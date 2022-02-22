Alcoa - A Top Stock To Buy

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

The Chart of the Day belongs to the aluminum products company Alcoa (AA). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Buy list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart function to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 2/3 the stock gained 24.64%.

AA Price vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses. The company offers primary aluminum in the form of alloy ingot or value-add ingot to customers that produce products for the transportation, building and construction, packaging, wire, and other industrial markets; and flat-rolled aluminum sheets to customers that produce beverage and food cans. In addition, it owns hydro power plants that produce and sell electricity to the wholesale market to traders, large industrial consumers, distribution companies, and other generation companies. The company was formerly known as Alcoa Upstream Corporation and changed its name to Alcoa Corporation in October 2016. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

234.70+ Weighted Alpha

270.27% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

11 new highs and up 30.22% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 75.56%

Technical support level at 76.38

Recently traded at 78.20 with a 50 day moving average of 60.99

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $14.63 billion

P/E 11.20

Dividend yield .69%

Revenue is expected to grow 6.20% this year and another 1.60% next year

Earnings are estimated to increase 16.10% this year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 199.20% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 3 strong buy , 6 buy and 5 hold recommendations on the stock

Some analysts have a price target as high as 90.00

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 3,295 to 244 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 480 to 27 for the same result

113,430 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha gives the stock a Quant Rating of 4.96 out of 5

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Materials

Industry

Aluminum

Ranked in Industry

1 out of 6

Ranked in Sector

1 out of 254

Ranked Overall

29 out of 4238

Conclusion: Alcoa is a highly rated and highly followed stock with plenty of buzz. Analysts have projections for higher Revenue and higher Earnings in the future as well as a much higher price target than it's present trading range. I've included it recently in my portfolio and if it fits into your risk and diversification parameters you might want to consider it too.