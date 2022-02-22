imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

After our recent update on Eni (NYSE:E), today we would like to provide a follow-up to our readers and analyse the Q4 and Fiscal Year results. Even if our latest update was dated back just seven days ago, there has been significant news in the time being.

Q4 Results

Eni closed 2021 with an adjusted net profit of €4.7 billion, the highest since 2012 (when Brent was quoted at $110 a barrel), thanks to operating performance, better results from equity investments and a strong recovery of the upstream division. The three-digit leap in adjusted EBIT to € 9.7 billion (+ 400% compared to 2020) is attributed to financial discipline and cost reduction in response to the Covid-19 crisis. Exploration & Production EBIT even grew by 500%, with a production level of 1.7 million barrels per day. Cash flow was €12.7 billion and net CAPEX was at €5.8 billion. The organic free cash flow generated €7.6 billion and is able to cover the payment of dividends and the buyback for a total of €2.8 billion. Cash flow also makes it possible to reduce net debt to €9 billion, lowering the leverage ratio.

Eni Cash Flow

Plenitude Performance & Vår Energi IPO

The retail-renewable-electric mobility newco destined for listing within the year is also growing. Results at EBITDA level reached €600 million, an increase of 25%, with a retail customer portfolio exceeding 10 million. Installed capacity from renewable sources more than tripled in 2021, totalling around 1.2 GW with many projects under construction.

Plenitude Performance

More news on the renewable front, Eni has given a mandate to JPMorgan (JPM) and BofA Merrill Lynch to support them in a new SPAC dedicated to the energy transition. We see this as a small positive.

This week, Vår Energi was also listed, a leading player operating off the Norwegian coast with a net daily production of 247,000 barrels of oil as of last September. The company operates in four fields in Norwegian waters, including Goliat, the country's only producing oil field in the Barents Sea. Eni holds 69.85% of the shares with Hitec Vision holding the other 30.15%.

Saipem: not a fairy tale

While Saipem remains in the eye of the storm due to the profit warnings, the company must face another issue, this time of a legal nature. In the first instance, judges of the Court of Algiers imposed a fine and compensation for damages of approximately €192 million for the Italian companies involved (Saipem, Saipem Contracting Algérie and Snamprogetti Algeria Branch). This was due to the procedures for assigning the Arzew LNG3 program in 2008.

Conclusion

The proposed dividend for the 2021 financial year of €0.86 per share has been confirmed, half of which has already been paid as an advance in September 2021. The business prospects and financial targets in the medium-long term will be illustrated in the strategy presentation scheduled for March 18th. As already stated, we see positive news coming from the energy transition and we confirm Saipem as a negative catalyst in the short term. We confirm our neutral rating.