to stay invested in a business model that benefits from a rising interest rate environment.

How consumer banks stand to benefit from rising interest rates

Banks tend to benefit from higher interest rates. Intuitively, this makes sense since banks' core profits come from lending money and collecting interest payments. However, not all banks are created equal; having a large deposit base provides banks with a cheap and stable source of capital to loan out. If a bank doesn't have enough deposits to lend out, they instead need to borrow. The interest on this borrowing is higher than the interest paid on deposits.

This appears to be doubly true for the coming rate increases given that banks are flush with deposits right now. Banks don't need to attract more deposits, so they will be able to keep interest rates paid low. That increases the net interest margin that banks earn on the difference between the interest they pay on deposits and what they can charge on loans.

Finding the right bank

When looking at banks I use two key ratios: price to tangible book and return on equity. Price to tangible book is a general guide post for the intrinsic value of a bank stock since banks constantly update the value of their assets to market price. Return on equity helps show how profitable a bank's business model is.

Chase (JPM) is the golden standard, as far as I'm concerned, when it comes to consumer banking in the U.S. It has a huge deposit base - the largest in the U.S. It also earns a very nice return on equity. However, it trades at a high valuation right now in terms of price to tangible book.

The rest of the big four in the U.S. - Citigroup (C), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Bank of America (BAC) - all have lower returns on equity. BAC trades at a high valuation of price to tangible book. Two banks that I've been watching are Capitol One Financial (COF) and ALLY. Both trade at more reasonable valuations, have proven profitable business models, and fund most of their lending via deposits.

Online-first banking

As with the rest of our lives, banking is increasingly moving online. The pandemic only accelerated this trend. Most consumers no longer have a reason to go into physical branch locations or visit ATMs. ALLY and COF are both large, online-only banks - allowing them to capitalize on this trend.

Defensive but rewarding loan portfolio

ALLY and COF are the two largest auto loan banks in the U.S. Their overall portfolios are similar in size. ALLY is more concentrated in auto lending, while COF is more focused on credit cards with auto lending coming in second. Both offer their own auto loan origination systems that aim to make it easy for dealers to originate loans with them.

Auto loans are defensive in that they are collateralized by a critical need for borrowers. Cars are a requirement to work and live for most Americans. During the Great Recession, the overall delinquency rate peaked at about 4.5% for auto loans. For reference, credit card delinquency peaked at ~6.5% and mortgage delinquency at ~11.5%. Despite the defensive nature of these loans, ALLY's overall auto loan portfolio is still yielding, on average, 6.8% in Q4.

Auto loan delinquency rate (Federal Reserve Bank of New York Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax)

Room to grow

Both ALLY and COF are an order of magnitude smaller than the big four. Both have been able to grow their tangible book value per share at over a 9% CAGR over the past five years.

ALLY's consumer bank has only recently started expanding its offerings beyond a basic savings/checking account. They've brought onboard an investing platform, mortgage originations, and credit cards. They've shown the ability to cross-sell their customers on using multiple banking products.

Ally Investor relations

Slowing tailwinds

High car prices and latent demand from 2020 created a surge in auto loans in 2021. Experts are predicting that this trend will reverse soon. The company said they projected loan origination to begin declining in 2022 and return to more normal levels by the end of 2023. This tailwind should abate in the long run. But I believe the market is overreacting to this eventual slowdown. The price of cars showed no sign of slowing in the latest CPI numbers.

Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers: Used Cars and Trucks in U.S. City Average (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Why I prefer ALLY over COF

ALLY's auto lending business has a more defensive loan portfolio. This is the break down of the auto loan originations by FICO score for each in the most recent quarter:

FICO score ALLY COF Prime(660+) 60% 50% Almost Prime(620-660) 24% 20% Sub Prime(-620) 10% 30% Consumer Auto Group loans 6%

The higher credit ratings of ALLY's borrowers shows up in the 30-day delinquency rate. 2.14% of ALLY's auto loans are 30+ days delinquent, while 4.66% of COF's auto loans are 30+ days delinquent. Right now, consumers are flush with cash so these delinquency rates are not too high, but if the economy takes a downturn I'd rather be invested in ALLY's loan portfolio.

COF has $311MM in deposits, which haven't been growing much with a market cap of $64B. ALLY has $141MM in deposits, which have been growing rapidly over the last few years at a market cap of $17B. Compared to its overall business, ALLY has a much larger pool of cheap deposits to work with.

The main thing COF has that ALLY doesn't is its large credit card business. However, I don't love COF's credit card business. Credit cards are an intensely competitive business. Credit card providers must spend a ton on marketing and perks to attract and retain consumers. This can be seen in the fact that COF spends over 10 times as much as ALLY on SG&A. Unlike other card issuers, such as Discover (DFS) and American Express (AXP), COF doesn't have its own network and as such only benefits from balances left on their cards.

