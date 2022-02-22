Juan Silva/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I don't mean to brag, but since I wrote my "Selling Caterpillar" article on Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) about nine months ago, the shares have produced a loss of about 20%, against a gain of ~2.9% for the S&P 500. That was a lie. I'm sorry to start an article with a fib, but what I just wrote is not true. I very much meant to brag. This tendency is one of the many reasons why my social life is in its current state. Anyway, much has happened at Caterpillar since I last looked at the company, obviously, so I thought I'd check on it and update my data. I've traded the shares successfully over the years, buying when I determined them to be too cheap, and selling when they became too dear. They're obviously much less risky now at $191 per share than they were when I last wrote about the business at $243.50. I'll decide whether or not to buy back in after looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. I also want to highlight some recent insider activity that I think is relevant. Finally, I wouldn't be me if I didn't drone on about short put options, so I'm going to do that, too.

I understand that reading my stuff can be a bit exhausting. The thinly veiled excuse to brag that started this article is just one of the many ways in which my writing can be tedious. I get it. For that reason, I write a "thesis statement" paragraph that encapsulates my thoughts in a single paragraph. I write this for the people who somehow missed the title of this article, and skipped past the bullet points, above. I think Caterpillar's had a fine year in 2021, and I'm impressed by the strength of the capital structure. The problem is the valuation. Although the shares are cheaper than they were when I last looked at them, they're not cheap enough in my view. I come to this conclusion in spite of the fact that a Director has put just under $300K of his own money buying shares at about $213 per share. Thankfully, the options market has a way to generate some decent premia while locking in what I describe as a "win-win" trade.

Financial Snapshot

In many ways, the financial performance at Caterpillar has been quite good over the past year. The company seems to have emerged from the 2020 slump much stronger. Specifically, revenue and profits are up 23% and 115%, respectively. In addition, profits are actually higher than they were in 2019, though sales were slightly lower. Management has rewarded owners with this improvement, with a 4% uptick in dividends per share, and a 280% increase in stock buybacks. Finally, I'm impressed that the capital structure is as strong as it is. Specifically, cash and receivables represent about 40% of total liabilities. In short, there's much to like about this business, and I'd be happy to buy back in at the right price.

The Stock

Some of you who follow me regularly know that it's at this point in the article where I turn into a real party pooper. It's at this point when I start to whine about the fact that a great company like Caterpillar can be a terrible investment at the wrong price. I'll defend my discipline by pointing out, again, that the more you pay for a stock, the lower will be your subsequent returns. Rather than try to demonstrate this point abstractly, I'll use Caterpillar itself to demonstrate the point. The people who bought this stock in the middle of last month are down about 17%. Those who bought two weeks later are down only about 3%. It's still a loss, but much of this game is about protecting against massive capital loss. The company didn't change dramatically enough to warrant a 14% swing in relative performance over such a short period of time. The delta in returns is nearly entirely a function of the price paid. The investor who bought this stock relatively cheaply did less badly. This is why I try to avoid overpaying for a stock, and insist on buying cheap.

I measure the cheapness (or not) of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like sales, earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. When I last looked at Caterpillar, the price to sales was just over 3 and a P/E of about 38. Although they're still expensive on a historical basis, the price to sales is now about 33% cheaper than it was, per the following:

The shares are even cheaper on a P/E basis, per the following:

So the shares are about 58% cheaper on a P/E basis, but they're still trading on the high side on a price to sales basis. So, based on the above, I conclude that they're neither cheap nor expensive. Please note that while they're neither cheap nor expensive, investors are accepting a dividend yield that's on the low side relative to the historical norm here.

Insider Activity

I've written it before, and I'll write it again. All investors are equal, but some are more equal than others. There are some people who have a demonstrated history of doing much better than average in the domain of investing. There are a few ways to become such a super investor, in my view. You could dedicate your life to the study of markets, and, after years of research, you can work out a way to profitably trade. Or, you could win a popularity contest. There is a sub-class of super investors who may not have insight into the overall market, but they know a given company better than any Wall Street analyst ever will. I'm obviously writing about insiders. In my view, when any super investor buys something, the rest of us should take note. This is especially the case when it comes to insiders.

With that in mind, I'd point out that in May, and August of last year, and earlier this month, David MacLennan purchased 1,400 shares at a weighted average price of $213.38. I conclude from this that the people who know this business best would be willing to put their own capital to work between $210 and $215 per share. That is a very bullish sign in my view.

Given the above, I don't think there's a compelling enough reason to buy the shares. Although a single insider is happy to buy at $213, the other measures for the valuation aren't yet compelling enough for me to pull the trigger.

Options As Alternative

Just because I'm not excited about buying Caterpillar more at current levels doesn't mean I think there's nothing to be done here. I think deep out of the money short puts offer an excellent way to open a "win-win" trade. If the shares remain above the strike price, I'll simply pocket the premium. If the shares drop, I'll be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that I find attractive, and that is much superior to the current price.

In terms of specifics, I would recommend selling the January 2023 puts with a strike of $150. These are currently bid at $8.15, which I think is a reasonable premium for this strike price. If the shares remain above $150 over the next eleven months, I'll simply pocket the premium. If they fall 21.5% from their current level, I'll be obliged to buy, but will do so at a forward dividend yield of ~3.1%, and a price to sales of ~1.5 times.

I hope you're now "amped", "stoked", "pumped", and "jacked" about the prospects of a "win-win" trade, because it's time for me to ruin the mood by writing about risk. The reality is that every investment comes with risk, and short puts are no exception. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by looking again at the specifics of the trade I'm recommending. If Caterpillar shares remain above $150 over the next eleven months, I'll simply pocket the premium and move on. If the shares fall in price, I'll be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that lines up with a very generous dividend yield, and a much more attractive price to sales of ~1.5. Additionally, this price would be about 33% below the price paid by a very knowledgeable insider. All outcomes are very acceptable in my view, so I consider this trade to be the definition of "risk reducing." You may decide that it's strange of me to end a discussion of risk by writing about the risk-reducing potential of short put options. You'll be neither the first, nor will you be the last to conclude that I can be strange. I hope you're not too shocked.

Conclusion

I've done well with Caterpillar over the years by buying when the shares were very cheap, and walking away when the shares became too expensive. Although the company had a great 2021, and an insider made a substantial set of purchases, I don't think the shares are sufficiently cheap yet. That said, the options market offers us the opportunity to generate some decent premia by selling some puts at very reasonable prices. If you're comfortable writing puts yourselves, I would recommend this or a similar trade. If you're not, I suggest you wait for shares to drop to more reasonable prices before buying.