The prolonged era of ultra-low interest rates has pushed many investors into riskier "high-yield" assets. Older investors who are at or near retirement have never had as high allocations into risk assets as they do today. This issue has only worsened with inflation which has lowered real yields to unprecedented levels. At the same time, the global economy is slowing at a faster-than-expected pace, and, finally, interest rates are starting to rise back to normal levels.

Today, investors face an undoubtedly odd set of market conditions with a multitude of both inflationary (supply & labor shortages) and deflationary forces (extreme public and private debt). In such an environment, high-risk assets, particularly credit assets, can easily lose most of their value if market conditions continue to sour. Thus far, most riskier credit assets have failed to hold their weight, given the rise in interest rates. This issue can already be seen in the breakdown of popular riskier-credit funds such as PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI). See below:

Data by YCharts

PDI is a closed-end fund, so it often strays away from its Net-Asset-Value. It also pays a high dividend yield of around 10% while rarely appreciating, so there is an understandably large discrepancy between its total returns (which include dividends) and price.

Since early 2020, PIMCO's Dynamic Income Fund has made an apparent topping pattern, with total returns rising back to pre-COVID levels and subsequently falling. The fund's NAV (the actual value of its holdings) has only started declining more recently but has also shown firm resistance around its current levels. Investors have been very interested in this "high income" fund over recent years, so it has typically traded at a hefty premium to its net asset value. Indeed, PDI is still trading at a 3% premium to its NAV, signaling that investor interest in PDI remains favorable despite its recent losses.

A Poster Child For Unsustainable Risk-Taking

Honestly, there is nothing fundamentally "wrong" or "bad" about investment options like PDI. There is a time, place and age for "high-risk, high-yield" assets. However, when market conditions are souring, and credit instabilities surface, they can be pretty destructive for many investors' portfolios. Even this may not be an issue for those investors who can wait a decade or two for recovery. However, serious problems arise when investors either don't understand how much risk they're taking on or have unreasonable expectations regarding recovery periods.

While many investors will agree that PDI is a volatile investment, many have bought the myth that the Federal Reserve will always bail out the market in adverse conditions. This view has caused many to believe that PDI (and similar investments) will always recover after crashing within a year or two. This myth was reinforced in 2020 when PDI crashed nearly 50% and fully recovered (on a total return basis) within roughly a year. The same extreme pattern was seen in credit and the stock market, preferred equity market and REIT, leading to what I perceive as a great mass-misleading of investors into substantially underperceiving investment risks.

Make no mistake, PDI is a very high-risk investment fund with a high potential for significant long-lasting losses. Its holdings fall into a few major categories: Non-Agency mortgages (30%), High Yield Credit (28%), and International and Emerging Markets (22%), with the rest mixed between other sectors. The largest segment, Non-Agency Mortgages, is notable as these are mortgage investments that do not conform to CFPB (government) standards and thus often carry substantially higher default risk than conforming mortgages. Importantly, PDI's net-asset-value declines when interest rates for mortgages, high-yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds rise. See below:

Data by YCharts

The last spike in rates during 2020 caused severe losses for PDI, but this spike was a bit odd in that it was enormous though short-lived and not shared by all asset classes. The Federal Reserve's colossal interest rate cuts and doubling of the monetary base (via Q.E.) helped provide enough liquidity to restore 2020's credit market volatility. Today, we're seeing a sharp and sustained rise in interest rates which will soon be met by potential outright asset sales by the Federal Reserve to reduce inflationary pressures. While I agree such measures are necessary to stabilize inflation, I suspect they will create immense liquidity re-pricing risks in high-risk credit assets like PDI's.

There is already some evidence suggesting a breakdown in the credit risk assets that PDI is most exposed to. Mortgages, High-Yield Corporates, and Emerging Market bond rates are all rising independently of Treasury rates. This shift is clearly seen by taking spreads of these rates and Treasury rates:

Data by YCharts

When credit spreads to Treasuries rise, it implies banks and other lenders are looking to reduce exposure to these assets regardless of underlying interest rate trends. This can either mean an increase in default probabilities for high-risk assets or that banks and investors lack the free cash to make riskier investments. A mix of both is likely true as low financial liquidity usually brings about spikes in defaults. Regardless, it is apparent that the assets which PDI owns are likely declining in value independent of the declines in the Treasury market, a significant red-flag warning signal of a widespread credit crunch.

Falling NAV Premium Signals Capitulation Risk

PDI also faced credit-related declines to a lesser extent in 2015-2016 and late 2018. However, these periods also saw greater investor demand (seen in NAV premiums) which offset some of these declines. It is also possible that PDI had lower risk exposure since assets generally held healthier yields before 2020. Significantly, investor interest in PDI is fading now that interest rates rise. PDI's high historical premium has given it a buffer against losses, but as it fades, we may soon see investor capitulation. See below:

Data by YCharts

In general, it is best to buy closed-end funds when they're trading at a discount to Net-Asset-Value. PDI has almost always traded at a large premium, likely because many investors are attracted to its dividend and may misunderstand its risk exposures. The fund is still trading at a premium which adds risk since its premium may soon become a discount, creating excess losses for investors today.

Risk Plus Leverage Equals Value Destruction

PDI has been a wealth generator for many investors over the past five years. However, we must remember that the fund directly benefited from falling interest rates, immense global monetary and fiscal stimulus, and investor interest in high-dividend funds. As Warren Buffett said, "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." Of course, the massive 2020 crash proved that PDI was "swimming naked," but the quick stimulative (and highly inflationary) reaction from global central banks has seemingly caused many to forget its massive downside potential.

Crucially, PDI's assets have high-risk exposure by themselves, with most assets carrying yields in the 3-6% range, akin to a BBB to single-B-rated corporate bond. Of course, a material portion of PDI's assets (see "Holdings Report") does not have a stated yield, so we cannot know its true return. Notably, the fund carries ~44% leverage, which pushes its yield up at the cost of increasing its risk by the same factor. These short-term borrowings create a poor risk-reward profile since rising short-term rates are pushing up the interest expense costs of leverage. Even then, PDI has a very high expense ratio of 2% without interest and a staggering 2.78% after including interest expenses.

As short-term rates rise, many of PDI's assets will likely decline in value due to duration risks and credit risks associated with higher interest rate environments. Its expenses will also rise since the fund has substantial short-term borrowings, essentially squeezing its value from both ends. In my view, this is a recipe for potentially significant value destruction. While many may retort with "well at least it has an 11% yield", it should be noted that it has an 11% distribution yield. A material portion of that is simply returned capital. Looking at its holdings, leverage, and historical coverage ratios, I suspect its actual income yield (yield from net income on credit assets) is closer to 8-9%, but it is not clearly stated.

Regardless, it is apparent that investors are not getting a great return given the immense 30-50% downside risk the fund is exposed to in the case of a global credit slowdown. In my view, this is a relatively immediate risk given rising spreads and soon-to-be-ending Q.E. (and other market stimulus measures), which I believe are rapidly dampening global credit markets. Since it is possible that the Federal Reserve eventually looks to rescue credit markets yet again, I would not bet against PDI at this time. However, I firmly believe that the fund will continue to crash and is unlikely to recover promptly.