A growing dividend

ALLY is especially attractive to dividend growth investors. ALLY has been returning a substantial amount of equity to shareholders over the past five years. They currently have a 2.3% forward dividend yield and have had an astounding 44% CAGR on their dividend over the past five years. While I don't think the dividend will continue to grow this quickly, their history of reducing share count by 30% over the past five years leaves them plenty of room to grow the dividend.

Share repurchase and dividend history (Ally investor relations)

Risks investing in consumer banks

Banks are bellwethers for the U.S. economy. If the U.S. was to experience an economic recession, banks would be hurt more than most sectors. Below, I've plotted the percentage of S&P 500 total returns attributable to the financials sector and banking industry, overlaid with economic recessions since 1989. The banks industry info is only available since 2019 via YCharts. Each of the economic recessions since 1990 have hurt financials more than other sectors, except for the early 2000s recession.

Data by YCharts

Risks investing in ALLY stock

ALLY's loan portfolio is heavily concentrated in auto loans. I believe auto loans are a strong, well-collateralized loan type. However, any type of concentration like this is risky. Any events that adversely impact the market for auto loans could be potentially devastating to ALLY.

Part of ALLY's advantage is their relationship with dealers. ALLY has a strong relationship with many GM (GM) and Stellantis (STLA) dealers. This is because ALLY used to be the preferred financing partner of both GM and STLA. While both car manufacturers now have their own captive financial arms, maintaining these dealer relationships is still important to ALLY.

Auto loan originations, breaking out GM and STLA (ALLY investor relations)

In order to become a more full-service bank, ALLY is expanding the breadth of their offerings. Since 2016 they have begun offering the following: mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and a brokerage to their customers. These are a lot of new areas to expand into, which comes with execution risk.

Risks to my investment thesis

ALLY could be forced to increase their deposit interest rates more quickly than I anticipate. Pundits generally expect that banks will not be forced to raise interest rates on their deposits as quickly as the fed funds rate rises. However, historically this has not always been the case when interest rates rise.

Increasing competition from both traditional banks and new fintech players could slow ALLY's growth. Traditional banks aren't asleep at the wheel when it comes to the trend toward online banking. Virtually all banks offer some sort of online experience at this point. Most large banks have well-received apps. In addition, a slew of new players are getting into the online banking space. Sofi (SOFI) is trying to reposition itself as an online bank. Paypal (PYPL) and Block (SQ) are looking to drive growth of their "super apps." For example, SOFI recently announced a plan to pay 1% APY on its checking account.

ALLY has a couple of advantages over the competition when it comes to capitalizing on the trend toward online banking. They are already established while many other online first banks are emerging, but banking is sticky. ALLY boasts a 96% retention rate on its existing deposit customers. ALLY is online only. Compared to traditional banks, which offer both online and in person services, they can save on the overhead required to run physical banking locations.

Car prices could fall more quickly in 2022 and 2023 than ALLY currently projects. ALLY is projecting used car prices will fall 15% by the end of 2023. If car prices fall more quickly or further than projected, ALLY's financial performance would be hurt.

ALLY stock valuation

ALLY has a tangible book value per share of $43.58. It has been trading around 1.1 times tangible book value. On the earnings front it has been trading under 6 times TTM earnings, which makes it look cheap.

I've done a future cash flow valuation based on a mix of my assumptions, historical growth, and guidance provided in ALLYs earnings presentations. I used the following assumptions taken from the companies' financial presentations:

Return on tangible common equity of between 16% and 18%.

Based on historic performance over the last five years: growth in tangible common equity of 2.1% via retained income.

Based on my own valuation assumptions: a required rate of return of 10%, a desired margin of safety of 20%, and a perpetual growth rate of 2.5% after five years.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuation (The Author)

You'll notice that the cashflows are decreasing initially and that 2021 is a banner year. The reasons for this are covered in the slowing tailwinds section. The company's projected return on total common equity is based on falling car prices offset by increasing interest rates. Specifically, the company projects a fed funds rate of 1.5%-2% in the medium term and used car prices falling 15% by the end of 2023. Currently, both of these estimates look conservative in my opinion.

Closing thoughts

I've been adding ALLY to my portfolio over the past month when it trades near my target price of $48.33. As of this writing it is trading slightly above that, but still well below my estimated fair value of $60.41.

I believe the current price offers an attractive entry point to investors looking either for growing dividends or to add a financial to their portfolio that can benefit in a rising rates environment. While I also like COF, I'm not adding it to my portfolio at this point as I prefer ALLY and they are quite similar.