Merger Arbitrage opportunities contribute extra low risk growth to a diversified portfolio natrot/iStock via Getty Images

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) and Intel Semiconductor (INTC) have agreed to a merger in which TSEM shareholders will receive $53 in cash per share. TSEM is a great buy based on the Feb. 17th closing price of $46.94/share.

This type of opportunity is called merger arbitrage. Often these opportunities are not suitable for individual investors looking to maintain a secure nest egg. Assessing an opportunity like this requires pulling together information from a variety of sources and doing some detailed analysis. I provide the information and analysis neatly packaged below. This opportunity offers a nice return without the risk of increasing the stock portion of your portfolio.

Opportunity Description

On Feb. 15, 2022, TSEM and INTC announced they reached a merger agreement. Under this agreement, TSEM shareholders will receive $53 in cash per share. TSEM shares immediately increased to about $47 based on this news. Even at $47, assuming the merger closes, new investors can earn about $6 per share.

Overview: Merger Arbitrage for individual investors

Merger arbitrage involves buying a company that is expected to be purchased in a merger where the merger terms provide higher value than the current share price. Years ago, I looked at potential merger arbitrage opportunities and concluded that most of the potential profits were immediately arbitraged away by professional market players. I concluded that it was not worth my time to keep looking.

Recently, I happened to notice that there were good returns to be made. I was still very suspicious and kept expecting to find a gotcha as I dug into the details. After significant digging I have come to believe that there are now reasonable returns to be made. I found an article that seeks to document and explain the re-emergence of the opportunity:

Merger Arbitrage Defined & Returns (GMO)

While merger arbitrage has risks, these risks are different than from other stocks. Everyone understands that future returns on an individual stock is very unpredictable. A retired individual, such as myself, depending on a single stock investment to meet my financial needs would be foolish. Sensible investors spread their investments out over many stocks; however, because returns of almost all stocks are correlated, even a well-diversified stock portfolio has significant uncertainty. The return of a stock that is subject to a merger agreement is also not entirely predictable because some mergers are cancelled; however, the likelihood of an unfinished deal is not expected to be closely related to the overall return of a diversified portfolio. As a result, adding arbitrage positions to my personal investment portfolio that is significantly based on diversified stock investments adds less risk than adding a stock.

The chart below shows how the S&P index dropped precipitously in 2019 while the returns on a Merger Arbitrage index stayed steady.

SP500 Returns vs. Merger Arbitrage Returns (Georgetown Collegiate Investors)

From: A Primer on Merger Arbitrage

Modest Returns are better than "pie in the sky"

Looking at the chart above you might ask why I would invest in merger arbitrage since it produced overall lower returns than the stock market. Paradoxically, the higher the price gets on an investment, the lower the expected future returns. The high past returns and consequently the high current prices, mean that companies are only earning a small percentage of their price. Long-term investors cannot expect to earn more on their investment than their share of company earnings.

Professor Aswath Damodaran, a corporate finance professor at NYU Stern School of Business, is an amazing educator and freely shares quality information regarding finance. He has analyzed the expected future returns of the stock market based on the companies' earnings, distributions, and growth rates to estimate expected long term future returns. His analysis, updated for February 2022, estimates that in the long-term, stocks can be expected to return 5.17% more than "risk-free" investments, such as US Treasury Bonds, which currently return about 2.02%. Therefore, the total expected return is about 7.2% if one bought and held stocks long term.

If you think you might need to sell your stocks in the next few years, this prediction might be problematic. Treasury Bond rates currently reflect deliberate manipulation by the Federal Reserve that was designed to protect against a COVID-related economic collapse. These rates are unusually low in the context of the last 50 years, and it is expected that the Federal Reserve will need to allow these rates to increase to protect against the emergence of a spiral to hyperinflation.

If the risk-free rate increases, investors will also demand higher returns for stocks, and as a result stock prices will decline. It seems as if there is significant risk that the S&P 500 bought at today's prices and sold in a few years will return less than the 7.2% estimate. There is a reasonable risk that S&P 500 returns over the next few years could be strongly negative.

10 Year Treasury Bonds - 54 Year History (Macrotrends)

From: 10 Year Treasury Rate - 54 Year Historical Chart

Because of this risk, I keep a reasonable portion of my portfolio in short-term investments. While this reduces my expected returns, if I use this money to rebalance and "buy the dips," it provides much more significant risk reduction in my portfolio.

Based on the above, I should not dismiss low-risk investments with an expected return above 7.2% APY. Since I keep some of my portfolio in short-term investments to reduce risk of increasing interest rates, accepting a lower return on short-term investments is a win for me. A merger arbitrage investment has a high probability of being short term. In addition, as noted above, if the merger closes as agreed, there is no stock market risk. Logic would suggest that a stock market crash might cause an increase in broken merger agreements. While there is no exact data to support this, for the purpose of my analysis, I will use one-third of the equity risk premium in my analysis.

Theoretically, the minimum acceptable return to me for a merger arbitrage investment should be about 3% APY. My approach above is a simplified approximation. A more precise analysis would consider that in the unlikely event that the merger fails, the investment becomes a long-term investment with normal stock market risk; however, this would be too complicated. I have adjusted a little bit for this by assuming if the merger is cancelled, I might sell the stock below its intrinsic value.

In general, I have decided not to do the full analysis and due diligence required for a given merger arbitrage opportunity, unless I can expect an extra 3% return on the trade above the 3% APY described above. I use this return independent of how long I expect the investment to take to mature. Combining all the above, I computed a minimum required discount (see table below) of about 4.6% to consider a given opportunity.

