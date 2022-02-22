Rafael_Wiedenmeier/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Shares of Swiss pharma giant Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) had been weak going into earnings, and a 2H/Q4’21 earnings report that included some notable margin shortfalls certainly didn’t help matters, and neither did guidance that suggested only low-single-digit growth prospects in the near term. With that, shares of the ADRs are down about 5% since my last update, modestly underperforming the global large-cap pharma space.

I’m not that troubled by near-term margin challenges, nor the revenue headwinds that declining COVID-related sales will create in 2022. I’m far more interested in Roche’s clinical trial read-outs in 2022, including key compounds for cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, and I’m likewise more interested to see whether the erosion of sales to biosimilars continues to slow and how the diagnostics space builds off of the momentum/leverage created by the pandemic (including getting more testing systems into more labs).

At this point, I’d call Roche’s valuation “okay” more than compelling, and I’m fine with that … it’s not all that often that a company of Roche’s quality gets especially cheap, and I think a long-term annualized return in the high-single-digits, with upside tied to clinical trial data, still makes for a compelling investment thesis.

A Host Of Challenges Impacting Results

Roche’s second half and fourth quarter results were definitely “mixed”, as revenue in the fourth quarter was noticeably better than expected, but second half profits were also noticeably short of expectations. While some of the particular issues that impacted second half results are unlikely to recur in 2022, there are new issues cropping up that seem likely to keep a lid on near-term growth.

Revenue rose 12% in constant currency terms in the fourth quarter, good for a 4% beat as the business reaccelerates out of the pandemic. Pharma sales rose 14%, beating by 3%, while diagnostics sales rose 8% and beat by more than 6%.

Looking at the quarterly results, Rituxan and Herceptin (each around 4% of total revenue) both had stronger quarters than expected, with easing pressures from biosimilar (generics) competition. Avastin, also around 4% of total sales, saw a sharper decline and was slightly weaker than expected.

Among Roche’s newer drugs, Ocrevus continues to grow, with sales up 25% and 2% better than expected. Hemlibra sales grew 38% and beat by 7%. Tecentriq was mixed; 17% growth wasn’t bad under the circumstances, but still about 9% weaker than expected and exacerbated in part by Roche pulling the drug in some indications.

Within the diagnostics business, the core lab business was up 6% on normalizing activity in hospitals, and tissue diagnostics was likewise up 7% in the quarter. Diabetes continues to decline, down 3%, but the worst of this should be over. Molecular diagnostics saw 15% growth, as the company continued to benefit from a tailwind from COVID-19 testing.

Looking at the second half results (Roche doesn’t report quarterly financials other than sales), gross margin took a big hit (more than eight points), due in part to manufacturing costs tied to Ronapreve and some other COVID-19-related issues. Core operating income rose 5%, but missed by 8%, with margin down about two points (to 31.9%) and more than three points short of expectations. Pharma profits rose by more than 5% (margin down two points to 38.5%), missing by 7%, while diagnostics profits rose 4% (margin down almost two points to 18.4%), missing by 14%.

Coming Up Short On Near-Term Drivers

While Roche has some high-profile filings coming, management’s near-term guidance wasn’t particularly inspiring. Management expects to see a roughly CHF 2B headwind from a decline in sales of COVID-19-related products (largely in testing), as well as further generic erosion (around CHF 2.5B, but at a slower pace than before). A higher tax rate will further pressure earnings, mitigating the benefit of improving gross margin and the cancellation of shares previously held by Novartis (NVS).

Key Read-Outs Will Shape The Mid-Term Growth Outlook

While Roche’s 2022 may not be looking as stellar from an operational standpoint, investors can look forward to some key clinical data – clinical read-outs that could have a material impact on the mid-term earnings/growth outlook and the share price.

The most controversial, and the one most likely to move the shares, is the Q4’22 data from the GRADUATE studies for gantenerumab, Roche’s lead candidate for Alzheimer’s. Like Biogen’s (BIIB) Aduhelm, these results could be controversial, but management has previously pledged to go forward with a filing only if there is compelling evidence of efficacy (I would argue the case for Aduhelm was marginal, at best, and far from “compelling”). If gantenerumab meets management’s hurdle and gets through the FDA, this could be a $6 billion-plus drug, particularly in light of the fact that its subcutaneous formulation will make administration easier.

While I think “compelling” efficacy from gantenerumab is a long shot, I’m more bullish on upcoming data on Roche’s anti-TIGIT immuno-oncology compound tiragolumab. Investors should see Phase III data from the SKYSCRAPER-02 study in small cell lung cancer within a month or so, with data from the SKYSCRAPER-01 study in non-small cell lung cancer following the next quarter. Success here could add $2B or more to Roche’s revenue base, and early results have been encouraging. I will be curious, though, to see how competitor data in the anti-TIGIT space develops, as Roche has taken a different approach with its drug design – it has an intact Fc region, where others have argued that Fc inactivation/modification improves efficacy.

Roche will also be presenting multiple Phase III studies of Tecentriq in adjuvant settings, including breast and kidney cancer in the second quarter of this year, and adjuvant use of Tecentriq could be a multibillion-dollar opportunity.

Other important studies to watch for include giredestrant (an oral SERD drug) in breast cancer, with data likely in the second quarter, and Phase III COMMODORE study results for crovalimab in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (or PNH).

The Outlook

As I said, I’m bullish on tiragolumab and the adjuvant Tecentriq studies; gantenerumab is a much riskier program in my view, but one that would add substantial value with a compelling efficacy profile. Beyond this, Roche continues to do what they always do – support a broad and deep pipeline with substantial ongoing investment in preclinical development. Oncology and ophthalmology remain important areas of focus, but management has done a very good job of broadening its pipeline, including pursuing “rare disease” indications like PNH, aHUS, DMD, and Pompe’s disease.

Given management’s commentary that they still view biotechs as generally “expensive”, I wouldn’t expect a lot in the way of M&A. Still, even with the debt incurred to acquire Novartis’ shares, the company has the financial flexibility to do almost whatever they’d want in terms of biotech acquisitions, particularly as Roche hasn’t historically targeted large companies.

I haven’t really made too many meaningful changes to the revenue side of my Roche model; I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth of around 3%. I do include risk-weighted contributions for pipeline candidates like gantenerumab, so clinical read-outs can drive revisions to my more distant estimates (good or bad).

On the margin side, I’ve modeled in weaker margins in response to 2H’21 results and management guidance. I still believe high-20%s FCF margins are attainable, but it will take a little while longer, and I’m still only looking for around 4% long-term FCF growth (consistent with the company’s trailing average).

The Bottom Line

Based on those discounted cash flows, I think Roche is priced to generate a high-single-digit total annualized long-term return and a nearer-term return in the low-double-digits. That’s not exceptional undervaluation, but considering the quality of the franchise, I think it’s enough to argue that Roche is still worth buying and owning at this level.