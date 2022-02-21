Genius Sports Limited: Worthy Of A Small Bet
Summary
- Today, we take our first in-depth look at Genius Sports Limited.
- The company came public with much fanfare in the second half of 2020, but a recent collapse in the share has put the equity deep in Busted IPO territory.
- Are we near the bottom? A full investment analysis is provided in the paragraphs below.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Busted IPO Forum. Learn More »
"The gambling known as business looks with austere disfavor upon the business known as gambling." - Ambrose Bierce
Today, we put Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the spotlight for the first time. The company made a ballyhooed debut on the markets, but despite robust revenue growth, the shares have recently fallen on hard times. Can they rally from here? We attempt to answer that question via the analysis below.
Company Overview:
Genius Sports Limited is based in London. The company develops, markets and distributes technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. Among other capabilities, its products allow the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues as well as streaming solutions which allow distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games. The company's main customers are online sportsbook operators which enter multi-year contracts to access real-time sports data. It is a large and growing space as well as a significant opportunity.
The stock currently trades at around $5.50 a share and has an approximate market capitalization of $1.05 billion. The company has partnerships with almost all the players in the online sports/betting space. Most of the company's partners/clients are in Europe, but Genius Sports is also focused on expanding its footprint in the United States.
Third Quarter Highlights:
On November 23rd, the company reported third quarter results. GAAP EPS came in at 37 cents, a quarter a share less than expected. However, revenues rose some 70% to just over $69 million which easily and significantly beat the consensus estimate. The company has recently announced partnerships with 'Entain/BetMGM, FanDuel, Golden Nugget, Hard Rock Digital, Penn/Barstool Sportsbook, and PointsBet, Caesars, DraftKings (DKNG), WynnBet, and 888/SI Sportsbook'.
Here is the breakdown by business line during the quarter. Two small acquisitions, Sportzcast, purchased in December 2020, and Second Spectrum, bought in June 2021 help power nearly a 160% y/y rise in revenues from the company's Sports Technology & Services division.
|
$ in thousands
|
Q321
|
Q320
|
%
|
YTD21
|
YTD20
|
%
|
Group Revenue
|
69,136
|
40,556
|
70.5%
|
178,723
|
102,722
|
74.0%
|
Betting Technology, Content & Services
|
43,644
|
29,580
|
47.5%
|
123,272
|
75,353
|
63.6%
|
Sports Technology & Services
|
11,594
|
4,484
|
158.6%
|
24,190
|
11,808
|
104.9%
|
Media Technology, Content & Services
|
13,898
|
6,492
|
114.1%
|
31,261
|
15,561
|
100.9%
|
Group Adj. EBITDA
|
(392)
|
9,382
|
(104.2%)
|
14,057
|
13,475
|
4.3%
|
Group Adj. EBITDA Margin
|
nm
|
23.1%
|
nm
|
7.9%
|
13.1%
|
(5.2%)
Leadership also slightly bumped up FY2021 guidance $2 million to a range of $257 million to $262 million.
Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:
Despite the collapse in the stock price, the analyst community has largely kept its faith around Genius Sports' longer-term prospects. Over the past three months, six analyst firms have reiterated Buy ratings on the stock. Albeit, five of them had significant downward price target revisions. Current price targets proffered range from $10 to $20 a share. Here is the commentary from Benchmark which cuts its price target from $33 to $20 while maintaining its Buy rating on GENI.
Genius raised FY21 revenue guidance, but cut its AEBITDA expectation to breakeven to $5M. Reduced profit assumptions raise concerns over potential sports rights fee escalation and reduced profit from the NFL deal, said the analyst, who is cautious on growth from online sports betting and anticipates a greater portion of forward revenue growth will come from the company's media and ad technology segment."
UBS reiterated its Neutral rating on December 13th and cut its price target in half to $9. The company ended the third quarter with just under $235 million of cash and marketable securities and negligible debt on its balance sheet after posting a net loss of approximately $70 million for the quarter.
Verdict:
The current analyst consensus sees a sharp decline in losses for the company in FY2022. Genius Sports is projected to lose roughly between 45 cents and a buck a share as revenues grow bit over 30% on a year-over-year basis to approximately $340 million. This is in line with recent company guidance that saw $340 million in overall sales in the 2022 fiscal year and between $430 million to $440 million in FY2023. This values GENI at around three times forward revenues.
Given the company's growth prospects, the shares seem reasonably priced if not significantly undervalued with one caveat. That is simply that the company is burning through a prodigious amount of cash as it expands its business. Genius Sports last raised capital in early June. At that time, the company raised nearly $420 million via a secondary offering at $19.00 a share.
When the company reports fourth quarter earnings results this week, it will likely show more than half of those proceeds have already been used in operations as Genius Sports expands its footprint. The likely dilution from another capital raise (at much lower share price levels) could likely remain an overhang on the shares until the company addresses its funding needs and slows quarterly cash burn. Given this, GENI seems worthy only of a small 'watch item' position for now.
"Maybe the difference between first marriage and second marriage is that the second time at least you know you are gambling." - Elizabeth Gilbert
Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum
Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking on our logo below!
This article was written by
The Busted IPO Forum founded by Bret Jensen, is a hypothetical $200K portfolio built of stocks that have been public for 18 months to five years that are significantly under their offering price. Many times after the initial analyst hyperbole has died and lockups have expired, these same companies can be had for .30 to .50 cents on the dollar from when the shares went public. As lucrative as this niche has been for my portfolio over the years, a service or newsletter has not existed that covered this segment of the market -- until now! The goal in creating the Busted IPO Forum is to build a portfolio of 15-20 small cap and mid cap busted IPOs which consistently outperform the Russell 2000 over time. As of 07/02/2021 our model portfolio has generated an overall return of 73.84% substantially above the 52.37% gain from the Russell 2000 over the same time frame.
• • •
Specializing in profiling high beta sectors, Bret Jensen founded and also manages The Biotech Forum, The Insiders Forum, and the Busted IPO Forum model portfolios. Finding “gems” in the biotech and small-cap stock sectors, these highly volatile spaces proven hugely successful have empowered Bret Jensen's own investing portfolio.
• • •
Learn more about Bret Jensen's Marketplace offerings:
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GENI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.