Discount Rate Analysis Risk Premium for stocks 5.17% Assume reduced risk for Merger Arbitrage 33% Risk Premium for Merger Arbitrage 1.71% Risk Free Rate 1.28% Discount Rate (APR) 2.99% Estimated years until merger 0.53 Discount Rate until merger 1.60% Discount to cover analysis 3.00% Overall Discount Required 4.60%

I imagine by now you have gotten tired of reading this article, and hopefully you heeded my earlier caution to skip the article if TSEM share price rises above $49.86. This corresponds to a minimum 4.6% return, which I hope justifies your time invested so far. Keep reading if you want to understand how I arrived at the maximum purchase price.

Focus on Cash Mergers

As an individual investor, I only consider cash buyouts as pure arbitrage opportunities. If INTC were offering a fixed number of its shares for each TSEM share, to eliminate the uncertainty of the future value of INTC, a professional investor would short INTC. Because shorting stocks is inefficient for individual investors, requiring close monitoring and increased risk, I do not consider this type of merger for arbitrage. For example, I would not consider Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) agreement to buy Xilinx (XLNX) as a good opportunity for me. It happens I have a very long held highly appreciated position in XLNX that I plan to hold.

Assumptions and Analysis

The critical factors in analyzing merger arbitrage are:

How much risk is there that it will not happen? What happens to the investment if the merger breaks up? How long will it take?

How much risk is there that it will not happen?

The best overall introduction I found to analyzing merger arbitrage was written by Julian Klymochko and is available at his company's website. It is called "A Practitioner's Guide To Merger Arbitrage" and can also be found as a Seeking Alpha blog.

He included a statistical study of what happens to deals after merger agreements are announced:

What happens after the announcement? (Seeking Alpha)

From: "A Practitioner's Guide To Merger Arbitrage"

In my analysis, I assume a 6% risk that the deal does not complete. More deals are revised to increase the value of the to-be-acquired stock than to decrease it; to be simple and conservative I ignore both possibilities in my analysis.

I do not think there is any reason to expect this merger to break up.

There is a very good strategic fit between TSEM and INTC. The merger is expected to increase the earning per share for INTC. They are in different product segments and, therefore, there should not be anti-trust issues.

What happens if the merger breaks up?

TSEM stock and the company were doing well before the merger. A recent low, prior to the merger, was $31.83. In my basic analysis I assume that this is the most likely sell price I can expect.

For a detailed analysis of the value of TSEM on a standalone basis, see the Seeking Alpha article titled "Tower Semiconductor May Soon Be In Need Of A Breather," by MarketGyrations, which still considered it a buy at $38.50. That is above what I have conservatively used in my analysis.

I combined the expected return from the merger with the risk of loss if the merger breaks up and calculated an expected return of 9.4% on the investment. This means if I execute a large number of similar deals, I expect them to return 9.4% on average.

How long will it take?

The best information I was able to find on this is in a 2019 article titled "Gartner Says the Average Time to Close an M&A Deal Has Risen More Than 30 Percent in the Last Decade." The study concludes that deals in the $500M to $5B range close in 106 days (on average). This deal is $5.4B, but the estimate should still be reasonable.

Combining assumptions into analysis

The quantitative analysis for this article was done with a TSEM price of $47.27 and a purchase date of Feb. 16th. A later purchase date increases expected APY.

Applying all the assumptions above, I would expect more than 9% return on this transaction with an APY above 32%. To be conservative, I prefer to underestimate returns in my articles, rather than overpromising. Consequently, I looked at more pessimistic cases and applied those assumptions to my analysis.

In the "rainy day scenario," I increased the time for the deal to close by 90days, increased the 6% chance of break up to 9%, and reduced the exit value of a broken deal by an extra 15%. This results in an APY of 13.4% and a transaction return of 7%.

To be prepared for changes in the market price, I computed the highest price at which I could buy the stock and still get a satisfactory return. I used my "rainy day scenario" and 4.6% minimum required return described above. This analysis results in a maximum price of $49.86.

I then calculated a "hurricane scenario" with a 12% chance of breakup and an exit price 30% below pre-merger market value. This resulted in a return of 4.5%. This analysis based on extremely unlikely assumptions gives me confidence that even if I am way off in my estimates, this is still a positive opportunity. See the table below for a summary of all calculations:

Rate of Return Analysis: TSEM sale at $53 Merger Announcement 2/15/2022 Average Time to Complete Merger 106 days Scenario Nominal Rainy Day Hurricane Extra closing days 90 180 Estimated closing date 6/1/2022 8/30/2022 2/26/2023 Date of analysis 2/16/2022 2/16/2022 2/16/2022 Estimated number of days 105 195 375 Portion of year 29% 53% 103% Current price $47.27 $47.27 $47.27 Merger payment $53.00 $53.00 $53.00 Profit assuming merger closes $5.73 $5.73 $5.73 Percent profit assuming merger closes 12.1% 12.1% 12.1% APR 42.1% 22.7% 11.8% Additional discount to pre-merger price 15% 15% Estimated exit price if merger fails $31.83 $27.06 $23.00 Probability of merger failing to close 6% 9% 12% Expected value of merger $51.73 $50.66 $49.40 Expected value of profit $4.46 $3.39 $2.13 Expected percent profit 9.4% 7.2% 4.5% APY 32.8% 13.4% 4.4%

Conclusion

At current prices, TSEM is a great short-term investment that is safer than adding more stocks to a well-diversified portfolio. If you can purchase at or below $47.27/share, your expected return is 9.4% for the deal and 32.8% APY using standard assumptions. Based on conservative assumptions and a purchase price of $47.27/share, the expected return is 7.2% for the deal and 13.4% APY. TSEM would still be a good buy up to $49.86/share, albeit with a reduced return.