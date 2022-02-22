Palantir: The Buying Opportunity Has Arrived
Summary
- As the growth unwind continues, Palantir's stock keeps on dropping.
- In the meantime, the company's valuation has become relatively inexpensive.
- Palantir delivered a strong report with robust forward guidance despite its cascading stock price.
- Moreover, SBC should continue to decline, and the company should become increasingly more efficient and profitable.
- Provided Palantir's strong growth prospects and explosive profitability potential, its stock should appreciate considerably in future years.
Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock continued to tumble last week, hitting a new 52-week low, now about 75% below its ATH. The most recent wave of selling arrived after the company reported its Q4 and full-year 2021 results. Palantir missed EPS projections, but the company delivered robust revenue numbers and provided healthy forward guidance. Moreover, Palantir's business is expanding rapidly. The company should continue to grow revenues quickly and become significantly more profitable over time.
Furthermore, the company's efficiency is improving, and its stock-based compensation costs should continue to decline. Palantir's stock price deflated in recent months, its valuation has become much cheaper, and the stock is now trading near a critical support level around the company's IPO price. Palantir has a bright future ahead, and its valuation is relatively inexpensive right now. We should see the company's share price stabilize and begin recovering soon. Moreover, Palantir's stock could become a top performer in future years, and I expect the company's stock to appreciate considerably moving forward.
Palantir's Epic Fall From The Top
Palantir was one of the hottest stocks in early 2021. After going public in late 2020, the company's stock price quadrupled in just several months. However, the last few months have been brutal, as Palantir's stock has deflated back to its IPO levels. Now, we're not talking about a small cap here. At its peak, Palantir's market cap shot up to about $65 billion before crashing back down to around $20 billion in recent days.
So, What Went Wrong With Palantir?
Palantir went public at a particular time. Remember the good days of late 2020 and early 2021? Yes, this was the time of rapid appreciation for many assets. Tesla (TSLA) and other EV manufacturers skyrocketed around this time. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) shot up from about $10K to $60K. The alternative energy industry had one of its most potent up moves on record. Small caps and ultra-high multiple growth names, in general, had a monster move around this exact time. The Russell 2000 surged by a remarkable 65% during this time, and Palantir went along for the ride.
However, at a market cap of around $65 billion, Palantir's valuation problems and other issues became apparent. Palantir was trading at about 230 times earnings and approximately 50 times sales at its top to put things into perspective. Over the last year, we've seen a substantial rotation out of ultra-high multiple growth stocks, and Palantir's stock has been punished accordingly.
Palantir's Valuation Is Attractive For The First Time
Palantir delivered $1.542 billion in revenues last year and provided that the company should achieve at least 30% YoY revenue growth, it should produce about $2 billion in revenues this year. With a market cap of around $20 billion, Palantir's price to sales ratio is down to just 10, which is a steep drop from the 50 multiple Palantir was trading at around this time a year ago. We see many companies selling at 10 sales or higher, but not many of them have a projected 30%+ revenue growth rate through 2025. Palantir does!
Recent Earnings Signal Bright Future Ahead For Palantir
Palantir's CEO reaffirmed the company's long-term guidance for annual revenue growth of 30% or greater through 2025.
- Q4 revenues came in at $433 million, up by 34% YoY. The result beat consensus estimates by about $15 million.
- Commercial revenue grew by 47% YoY, and the company's U.S. commercial division revenues expanded by a whopping 132% YoY.
- Adjusted income from operations came in at $124 million, representing an income margin of 29%.
- Adjusted EPS came in at $0.02 vs. the $0.04 EPS consensus estimate.
- 2021 full year revenues came in at $1.54 billion, up by 41% YoY. U.S. revenues grew by 53% YoY.
- Commercial revenues grew by 34% YoY, with a 102% YoY surge in the U.S.
- U.S. commercial customer count increased by 4.7x in the year.
- Adjusted free cash flow came in at $424 million, representing a 28% margin.
- GAAP gross margin came in at 80% in the fourth quarter and registered at 78% for the full year.
Q4 Highlights
2021 Full-Year Highlights
Income Statement
We see that Palantir delivered substantial revenue growth of 41% last year. Now, if we stay with the relatively modest 30% YoY revenue growth projections through 2025, we should see approximately $4.4 billion in revenues in 2025. This estimate represents a remarkable 185% revenue increase in just four years. Also, going by Palantir's current market cap, the stock is only trading at 4-5x forward revenue estimates now.
As far as profitability, it's not practical to value the company based on minimal earnings, as Palantir remains in high growth mode now. Nevertheless, we see that Palantir is delivering profits and should become increasingly more profitable as the company advances. While YoY revenues increased by 41%, the company's operating expenses dropped by 15% YoY. Stock-based compensation also declined sharply by nearly 40% YoY.
It's important to consider that Palantir recently became a public company and is undergoing a significant adjustment. As Palantir moves forward, we should see less dilution and fewer SBC expenses. We should also focus more on profitability as the company moves forward and through 2025. Palantir's gross profit margin improved from 67% to 78% YoY. Moreover, the Q4 gross profit margin came in at 80%, which illustrates the remarkable profitability potential at Palantir. Once the company gets its SBC under control, we should see its extraordinary profitability potential materialize.
Here is what Palantir's financials could look like in future years:
|Year
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|2029
|2030
|Revenue $B
|2.05
|2.7
|3.55
|4.6
|5.9
|7.37
|9.15
|11.15
|13.4
|Revenue growth
|33%
|32%
|31%
|30%
|28%
|25%
|24%
|22%
|20%
|EPS $
|0.22
|0.32
|0.45
|0.63
|0.88
|1.20
|1.70
|2.25
|3
|Forward P/E
|56
|55
|54
|53
|52
|50
|48
|45
|40
|Price
|$18
|$25
|$34
|$47
|$62
|$85
|$108
|$135
|$160
Source: The Author
Palantir's valuation has been brought down substantially in recent months. If the company can deliver $0.22 in EPS this year, the stock is only trading at 50 times 2022's EPS estimates. If we go by next year's EPS projections, Palantir is only trading at about 35 times expectations right now. Provided the company's explosive growth and exceptional profitability potential, Palantir is relatively inexpensive right now. Moreover, due to its tremendous growth runway, Palantir should continue to command a valuation of 40-60 times forward earnings in future years. Therefore, as Palantir becomes increasingly more profitable in the coming years, its stock price should appreciate considerably.
Risks To Consider
Despite my bullish outlook for Palantir, market participants should consider several potential risks associated with this investment. While the growth story is strong at Palantir, shares are not cheap by traditional metrics. Furthermore, the company's earnings are still minimal and may not increase as much as other analysts or I envision. Moreover, if the company's growth picture were to turn less bullish for whatever reason, the stock could head in the wrong direction. For instance, if Palantir lost favor with the government or had a data breach, the stock could experience a notable decline. Palantir is not a value company. It's an elevated-risk/high reward potential stock. The company needs to execute almost flawlessly and operate optimally for the stock price to continue higher in future years.
